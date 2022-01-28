High school boys basketball: Burlington keeps pace in Southern Lakes

With a key Southern Lakes Conference matchup coming next week, the Burlington High School boys basketball team tuned up Friday.

The Demons finally broke open a close game in the middle of the second half, then pulled away for a 60-44 victory over Wilmot in an SLC game at Wilmot.

It was the fifth straight victory for Burlington (12-4, 8-1 SLC) and kept them one game behind Westosha Central (9-0 SLC) in the conference standings.

The Demons and Falcons play for the second time this season on Thursday at Burlington. In the first meeting, on Dec. 17, the Falcons won 59-31.

Burlington led 23-21 at halftime Friday and the teams remained close for the first half of the second half, with neither team holding more than a three-point lead.

One of the key plays of the second half, Burlington coach Steve Berezowitz said, was a 3-point basket by sophomore guard Tommy Teberg with about seven minutes left that put the Demons ahead to stay and also sparked the defense. It was Teberg’s only basket of the game.

“We struggled for the first seven or eight minutes of the second half, then we went on a run,” Berezowitz said. “Once we got (Teberg’s 3), that got us going. We put some pressure on them, we got a couple stops and made a couple baskets in transition.

“We were not at our best, but we weathered the storm.”

Spreading the scoring around has been effective for Burlington during their winning streak, and Friday, four players scored in double figures.

Junior forward JR Lukenbill finished with 16 points, junior guard Wren Dietz had 14 points, sophomore guard Connor Roffers had 13 points and sophomore forward Karsen Skiles had 11. Lukenbill also had a team-high nine rebounds.

Berezowitz was particularly impressed with the 5-foot-10 Dietz, who joined the starting rotation just over a week ago. He made three 3-pointers that helped the Demons pull away.

“They went into a little zone and he was able to hit some threes,” Berezowitz said. “That spread them out and allowed us to get some penetration. He’s really giving us more scoring punch.”

Berezowitz said his underclassmen-dominated team, which features just four seniors, has been cutting down on what he called “young mistakes” as the season goes on.

“We’re just trying to tie some things together and clean those up,” Berezowitz said.

Jake Christiansen led the Panthers (3-13, 1-8) with 18 points.

HORLICK 76, KENOSHA TREMPER 65: Darrien Long helped keep the good times going for the Rebels, scoring a career-high 33 points in their Southeast Conference victory Friday at Kenosha.

The 6-foot-5 senior forward, who entered the game averaging 13.5 points per game, had a modest nine points in the first half to help Horlick (8-9, 5-4 SEC) take a 36-30 lead at halftime.

Long turned it on in the second half, making a pair of 3-point baskets early to begin a run that took the Rebels’ lead to 18 points midway through the second half.

“Darrien was able to get going down low and he was really focused,” Horlick coach Jason Treutelaar said. “He followed the game plan to the script and worked hard in the paint. His outside shots came in a nice rhythm and he didn’t force anything. They were playing off him and he came off screens in the offensive rhythm and knocked them down.

“I was very impressed and happy with the way he played.”

Long almost matched his previous career high of 26 points in the second half by scoring 24, and two of his final baskets shut down the Trojans (6-9, 2-6), who beat Horlick 68-62 on Dec. 10.

Tremper cut the Rebels’ 18-point lead down to 64-60 late in the second half, but Long had slam dunks on back-to-back trips down the floor to push the lead to 68-60. He added a couple of free throws to cap his career night.

“That put the nail in the coffin,” Treutelaar said.

Several other Rebels had strong performances. Senior forward Matt Burnette had 14 points, senior guard Zamarion Dyess had 12 and senior point guard T.J. Williams had 10.

Burnette and Dyess each had 10 in the first half and Dyess’ total included two 3-pointers that helped counter the outside shooting of Tremper’s Josh Krueger and keep Horlick ahead.

“Zamarion was able to answer a few of the threes Krueger (four 3s in the first half) was hitting,” Treutelaar said. “Matt Burnette had a really nice game and he had a bunch of rebounds.”

Krueger finished with 18 pints, DeJuan Graise had 15 and Jalani Hudnall had 13. Will Starks, who had 17 points in the first meeting, was held to two points.

CASE 75, INDIAN TRAIL 53: The Eagles used a pair of big runs in each half to dominate the Hawks in their Southeast Conference game Friday night at Case.

Case (11-5, 8-1 SEC) trailed the Hawks 7-2 early, but took control of the game with a 29-10 run over the following 10 minutes.

Five players scored in double figures for the Eagles, with senior guard Terryon Brumby leading all players with 25 points, seven assists and six steals. Case finished the game with 18 steals.

