High school boys basketball: Case bears down on defense against Horlick

RACINE — With 7:21 to play in regulation Tuesday night, Isaiah King stepped to the free-throw line at the John R. Belden Fieldhouse and sank both of his attempts.

That gave the Horlick High School boys basketball team a 59-48 lead over Case in this Southeast Conference showdown. An upset appeared to be in the making, especially considering Horlick had made 11 3-point baskets at that point.

But King's free throws were destined to be the last points Horlick scored for the rest of the night, which included a four-point overtime. And Case, behind one of the best nights of his career by 6-foot-8 senior center Cameron Werner, went on a 66-59 victory.

In other words, Case (7-5, 5-1 SEC) outscored Horlick (3-9, 2-4 SEC) 21-0 during the final 11 minutes, 21 seconds.

Credit Case's defense for that drought. But it was also just one of those nights for Horlick, which made nine 3-pointers in the first half en route to taking a 37-28 halftime lead, but then went cold.

"In the first half, I give 100% full credit to Horlick," Case coach Jake Berce said. "Our defense was actually not bad. I believe they made nine 3-pointers in the first half and we had hands up on eight out of the nine.

"Overall, they made tough shots and I give them all the credit in the first half for beating us. We gave up 37 points and that's a lot."

King, Camren McIntosh, Jayden Wendt and Keeyon Ormond each made two 3-pointers in the first half while Blake Fletcher made one.

As late as 6:23 in the second half, Horlick still led 59-50 and it was looking promising for the Rebels, who have lost three straight and five of their last six.

But then things began to change. Horlick started turning over the ball and missing the limited shots they could get.

And Werner, working with Termarion Brumby in Case's high-low offense, became a huge factor.

In the first half, Werner worked under the basket with the 6-2 Brumby trying to set things up on top. When the two flipped roles in the second half, Werner went on to match his career high in points with 20 and also had 11 rebounds and two blocks.

Werner didn't score his first basket of the night until 5:47 remaining in regulation.

"It was real easy because once I got the ball in the middle, they just went one-on-one with Cam and he's pretty big," said Brumby, who scored 13 points. "I just threw it up and he just went to work.

"I like the way he plays because he's always there when we need him — no matter if it's points, rebounds or defense. He's just always there."

Said Werner: "I think I stopped worrying so much and I just played basketball. Termarion is a great playmaker, we ran that high-low and I was just able to do my job and finish at a high level."

With all due respect to Werner, Horlick coach Jason Treutelaar felt his team's demise was more of its own making."

"We had too many turnovers in the second half, I thought," Treutelaar said. "We continued to play hard, we didn't hit the shots that we hit in the first half … we wanted to keep on attacking and not take the foot off the gas.

"In the end, we had opportunities to win. We missed a handful of layups in the second half. And when we take a look at it, if one of those go down in regulation, it could have been the difference maker."

With 13.4 seconds remaining, Marii Shelton went to the free-throw line for Horlick with the score tied 59-59. But he missed both attempts and Case wasn't able to score before regulation ended.

But then Case settled the issue on the strength on Werner. He tipped in a shot from Brumby. Then he went 4 for 4 from the free-throw line. Anthony Bull scored Case's final point on a free throw.

What a comeback it was for the Eagles. What's more, what a defensive effort it was.

"In the first half, I don't think we played bad defense," Werner said. "All the credit has to go to Horlick. They just couldn't miss. I have 100% respect for them.

"In the second half, though, I think we really came out with a different kind of intensity after seeing what we were capable of. We just got in in their faces and didn't give them the kinf of opportunities they had in the first half.

"We really locked in on defense and that's been the key to winning every game this year."

Josiah McNeal scored 15 of his 17 points in the first half for Case. Bull added 12.

For Horlick, McIntosh led the way with 17 points, King had 11 and Ormond 10.