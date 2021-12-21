High school boys basketball: Burlington solves Delavan-Darien's slowdown game

The Burlington High School boys basketball team played at the speed of Delavan-Darien Tuesday night.

It’s not what the Demons are used to, but it worked out in the end — literally.

Burlington finished the game on an 18-6 run by playing good defense, especially on Comets 6-foot-6 senior center Erik Cesarz, and won a Southern Lakes Conference game at Burlington.

The score was tied 19-19 at halftime and Delavan-Darien set the pace, Burlington coach Steve Berezowitz said, by being patient and setting up plays for Cesarz.

“They were definitely deliberate,” Berezowitz said. “They were content working the ball around and getting it to where they needed.”

The second half was just as sluggish. The Comets tied the game at 26-26 with 7:33 left on a basket by Cesarz and the teams were still tied at 26-26 with five minutes left. That’s when the run began.

Demons junior forward JR Lukenbill received a pass in the lane, made the basket and was fouled with 4:50 left. He complete the three-point play for a 29-26 Burlington (3-2, 2-1 SLC) lead.

The defense held Delavan-Darien (3-3, 2-2) scoreless over the next three minutes while the Demons made their free throws down the stretch.

“We really struggled in the first half and I’m proud the guys stuck with it,” Berezowitz said. “We got some good defensive stops in the second half.

“We kind of picked it up, but we’re not quite there yet,” he added. “We have to do a better job setting the tempo and I saw some good signs.”

Sophomore guard Connor Roffers had 13 points to lead Burlington and Lukenbill had 11 points and nine rebounds. The Demons went 15 of 18 at the free-throw line.

Cesarz finished with 20 points, almost eight over his average, but no one else had more than four points for the Comets.

EISENHOWER 51, HORLICK 50: The Rebels led by nine points midway through the second half, but the Lions rallied, made a 3-point basket with 11 seconds left and held on to win a nonconference game Tuesday at New Berlin.

Horlick (0-6), which has led in several of its games this season, weren’t able to hold another lead. After trailing 25-22 at halftime, the Rebels went on a 23-11 run to lead 45-36 with 7:06 remaining in regulation.

The teams traded baskets over the next two minutes and Horlick led 47-39 with 4:29 left.

Eisenhower (2-4) got within 47-46 after a 3-point basket by Will Bauer and a pair of steals and baskets on consecutive Horlick possessions by Daniel Woo.

Senior forward Darrien Long gave the Rebels some hope with a steal of his own and a slam dunk with 3:15 left to make it 49-46.

Long was fouled on Horlick’s next possession, but missed both free throws. The score then remained tied until the 40-second mark, when Woo drove the lane and made a shot high off the glass while being fouled. He missed the free throw to give the Rebels a chance.

After a pair of nonshooting fouls by the Lions, senior forward Jaden Dombrowski was fouled to put Horlick in the bonus with 21.4 seconds left. He made the first free throw, but missed the second.

Eisenhower brought the ball downcourt and Corey Ryan made a 3-pointer from the top of the key with 11.6 seconds left for a 51-50 Eisenhower lead.

The Rebels had a last-second 3-point attempt by Long, but it was off the mark.

Matt Burnette finished with 14 points and Zamarion Dyess and Dombrowski had nine each.

Charlie Cefalu led the Lions with 14 points and Ryan had 13.

WESTOSHA CENTRAL 72, WATERFORD 48: The Wolverines went cold in the second half and lost a Southern Lakes Conference game Tuesday at Waterford.

Waterford (1-7, 0-4 SLC), which has lost six straight games and has had trouble finding consistency for an entire game, trailed just 30-26 at halftime. Junior guard Owen Martinson was a big part of that for the Wolverines, scoring half of their points in the first half.

But Waterford had some troubles in the second half and was outscored 42-22. Jack Rose had 11 of his game-high 23 points in the second half and Devin Griffin had 10 of his 16 in the final 18 minutes for the Falcons (6-0, 4-0), ranked ninth in Division 2 in the WBCA/wissports.net state coaches poll.

Martinson had just six in the second half and finished with 19 points, the only Wolverines player to score in double figures. Griffin Opgenorth added nine points for Waterford.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0