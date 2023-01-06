High school boys basketball: Case bears down on defense

MOUNT PLEASANT — What's a coach to do when he doesn't like the defensive effort he's seeing from his team?

If you're Jake Berce, you start using playing time as incentive.

To say the least, players on the Case High School boys basketball team have been tuning into his message.

Take Friday night, when the Eagles held Oak Creek scoreless for the first seven minutes and went on to a 57-46 Southeast Conference victory over Oak Creek in Case's fieldhouse.

It was their second straight victory after losing three in a row, two of which came in the Carthage College Holiday Hoops Classic. Who knows? Perhaps these last two games, which also included a 69-63 victory over Kenosha Tremper Tuesday, will be remembered as a turning point for Case (6-5, 4-1 SEC).

"We told the guys after the Christmas tournament that we were going to start mixing up starters and basically just make them compete harder in practice in order to get a starting spot," Berce said. "They were just going through the motions at practice sometimes, so we challenged them to make each better and really compete in practice.

"And they've done that."

Those pushing each other for playing time were the seven members of Berce's rotation — Termarion Brumby, Cameron Werner, Josiah McNeal, Kaden Coppage, Anthony Bull, T'Kai Robinson and Denim Hicks. All seven have started at least once in the last three games.

The renewed effort was evident on the floor Friday night as the Eagles consistently challenged the Knights to get open shots with an active man-to-man defense. Oak Creek (5-6, 3-2 SEC) was forced to work for their shots most of the night.

Setting the tone was Coppage, a 6-0 junior guard who guarded Oak Creek's top three scorers at different times.

"He makes it very difficult for players," Berce said. "He's proven that he's a great defender."

Oak Creek coach Kyle Johnsen split the difference after seeing his team sputter offensively. Part of it was on his players not making shots. But he also singled out Case's defense.

"Both teams played real well defensively," he said. "It's really hard to win games when we only score 46 points and shoot just below 20%. You can't win games that way.

"We missed open looks and missed opportunities and didn't turn the ball over much, but I also have to tip my cap to Case. They made us work for some outside shots."

The Knights made a few runs and pulled to within 52-47 on a 3-pointer by AJ Morgan with 27.5 seconds left. But Case was never seriously threatened behind its rejuvenated defense.

Plus, the Eagles held their own offensively.

Brumby scored a team-high 18 points and also had five assists and three steals. Hicks scored 11 points. McNeal finished with 10 points and six rebounds.

And then the 6-foot-8 Werner got plenty done inside as he usually does with nine points, 12 rebounds and two blocks.

One year after advancing to the WIAA Division 1 semifinals, Case appears to still be seeking an identity with a new lineup. But the Eagles seemingly took a big step Friday night.

"I think we were more disciplined on defense and we limited our turnovers — better than in the other games," McNeal said. "That's why we held them to under 50 points."

Said Werner: "We've really emphasized a lot more competitiveness on the team. We weren't always the most competitive before the winter break started, but I think we're really ramping it up now where we're just playing as hard as we can in practice every day.

"And I think that's really going to help us on the court."