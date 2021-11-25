High school boys basketball: Case appears set for comeback season

It was a season in name only for the Case High School boys basketball team last season.

The Eagles didn’t play their first game until Jan. 27 because of the COVID-19 pandemic and never really got much going. They lost their first two games by a combined four points to Kenosha Bradford and Kenosha Tremper, endured two three-game losing streaks and finished with a 4-9 record.

Lost in all this is that Case has some of the best talent in Racine County and three elite players return this season in Amari Jedkins, Terryon Brumby and Adrian Bryant. Case coach Jacob Berce also has height with eight players who are at least 6-foot-2 and an up-and-comer in sophomore Termarion Brumby, Terryon’s brother.

Horlick will try to get back on track after a 1-8 season. They have a foundation in 6-5 senior forward Darrien Long.

Park, coming off an 0-8 season, will also be looking for a comeback season, but the Panthers have a challenge. Jorryn Franklin, their leading returning scorer with an average of 10.1 points per game, could miss much of this season with an injury.

Here is a look at the three county teams in the SEC:

Case Eagles

COACH: Jake Berce, fifth season.

LAST YEAR: 4-9 overall in a season shortened by the COVID-19 pandemic, lost to Kenosha Indian Trail 62-58 in a WIAA Division 1 regional semifinal.

ROSTER (*-returning letterwinners): Seniors — *Amari Jedkins, 6-8 forward; *Terryon Brumby, 6-1 guard; *Adrian Bryant, 6-0 guard; *David Stapleton, 6-0 guard; *Jacob Kras, 6-2 guard; *Gavin Kirk, 6-6 center; Tyler Davis, 6-3 forward; Jaheim Obor, 6-5 center; Gabe Reed, 5-9 guard; Jack Schmidtmann, 6-1 guard. Juniors — *Cam Werner, 6-7 forward; Kelmarion Riddle, 6-1 guard; Josiah McNeal, 6-3 forward; Cavion Thompson, 6-2 guard; Javion Trice, 5-9 guard. Sophomore — Termarion Brumby, 6-1 guard.

OUTLOOK: The Eagles are loaded with potential. Jedkins (14.8 points, 9.3 rebounds, 1.2 blocks) and Terryon Brumby (16.5 points, 4.1 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 2.2 steals) are entering their fourth season as varsity starters. Jedkins was first-team All-SEC last season and Brumby was second team. There’s also third-team All-SEC guard Adrian Bryant (12.2 points, 4.0 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 2.0 steals) to round out the Eagles’ core.

In addition to those three, Case coach Jacob Berce has five players who are 6-3 or taller, giving him several options with his inside game.

“Length, athleticism, and multiple scoring options are strengths,” Berce said. “I’ve been encouraged by the defensive intensity and communication in practice. We will have to find consistency and build more team chemistry as the season progresses.

“Amari and Terryon have started games for four years and will be counted on to be our leaders. Adrian can score and distribute the basketball, Cam Werner has improved his game and grown to 6-7, David and Jacob are seniors who can shoot and have experience, Termarion has gotten better and looks to have a breakout season, and we have many new additions who are talented players and can make an impact in games.”

Horlick Rebels

COACH: Jason Treutelaar, 18th season.

LAST YEAR: 1-8 overall in a season shortened by the COVID-19 pandemic. Lost to Case 70-67 in a first-round WIAA Division 1 regional.

ROSTER (*— returning letterwinners): Seniors — x-Darrien Long, 6-5 forward; x-Matt Burnette, 6-2 forward; x-Jadin Dombrowski, 6-3 forward; x-Zamarion Dyess, 6-0 guard; T.J. Williams, 5-5 guard; Tommie Triggs, 6-5 forward; Marcelino Bernal, 5-7 guard; Miles Gallagher, 5-11 forward; Ayden Graham, 5-11 forward. Juniors — Camren McIntosh, 6-4 forward; Jayden Wendt, 5-10 guard; Reggie Hubbard, 5-11 guard; Blake Fletcher, 6-3 forward.

OUTLOOK: Long, a third-team All-SEC player last season, averaged 17.2 points, 7.6 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.9 block a game as a junior.

Blake Fletcher, who missed most of the football season after suffering a fractured ankle, started as a sophomore and averaged 6.8 points and 6.5 rebounds per game. Among the others who will help are Dombrowski (2.8 points, 1.2 rebound) and Zamarion Dyess (2.8 points, 2.2 rebounds).

“After coming off of a COVID season that only resulted in one victory, this upcoming season poses more questions than answers,” Horlick coach Jason Treutelaar said. “We bring back a team with good size, length and senior leadership. It may take some time for us to find our identity, but I am encouraged by the effort and the desire early in the season. We do return a third-team All-SEC Player in Darrien Long. We hope that Darrien, along with others, can be strong for us in the post and rebounding.”

Park Panthers

COACH: Tray Allen, third season.

LAST YEAR: 0-8 overall, Lost to Kenosha Tremper 72-59 in a WIAA Division 1 regional semi final.

ROSTER (x-returning letterwinners): Seniors — x-Ezekiel King, 6-3 forward; x-Jamier Pratt, 5-9 point guard; x-Jorryn Franklin, 5-10 point guard; Donte Adams, 6-3 forward; Jalen Hargrove, 6-0 guard. Juniors — x-Tyvon Cade, 5-9 guard; x-Tre Carothers, 5-9 guard; KMareon Mayweather, 6-0 guard; Braden Roushia, 5-10 guard; Emmanuel Johnson, 6-1 forward; Daeyzjuan Williams, 6-3 forward. Sophomores — x-Willie Williams Jr., 6-0 guard; x-Brayden Burgher 6-4 forward.

OUTLOOK: The team’s leading scorer from last year, Jorryn Franklin, is dealing with an injury that may sideline him for a majority of the season. Two-year starter Tyvon Cade will come in with the most varsity experience and look to lead the way for the rebuilding Panthers. Two other returning players, Tre Carothers and Ezekiel King, will look to play important roles as well. The team is full of newcomers who can immediately impact a game. “We have a ton of guys that get after it defensively. If we all can buy into the system, we may have something special brewing over here,” Allen said. “Outside shooting and team chemistry are my early season worries.”