“It was a really balanced night,” Case coach Jake Berce said.

The Eagles led 40-28 at the half, then opened the second half on a 31-7 run to blow the game open.

“Our defense was really, really good the first 12 minutes of the second half,” Berce said. “They were playing disciplined with intensity and not fouling. It was great to watch and coach.”

Berce also credited senior forward Jack Schmidtmann for sparking the team early. After falling behind in the first three minutes, Schmidtmann entered the game and made a pair of 3-pointers and scored 10 points in the first half.

Schmidtmann finished with 12 points, a career high. He had set his previous career high, seven, against Park on Tuesday.

“He really got us going,” Berce said. “He’s our sixth man and is a guy you could trust and is reliable game in and game out.”

Adrian Bryant also scored 12 points for the Eagles, sophomore Termarion Brumby finished with 11 points and Amari Jedkins had 10.

Manasseh Stackhouse had 13 points to lead Indian Trail (6-9, 2-6 SEC), which was playing for the second straight night.

FRANKLIN 66, PARK 51: Playing for the second time in two days, the Panthers got another strong performance from sophomore guard Willie Williams Jr. in their Southeast Conference loss Friday at Park.

Park (4-10, 1-6 SEC) kept the game close in the early going, but the SEC-leading Sabers (12-3, 7-0) took a 34-26 lead at halftime.

Franklin came out of the gate hot in the second half, going on a 17-5 run in the first four minutes to extend the lead to 51-31.

“That put us in a deep hole,” Panthers coach Tray Allen said. “Those first four minutes took it from us. They are a good, solid team. They swing the ball and move the ball a lot. You have to run through screens and you have to be on your ‘A’ game.”

Williams, who scored 20 points against Kenosha Indian Trail Thursday and 17 against Case on Tuesday, finished with 15 points and was the only Park player to score in double figures. Senior guard Donte Adams had eight points and two others had six.

“He can score,” Allen said of Williams. “If not for COVID (last year), he would have been starting on varsity as a freshman. He can get to the basket quickly and you can’t stay in front of him.”

Allen also commended the play of his guards, juniors Tre Carothers and KMareon Mayweather, senior Jamier Pratt and freshman Isaiah Robinson.

Isaac Verges had 17 points to lead the Sabers.

DOMINICAN 74, PRAIRIE 65: The Hawks were unable to close out a win in the final minute of their Metro Classic Conference game Friday night at Whitefish Bay.

Prairie (7-9, 5-5 MCC) trailed Dominican by two points with 1:07 remaining, but was outscored 9-2 the rest of the way.

“The second half was a tremendous half of basketball and I just love these kids,” Prairie coach Jason Atanasoff said. “I wish the result was different, but we continue to make progress.”

Junior forward Ashe Oglseby led the Hawks with 20 points, 15 rebounds and three blocks. Senior guard Asanjai Hunter added 15 points and junior Kaleb Shannon and freshman guard Carsen Eeg each finished with 11 points.

Facing the Knights (12-4, 7-3), who received votes in Division 3 in the Associated Press state poll, Prairie jumped out to an early 15-11 lead. The momentum shifted when Oglesby was called for his second foul, and Dominican outscored Prairie 29-19 the rest of the half to lead 40-34 at halftime.

“Our team came out and executed the game plan beautifully,” Atanasoff said.

In the second half, the Hawks were pulled within two points on Eeg’s third 3-pointer of the night with 1:07 left, but the Knights sealed the game on a contested shot with 40 seconds left.

“(The Hawks) left it all out there and are really starting to share the ball well and believe in each other,” Atanasoff said.

Jaiden Martin scored 20 points to lead Dominican.

SHORELAND LUTHERAN 49, RACINE LUTHERAN 48: The Crusaders broke out to an early lead, but the Pacers rallied in the second half for a Metro Classic Conference victory at Somers.

Racine Lutheran (4-12, 1-9 MCC) led Shoreland 28-19 at halftime, but the Pacers (7-8, 3-6 MCC) turned the tables, outscoring the Crusaders 30-20 in the second half.

Senior guards Gavin Zawicki and Julian Ramsey each scored 13 points to lead the Crusaders, with Zawicki going 8 of 8 at the free-throw line and adding six assists, seven rebounds and two steals. Senior forward Nick Yohn had 10 points.

The Pacers held junior guard Eric Ibarra, Racine Lutheran’s second-leading scorer, to four points, seven under his average. Ibarra had four assists.

Junior guard Antonio Moyao scored 18 points to lead the Pacers and senior guard Ryan Strutz added 13.

The teams’ last meeting, on Dec. 9 at Racine, was equally as close. The Crusaders led at halftime, but the Pacers won 48-46.

