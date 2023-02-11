After a recent rough stretch, the Burlington High School boys basketball team needed a bit of a break.

The Demons got just what they needed Friday.

Burlington, which entered its game against Delavan-Darien on a three-game losing streak, got back on the right track with a 69-32 Southern Lakes Conference victory at Burlington.

The Demons (15-5, 9-2 SLC), tied for 10th in Division 2 in the Associated Press state poll, were in control against the last-place Comets (1-20, 0-11) throughout the game, taking a 29-17 halftime lead and outscoring them 40-15 in the second half.

Burlington coach Steve Berezowitz was happy not to have to deal with another close game.

“It was nice not to go to the wire,” said Berezowitz, whose team lost to Beloit Memorial 71-67 in overtime on Jan. 30, Westosha Central 67-56 on Feb. 2 and St. Catherine’s 38-35 last Monday. “Our emphasis was to start better — we haven’t been getting off to great starts.

“We shot the ball well and as a group we really defended a lot better. That’s something we have to continue to work on.”

Two of those losses were brutal ones. Against Beloit Memorial, the Demons led by four points with 39 seconds left in overtime, and against Westosha, they led at halftime.

Friday, Burlington got strong games from two juniors who haven’t gotten as much attention as others on the team.

Forward Jack Sulik, the quarterback of the Demons’ football team, had an exceptional performance with a career-high 16 points along with a team-high eight rebounds. He was averaging 4.2 points per game.

And point guard Tommy Teberg had just eight points, but passed out five assists and was a steadying force.

“Jack did a nice job around the rim,” Berezowitz said. “Tommy’s play was what we were needing. He played with a solid tempo.”

Senior guard JR Lukenbill led Burlington with 20 points and junior guard Connor Roffers matched Teberg with eight points. Roffers had 30 points in the teams’ first meeting on Dec. 20, a 94-50 Demons victory.

UNION GROVE 68, WILMOT 48: The Broncos continued their strong play in recent weeks with another Southern Lakes Conference victory Tuesday at Wilmot.

Union Grove (14-6, 8-3 SLC) jumped out to a 30-22 halftime lead over Wilmot (8-13, 2-9), then broke the game open with a 16-0 run early in the second half.

“The kids played hard,” Union Grove coach Dave Pettit said. “It also helps that we had steals and could turn some defensive possessions into layups.”

Jack Waters led the Broncos with 16 points and five rebounds. Zac Montgomery added 13 points and 10 rebounds, and Jackson Barber finished with 10 points, five rebounds, four steals and three assists. Owen Nowak added nine points.

With the win, Union Grove has won five consecutive games and seven of its last eight. Its lone loss in that stretch came in double overtime against conference leader and state-ranked Westosha Central. The streak is the longest for the Broncos since the 2017-18 season.

“Our team’s fun because you just don’t know where the points are coming from,” Pettit said. “All our guys are capable of scoring and the wealth usually gets spread around.”

Friday night’s game was close for the first 13 minutes of the game before Union Grove took control thanks to a 9-0 run. The Panthers pulled as close as eight early in the second half before the Broncos began their 16-0 run with four different players scoring.

Cooper Zimmerman led Wilmot with 12 points.

WESTOSHA CENTRAL 65, WATERFORD 51: After a close first 27 minutes against the Southern Lakes Conference-leading Falcons, the Wolverines were unable to hang on in the final nine minutes at Waterford.

Waterford (9-12, 5-6 SLC) led Westosha 31-28 at halftime and led by as many as eight points early the second half before the Falcons made a defensive adjustment and took control of the game.

After making 7 of 13 3-point attempts in the first half, the Wolverines missed all 12 shots they took from beyond the arc in the second half.

“Westosha put a press on and we just didn’t respond to it well,” Waterford coach Nick Roeglin said. “We played well for three quarters of the game. That’s not enough against a team like that.”

The Wolverines finished the game with 12 turnovers. Westosha (19-2, 11-1), ranked seventh in Division 2 in the Associated Press state poll, was able to pull away behind its press defense, as well as an offense that drew enough fouls to shoot 14 second-half free throws.

Owen Martinson had 12 points, six rebounds and five assists to lead the Wolverines. Josh Storm also scored 12 points and Brogan Finnegan added 10 points and six assists. Jamison Beesley scored seven points.

“We played really well defensively,” Roeglin said. “Brogan Finnegan had a solid night all around and handled himself with composure.”

Elijah Griffin led the Falcons with 15 points and seven assists.

WHITNALL 68, CASE 48: An 18-0 run sank the Eagles early in a nonconference game Friday at Greenfield.

The Eagles (11-9) opened with a 7-2 lead before foul troubles quickly piled up. Termarion Brumby took two quick fouls and Cameron Werner followed with two of his own.

The Case duo were substituted and their absence was missed on the court. The Falcons (18-2), ranked sixth in Division 2 in the Associated Press state poll, erupted on an 18-0 run and never looked back.

"We could never really recover after giving a really great team an 18-0 run," Case coach Jake Berce said. "We schedule tough top-10 Division 1 and Division 2 opponents every year. It's a tough place to play, but you have to work up to that level."

Kaden Coppage was a spark plug for the Eagles with a team-high 14 points. Werner didn't take a foul for the rest of the game and finished with six points. Brumby scored 11 points, but was limited to only a 3-pointer in the second half.

"It was a struggle for most of the night offensively," Berce said. "We weren't hitting our shots."

Jack Lutz led the Falcons with a game-high 26 points. The sophomore guard led the team with four of their nine 3-pointers.