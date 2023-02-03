PADDOCK LAKE — This one hit different.

A slow drive in front of the Central High School main entrance Thursday night showed car after car, big and small, all the way down to the football field on the school's west side.

No parking spots.

Head to the east side of the school, where the students usually park, and it was even more packed.

What seemed like it would be an easy find of a parking spot considering it's still only Feb. 4 and there's a month of basketball season left turned into a 15-minute search about a quarter-mile behind the school, and you were darn near in Illinois by the time it was all over.

This wasn't your average Southern Lakes Conference boys basketball contest between the Central Falcons and the visiting Burlington Demons.

With both teams entering Thursday night's showdown 9-1 atop the Southern Lakes standings, and long-term goals and dreams of playing in March at the Kohl Center in Madison for a state championship, it was a big deal.

And the Falcons played liked it.

Central fell behind by two points at halftime, but a second half explosion featuring ZERO, yes zero, turnovers, four straight 3-pointers and three separate double-digit leads was simply too much to overcome as Central outlasted a very good Demons squad, 67-56.

Falcons on 11-game win streak

The Falcons (16-2) have won 11 straight games and haven't actually lost since falling to Indian Trail at the Holiday Hoops Classic at Carthage College Dec. 27. Central has climbed all the way up to No. 8 in the state in the latest Wissports.net rankings, two spots behind No. 6 Burlington (14-4).

And it really doesn't matter who plays, or who's hot or cold, Central's depth allows for endless possibilities.

After the game Thursday night in Central's gym, Falcons coach James Hyllberg couldn't stop raving about Burlington senior JR Lukenbill, who led all scorers with 28 points.

The NCAA Division 2 recruit stands 6-foot-5 and can jump out of the gym, and his full arsenal of jumping, rebounding, defense and running the offense was on display Thursday. He even followed up a missed shot by jumping over two players and stuffing home a left-handed slam dunk, and his hand was high above the rim. The ooh's and ah's from the crowd were proof it was something high school players just don't do every day.

Despite all that, Central was able to contain him just enough with a tight zone defense, and the Falcons' red-hot 41-28 second half proved insurmountable.

"I think so," Hyllberg, who coached current Division 1 stars Jaeden Zackery and Jack Rose, said when asked if JR should be playing D1 college basketball. "Anyone that says otherwise is crazy. I think JR is right there with both of them (Zackery and Rose). He does everything well.

"He rebounds well, he plays defense, he can shoot from the outside with guys on him. He can attack the basket. He can jump out of the gym, and he's coachable. I heard he's a great kid. He plays with some controlled swag, so I like that about him."

Lukenbill goes off, but Falcons' D up for the challenge

Despite scoring 10 points more than his season average, Central's defense smothered Lukenbill, Burlington junior Connor Roffers and the rest of the Demons' offense in the second half.

Though Lukenbill scored 15 points in the second half, he was one of only four Demons to score, while the Falcons used a balanced approach.

"No open looks, contested shots, and we just tried to keep JR out of the paint," Hyllberg added. "This time, I think we did a better job on Lang (Drew Lang).

"Sippy played well. And Wyatt (Anderson) was in foul trouble the whole game. Elijah hit some big 3's. We had no turnovers in the second half, and I thought that was the key of the game."

Griffin led the Falcons with 18 points, all of which came in the second half.

The constant ball movement in half-court sets and occasional fast breaks at just the right times proved to be the difference for Central, which utilized a 19-7 run to open the second half.

Along with eight consecutive points from junior Carson Schultz, Central sophomore Elijah Griffin added two triples, and John Kinzler's corner 3-pointer at the 13:28 mark gave the Falcons a 43-33 lead.

"One thing we've been really working on is moving the ball up the court much quicker, and in practice we're always practicing one more pass. That really helped us today," said Kinzler, who finished with 10 points. "Quinn (Burns) is a phenomenal shooter, but he's also a great passer. He saw me in the corner, passed it to me and I was wide open.

"Unfortunately we lost Liam, so we've been playing with five guards a lot of the time. We've gotten quicker. We knew Burlington was highly-touted coming into the season, but we're ready to win now. We have a lot of talent, we're very deep and we're rising to the top."

A key injury

Liam Lubkeman, a 6-foot-8 sophomore center that is fourth on the Falcons in scoring with 8.7 points per game and second in rebounding (6.5) has missed the last four games, but the Falcons haven't lost (4-0).

On Thursday night, Daniel Hall and Wyatt Anderson provided some beef down low, and Central slightly out-rebounded Burlington (25-24). Before fouling out with a couple minutes to play, Anderson was able to provide two big layups in the post and a few other key rebounds.

The Demons countered with Karsen Skiles, who provided eight points and team-leading six rebounds. Lukenbill added six boards.

Lukenbill's 28-point effort follows a career-high 33 from Monday's 71-67 overtime loss at Beloit Memorial.

Burlington now sits one game behind the Falcons in the SLC standings with four conference games apiece for each team.

After beginning the season 9-0, the Demons are 5-4 over their last nine games, including two two-game losing streaks.

"It's always a challenge coming here and playing," Lukenbill said. "It's a great environment all the time. They're a good team. They deserved it. They beat us in pretty much everything, hustling, 50-50 balls, they're putting it together well and they'll be a scary team in the playoffs.

"We missed a couple shots in the second half and let it get to our head, which is absolutely not OK. They started hitting and playing their game. We couldn't get over that hump."

No matter how hard the Demons tried, they couldn't come all the way back late.

Central kept getting back-breaking buckets, controlled the tempo by playing "stall ball" and hit free throws.

Burlington cut the lead to six points a few times, but two missed free throws by the Demons countered four consecutive freebies on the other end by the Falcons after Anderson fouled out.

Sippy and Griffin played successful "keep-away" from the Demons in the final two minutes. Sippy, a senior wing, added 13 points, and Schultz finished with 11 points.

The constant barrage of defensive pressure on each and every possession, along with the Demons' lack of outside shooting and free throw attempts, played considerable factors.

Falcons avenge earlier loss to Burlington

In the first meeting, Burlington hit 12 3-pointers and essentially blew the Falcons out of the water in the second half in an 81-61 victory.

It just shows that high school basketball teams are much, much different in December than February.

"They outplayed us tonight," said Burlington coach Steve Berezowitz in a somber tone. "You like to pride yourself on having a squad that wins the hustle plays, and they won just about all of them tonight. And it was still a two-possession game with two minutes left.

"If you want to be on top of the conference, you can't let them win every ball and can't get beat down the floor. I think we allowed that to happen tonight. Griffin hit a couple big shots in the second half to give them momentum, but we knew that was going to happen. We have to go back to the drawing board a little bit and see what we can do differently."

Central finished 17-for-21 from the foul line, while the Demons hit 4-of-8.

Roffers added 14 points for the Demons.