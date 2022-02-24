High school boys basketball: Burlington locks up second place in SLC

The Burlington High School boys basketball team has struggled from the free-throw line at times this season, but not late on Friday night when the pressure was at its highest.

Shooting 62 percent from the line for the season, the Demons were fouled 10 times in the second half as Waterford was trying to rally in a Southern Lakes Conference game at Waterford.

After pulling within six points with three minutes left, the Wolverines started intentionally fouling to get the ball back faster and potentially capitalize off missed free throws.

Instead, Burlington made 15 of 18 attempts at the line in the second half and pulled away for a 54-38 victory at Waterford that secured a second-place finish in the SLC.

“We defended really well tonight,” Burlington coach Steve Berezowitz said. “I was really impressed with how we weathered the storm.”

Junior guard JR Lukenbill missed all four of his free-throw attempts in the first half for the Demons (16-8, 11-3 SLC), but recovered and went 4 for 4 from the line in the second half. He led all scorers with 18 points and he also grabbed 13 rebounds. Sophomore guard Connor Roffers added 16 points for Burlington.

Junior guard Owen Martinson scored 10 points to lead Waterford (11-12, 6-8 SLC), which shot just six free throws in the game and was held to its lowest point total of the season.

Burlington was still playing without Tommy Teberg (ankle) and Berezowitz continues to experiment with new lineups. Despite the changes, the Demons were able to jump out to an early lead and led 26-16 at halftime.

After the Wolverines pulled within six, Burlington sophomore guard Ryan Dummer was sent to the free-throw line three consecutive times for six shots. Dummer, who had gone just 9 of 22 from the line this season, made 5 of 6, his only points of the game, to close out the game.

The Demons closed out their regular season by winning four of their last six games. Waterford had won six of its last seven and had one more regular season game Friday night.

“We weren’t perfect tonight by any means, but we played really hard,” Berezowitz said. “Waterford played great and hit shots when they needed to hit shots. I was really proud of our guys tonight.”

Both teams begin WIAA Division 2 regional play next week. Burlington will host a regional semifinal on Friday against the winner of Tuesday’s regional quarterfinal between Union Grove (14-10) and Park (4-20) at Union Grove. Waterford will face Delavan-Darien (9-15) in a quarterfinal Tuesday.

KENOSHA BRADFORD 59, HORLICK 55: The Rebels kept it close in the second half, but they struggled down the stretch and the Red Devils pulled out a Southeast Conference victory at Horlick in the regular-season finale for both teams.

Horlick (12-12, 8-6 SEC), which beat Bradford 82-61 in their first meeting on Jan. 14, held a one-point lead at halftime. The Red Devils (14-10, 7-7) outscored Horlick 31-26 in the second half.

“We didn’t execute well down the stretch,” Rebels coach Jason Treutelaar said. “We had too many turnovers and our inability to get quality shots in the second half really hurt us.”

Without leading scorer Matt Burnette, the Rebels have struggled to find their rhythm offensively. Treutelaar and the team were hopeful that Burnette would be able to make a return from his injury, but the senior forward was ruled out for the remainder of the season.

“We don’t have Matt Burnette anymore,” Treutelaar said. “He was our leading scorer and he’s out for the season, which is hurting us because we aren’t getting that post play anymore. It’s a loss we are trying to make up for.”

Darrien Long, who has taken on the role of leading scorer in Burnette’s absence, led Horlick with 18 points. Long had a quiet first half with only two points, but came alive in the second half and scored 16.

Seniors Zamarion Dyess and Jadin Dombrowski each had nine points.

“We didn’t execute when we needed to and they did,” Treutelaar said. “It’s unfortunate, because we had a chance to finish in third place and had an opportunity to go into the playoffs on a high note.”

The Rebels finished fourth in the SEC.

“We didn’t take care of business but that’s the way it goes,” Treutelaar said.

Horlick and Bradford will meet for the third time this season in a WIAA Division 1 regional semifinal Friday at Bradford.

KENOSHA INDIAN TRAIL 69, PARK 55: The Panthers trailed by just five points at halftime, but ended their regular season with a Southeast Conference loss Thursday at Kenosha.

Indian Trail (8-14, 3-11 SEC) outscored Park 37-28 in the second half and sent the Panthers (4-20, 1-13 SEC) to their 15th straight loss.

Park’s only SEC victory came Jan. 7, when it beat Kenosha Tremper 48-44.

Sophomore Brayden Burgher led Park with 14 points. Senior Donte Adams and junior KMareon Mayweather each scored 11 points, junior Tyvon Cade added nine and freshman Isaiah Robinson had seven.

Bryce Wallace had 17 points and Alex Ballard had 12 for the Hawks.

Park plays at Union Grove (14-10) on Tuesday in a WIAA Division 2 regional quarterfinal game.

PRAIRIE 77, UNIVERSITY SCHOOL OF MILWAUKEE 63: The Hawks rallied in the second half and ended their regular season on a three-game winning streak with a nonconference victory Thursday night on Senior Night at Prairie.

