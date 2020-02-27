High school boys basketball: Burlington heads into playoffs with 10-game winning streak

BURLINGTON — A team that sunk to 4-8 Jan. 17 is thundering into the postseason with a 10-game winning streak.

And what a wild ride it has been for the Burlington High School boys basketball team.

The Demons completed their regular-season renaissance Thursday night with a 64-39 Southern Lakes Conference victory over Lake Geneva Badger on Ron Kahl Court in Burlington.

The game was a mircocosm of the Demons' season considering this: Burlington (14-8, 10-4 SLC) outscored Badger (2-20, 1-13 SLC) 40-12 in the second half after trailing 27-24 at halftime.

Junior guard Dane Kornely may have heard coach Steve Berezowitz's halftime message for than anyone. He scored all 18 of his points in the second half to help the Demons avoid a real momentum buster heading into the playoffs.

"We just came out pretty flat and not with a lot of energy," he said. "We talked at halftime and we just knew we had to come out with more intensity and that's what we did.

"I just thought I had to step up and help my team out. I came out in the second half and gave it my all."

What's amazing about the Demons is the run they've made after so much adversity during the season. Consider the following: