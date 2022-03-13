High school boys basketball: Case advances to first state tournament since 2005

MUKWONAGO — It was a moment 17 years in the making and nothing was going to stop the Case High School boys basketball team this time.

For the first time since 2005, the Eagles are going to state. In front of a sold-out crowd of more than 3,000 people, Case earned redemption with a 58-47 victory over Waukesha South Saturday night in a WIAA Division 1 sectional championship at Mukwonago High School.

The win also sends Case to its first state semifinal] appearance for the program since winning the state championship in 1999.

“We’ve waited for this moment for a long time,” Senior guard Terryon Brumby said. “I’m proud right now.”

Since their last run to state in 2005, the Eagles had reached five sectional final games and found heartbreak in many forms. They lost battles against teams that featured future NBA players, lost in overtime on multiple occasions, and didn’t get a chance to play at all in their 2020 sectional final that was canceled exactly two years ago to the day.

On Saturday night, numerous former players and coaches were in attendance to see head coach Jake Berce’s team break through and finish a mission that started two years ago in impressive fashion.

Case (22-6) wasn’t the only team trying to end a long drought, either. Waukesha South (22-6) was playing in its first sectional final since 1999 and had a large group of fans and students in attendance. Along with the large crowd from Racine, the gym became so full that extra bleachers had to be brought out and set up behind one of the baskets during the game.

“We couldn’t even hear out there,” Brumby said. “I had to yell at the top of my lungs and right now I’m losing my voice.”

Brumby was nervous from the moment he woke up on Saturday. He was a starter on the 2020 team and was about to finally have a chance to earn a trip to state. Brumby was also the focal point of a matchup between himself, the Southeast Conference’s player of the year, and Waukesha South’s Tyran Cook, the Classic Eight Conference’s player of the year.

Early on, it was Cook getting the better of Brumby. The junior scored six points in the first half and helped the Blackshirts jump out to an early lead. Nerves were evident throughout Case’s lineup early on, as the Eagles struggled on offense playing on the side of Waukesha South’s loud student section.

The Eagles missed makeable shots early and quickly fell behind 14-6. With the crowd being so loud that communication became a challenge, the offense sputtered for most of the half. Despite the struggles, the entire six-man lineup was able to keep the game close.

All six players for Case scored in the first half, but no basket may have had a larger impact than senior guard Jack Schmidtmann’s. Schmidtmann had missed a pair of early attempts and lost a ball out of bounds in front of the South student section, making him a focal point of their yelling.

But with the Eagles trailing 23-20 and time running out in the first half, Schmidtmann beat the halftime buzzer with a 3-pointer from right in front of the students.

As Case sprinted back to its locker room away from the stunned crowd, few would have guessed that Schmidtmann’s shot would have erased South’s final lead of the game.

“I had to stay confident and be ready shoot,” Schmidtmann said. “Terryon gave me a good pass there that set me up.”

“That was a big moment,” Case senior forward Amari Jedkins said. “That was a big moment for him and he should be proud of that because he gave us all the momentum.”

Going into the second half, Berce had a move up his sleeve that he had been patiently waiting to use. The Eagles had rarely used a zone defense in Berce’s time as coach, but he implemented a 2-3 zone defense for the first time eight days earlier during Case’s regional semifinal victory over Kenosha Indian Trail. The Eagles came out in the 2-3 zone again Saturday night and never quit using it.

The Blackshirts had faced zone defenses frequently throughout the season, but struggled against Case’s length in the defense. Brumby put the Eagles in front with a layup on their first possession of the second half and the lead was never lost.

“Our man defense was working but we knew the 2-3 zone could be our ticket to state,” Berce said.

South struggled early on against the 2-3 zone and didn’t make a shot for the first four minutes of the half. The Blackshirts were able to tie the game with a pair of fast-break layups, but Brumby gave Case the lead back on the next possession with a free throw.

The Eagles were able to hold a lead between one and three points for the next several minutes before Schmidtmann once again came through for the Eagles with a big shot.

Leading by three, the senior pulled up for a shot from the corner, which rolled around and in to give Case a 40-34. Schmidtmann made Case’s only two 3-pointers of the game.

“The coaches always tell me to be ready to shoot so I let it fly and it went in,” Schmidtmann said.

The Blackshirts quickly cut the deficit back down to one point with eight minutes remaining, but Brumby and his younger brother Termarion were able to steady the Eagles. Termarion increased the lead back to four with a layup, then took a charge on the next possession. Shortly after, Terryon picked up a steal and made a floater in transition to put Case ahead 45-39.

The Eagles struggled on offense over the next four minutes, making just one free throw. But the 2-3 zone continued to stymie the Blackshirts. South only scored one basket during the stretch and with less than three minutes remaining, they had to start fouling.

Jedkins, Case’s other senior who was a starter on the 2020 team, made a pair of free throws to push the lead to seven. South responded with a basket and appeared to potentially have a stop on the other end, but junior Cam Werner finished a layup that put the Eagles back up seven with 1:45 left.

After the Blackshirts missed a three on the next possession, the red and black parts of the crowd began to file out. Terryon Brumby made all four of his free throw attempts in the final minute to seal the game and set off a long-awaited celebration.

Several members of previous Case basketball teams were in attendance, including three members of the 2020 team. Former coach Steve Jaskulske, who Berce both played for and was part of his staff for seven years, was also in attendance for all four of Case’s playoff wins.

“I’ve had a lot of peace throughout this run,” Berce said. “I have a great coaching staff and I have fantastic leaders. I’m just really proud of them.”

Another one of Jaskulske’s former players, Mitchell Farr, also found redemption. In 2011, Farr’s senior session ended with an overtime loss to Milwaukee Hamilton in the sectional final. Now an assistant on Berce’s staff, Farr was able to finally climb the ladder and cut his piece of the net on Saturday.

“It’s actually unreal,” said Farr, the Racine Raiders' starting quarterback. “I never thought after COVID happened that we’d have a chance of making it this far until seeing the boys come together this year. We get a second chance at it and I get a third chance.”

Berce is just the fourth boys basketball coach in the history of Case High School. With his most recent win, all four coaches have now led at least one team to state. A graduate of the University of Wisconsin in Madison, Berce will now be coaching on the Kohl Center floor on Friday night.

Helping him reach this milestone were his two first team all-conference players, Brumby and Jedkins. Brumby led all scorers with 17 points and Jedkins finished with 14. Fellow senior guard Adrian Bryant added nine points and Termarion Brumby, Werner and Schmidtmann each scored six points.

“It’s amazing to finally get the plaque,” Jedkins said. “Since our sophomore year we’ve been working so hard for it.”

With the achievement behind them now, Case will turn its attention to state after celebrating on Saturday. The Eagles will face either Neenah, Menomonee Falls or Brookfield Central on Friday night. They are now two wins away from their second state championship in school history. Case is also the first Division 1 program from Racine to reach the state semifinals since Horlick in 2009.

It was exactly two years ago on the evening of March 12, 2020 that the Eagles learned after practice that they would not be facing Kenosha Tremper the following evening in the WIAA Sectional Final. Now, both the 2020 and 2022 teams will have a much happier memory when they think of March 12.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0