Prairie (11-13) trailed USM (11-11) 45-35 with nine minutes remaining when coach Jason Atanasoff called a timeout. After the timeout, the Hawks ended the game on a 42-18 run.

“That was not a very pleasant timeout to say the least,” Atanasoff said. “To our boys’ credit, they responded well and really started to work on the defensive end, which led to clean opportunities on offense.”

The game, in which Prairie honored its six seniors, featured a pair of milestones. Senior forward Jack Heath made his first career varsity start and made a 3-point basket in the final minute to end the game. Heath has scored in three games this season and all of his points have come on 3-pointers.

Heath took Ashe Oglesby’s place in the starting lineup, but Oglesby still had a memorable night. The junior forward scored his 1,000th career point in the second half and finished with 12 points, seven rebounds, four assists and three steals. Oglesby is the 11th player in program history to score 1,000 points.

Senior guard Asanjai Hunter led the Hawks with 23 points, eight assists and six steals. Fellow senior Jayce Jaramillo added 14 points, 12 in the second half.

USM senior Zadan Mason led all scorers with 25 points.

The Hawks will begin play in the WIAA Division 4 tournament Tuesday night at home against Milwaukee Juneau (13-8).

DOMINICAN 84, ST. CATHERINE’S 78: A 9-0 run by the Knights to end the first half was too much for the Angels to overcome in a Metro Classic Conference game Thursday night at Whitefish Bay.

Senior guard Alijah Matthews scored 27 points to lead St. Catherine’s (15-9, 11-5 MCC), but five players scored in double figures to propel the Knights (19-5, 12-4 MCC).

“We played them tough,” St. Catherine’s coach Ryan Thompson said. “Our team defense was the worst I’ve seen from them all year.”

With the win, Dominican finished in third place in the MCC and bumped the Angels to fourth. Four of St. Catherine’s five losses in conference play were by seven points or less.

Evan Moherek added 18 points for the Angels and Domonic Pitts finished with 12. Matthews scored 22 of his 27 points in the second half.

“Alijah played really well,” Thompson said. “Offensively, he was tough to guard.”

The Angels rallied in the second half and made it a two-possession game, but were unable to get enough stops to pull closer.

St. Catherine’s begins WIAA Division 3 tournament play on Tuesday when it hosts Jefferson (1-22) in a regional quarterfinal Tuesday.

SAINT THOMAS MORE 71, RACINE LUTHERAN 61: The Crusaders fell to the state-ranked Cavaliers in a Metro Classic Conference game Thursday at Lutheran.

Thomas More (21-3, 14-2 MCC), ranked fourth in Division 3 in the latest Associated Press state poll, led 35-25 points at halftime. Lutheran (6-18, 2-14) played even with the Cavaliers in the second half.

The Crusaders lost six of their last seven games and finished the regular season in eighth place in the nine-team MCC. Thomas More locked up the outright MCC title with the victory, one game ahead of Kenosha St. Joseph.

Lutheran had three players reach double figures. Gavin Zawicki led the team with 18 points and had seven rebounds and two steals; Eric Ibarra scored 14 points and added five assists, five rebounds and five steals; and Julian Ramsey scored 11 points and had two steals.

Amari McCottry scored 28 points to lead the Cavaliers and Sekou Konneh added 14 points.

Lutheran opens WIAA Division 3 tournament play Tuesday at Walworth Big Foot in a regional quarterfinal.

KENOSHA ST. JOSEPH 55, CATHOLIC CENTRAL 41: The Hilltoppers closed out their regular season with a Metro Classic Conference loss on Senior Night Thursday at Catholic Central in Burlington.

Catholic Central (3-21, 0-16 MCC) did not win a game in the MCC, but it is the only Division 5 team in the MCC, which is comprised of Division 3 and 4 teams.

St. Joseph (18-5, 13-3 MCC), which is ranked ninth in Division 4 in the Associated Press state poll and finished second in the MCC, led by 12 points at halftime.

With seven minutes remaining in the second half, the Hilltoppers cut the lead to just five points, but could not get closer.

“We went on a four-minute drought after that and we weren’t able to overcome it,” Hilltoppers coach Steve Smith said.

Catholic Central used a box-and-one to slow down Lancers’ leading scorer Andrew Alia, who averages 18 points per game. Alia finished with 15 points for St. Joseph, as did Caiden Lecce.

The focus was on the two of the Hilltoppers three seniors, team captains Calahan Miles and Max Robson, and Smith said they delivered. Miles had 12 points and three assists, Robson had nine points and their third senior, Mitchell Dietzel, had four points.

“Both played really well,” Smith said. “Cal played really hard and was very efficient, and Max had to handle a lot of the ball-handling responsibilities.”

Junior guard Evan Krien had 14 points, three assists and two steals.

Catholic Central begins WIAA Division 5 regional play Tuesday, hosting a quarterfinal game against Pecatonica. The Hilltoppers split their two games against Division 5 teams this season, a two-point loss to Oakfield on Dec. 11 and a 37-18 victory over regional top seed Williams Bay Faith Christian on Jan. 8.

