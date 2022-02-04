High school boys basketball: Bryant goes wild as Case rolls past Tremper

The Case High School boys basketball team took its game to a new level Friday.

The Eagles made a season-high 17 3-point baskets, had multiple dunks and flirted with the 100-point mark on the way to routing Kenosha Tremper 97-57 in a Southeast Conference game at Kenosha.

Case (13-5, 10-1 SEC), which received votes in Division 1 in the Associated Press state poll, got off to a flying start behind senior forward Amari Jedkins, who scored 16 points in the first half, and senior guard Terryon Brumby, who had 15.

The Eagles led 56-29 at halftime, but the show was just getting started.

Senior guard Adrian Bryant, who scored 28 points in the teams’ first meeting on Jan. 4, an 86-73 victory, went off and matched that total, but with even more flair. He made two 3-pointers in the first half, then exploded with five more 3s in the second half.

In fact, Bryant scored 20 straight points for Case in the second half, taking them from 69 points to 89. He finished with three straight 3s, the last one with six minutes left, to make the score 89-44.

Bryant's seven 3-pointers matched the Eagles' entire team total from the first meeting.

“Adrian was unreal tonight,” Case coach Jake Berce said. “It was fun to watch — Adrian was in the zone.”

So were the rest of the Eagles as they shot 17 of 30 from beyond the arc. Senior guard Jack Schmidtmann, whose father, Andy, is the record holder at UW-Parkside for 3-pointers in a single game (14) and a season (114) and tied for the record for points in a game (52), made three 3s in the first half and finished with 12 points.

Even junior reserve forward Josiah McNeal (eight points) got in on the act, making back-to-back 3-pointers late to get Case to the 95-point mark.

Jedkins, who finished with 22 points, had his own highlight-reel plays, Berce said, scoring on "four different kinds of dunks."

"He so active and energetic," Berce added. "We put him at the top of our 1-2-2 press and he flusters opponents.”

Berce was pleased with the defense as a whole.

“We were really active at the defensive end,” he said. “We kept our hands and feet moving and were getting in the passing lanes and we mixed in a couple different presses. I’m proud of how hard they play every minute.”

Case had season highs in steals (21) and assists (26). Brumby had eight assists and six steals, his sophomore brother Termarion had six assists and four steals, junior center Cameron Werner had six points and four blocks, and Jedkins had four steals.

Josh Kreuger led the Trojans with 18 points and Jalani Hudnall had 16.

UNION GROVE 42, LAKE GENEVA BADGER 38: The Broncos had to work hard Friday to win and complete a sweep of the Badgers in a Southern Lakes Conference game at Union Grove.

Union Grove (12-7, 5-5 SLC), which blew out Badger 80-41 on Jan. 4 at Lake Geneva in the teams’ first meeting, continued to struggle on offense, coach Dave Pettit said, shooting 28% overall from the field (16 of 57) and just 1 of 17 from 3-point range.

“It was tough for us to score tonight and we were sloppy on the offensive side, but our guys fought around that and played hard,” Pettit said. “That helped them prevail tonight in a game of adversity.”

With the game tied 18-18 at the half and leading scorer Tyson Skalecki covered up defensively, Pettit looked to junior forward Owen Nowak to lead their team to victory.

“At halftime, we really talked about how we have to find a way to get to the hoop and he (Nowak) did a great job of doing that,” Pettit said. “They were making (Skalecki’s) life very difficult, so Owen really stepped up.”

Nowak scored 13 points in the second half and finished the game with 20 points and 10 rebounds — his second double-double of the season.

Skalecki, a 6-foot-6 senior forward, scored 11 points, well under his average, and added eight rebounds. He leads the team in scoring at 19.6 points per game, nearly double any other player.

Bradley Lyon led the Badgers (6-12, 3-7 SLC) with 18 points and senior Max Zukowski added 14.

ST. JOSEPH 60, PRAIRIE 54: The Hawks were within one possession of tying the game or taking the lead until the final 70 seconds of the game in a Metro Classic Conference loss at Kenosha.

Prairie (8-10, 6-6 MCC), which lost to the Lancers 65-49 in the teams’ first meeting on Dec. 17, trailed 37-34 at halftime, then opened the second half using a zone defense and it worked as the Hawks went on a 6-0 run to take a 40-37 lead.

"Coming in here, we knew it'd be a loud gym,” Prairie coach Jason Atanasoff said. “St. Joe's is the most experienced team in the conference and arguably the most talented, as well, in terms of the number of quality players and high basketball IQ kids that they have.

“We wanted to change up our defensive looks a little bit. They got out in transition against us the first time with ease, so we really stressed getting back defensively and doing our best to limit them to one-and-done on the offensive end.”

The teams traded baskets for a while and Ben Fiegel gave Prairie its last lead of the game at 49-48 with a free throw with 6:11 in regulation.

The Hawks went cold after that, making just two more baskets the rest of the way. St. Joseph (13-3, 9-2), ranked ninth in Division 4 in the Associated Press state poll, took a 56-51 lead on a pair of free throws by Andrew Alia.

Ashe Oglesby had another huge game for the Hawks with 18 points, 13 rebounds, two assists and two blocks; he had 14 points and eight rebounds in the first half.

"Ashe has matured a ton, both as a player and just as a person,” Atanasoff said. “He's grown up. The reality is, his freshman and sophomore year, he had the luxury of playing with those six seniors last year, and he didn't have dominate the ball, and he could just kind of play of them.

“This year, obviously everyone knows he can post up, but he has the ability to shoot the 3 — he's shooting over 50% from 3 — and to handle the ball. He's worked tremendously hard.”

Asanjai Hunter led Prairie with 21 points, but no one else scored more than six.

Alia led the Lancers with 19 points and seven rebounds, and Caiden Lecce had 12 points.

SHORELAND LUTHERAN 43, CATHOLIC CENTRAL 37: The Hilltoppers kept it close, but couldn’t get over the hump against the Pacers Friday at Catholic Central in Burlington.

“We came out sluggish in the first half,” Hilltoppers coach Steve Smith said. “We found ourselves down (at halftime) by six (19-13). We tried playing some 2-3 zone against these guys and they exploited it.”

Catholic Central (2-16, 0-12 MCC) and Shoreland (8-9, 4-7 MCC) each scored 24 points in the second half, but the initial scoring deficit was the difference.

“In the second half we played man and ended up putting some pressure on and creating turnovers,” Smith said. “We played pretty even.”

Junior forward Riley Sullivan was the standout player in the game, Smith said.

“I have to talk about Riley Sullivan,” Smith said. “When he comes in the game, he allows us to put some full-court pressure on and his presence really changes the tempo for us. We sped them up and forced them into more turnovers.

“That young man played well. It might not show up in the box but he’s a humble kid — he gets some rebounds he shouldn’t and creates some turnovers when we really need them.”

Sullivan finished with six points (4 of 4 at the free-throw line).

The Hilltoppers closed the gap to only three points with two minutes to go, but couldn’t overtake the Pacers.

Junior guard Evan Krein scored 14 points to lead Catholic Central and was the only one in double figures. Junior guard Danny Von Rabenau had five points, four rebounds, four steals and three assists. Senior forward Cal Miles had eight rebounds.

Senior guard Ryan Strutz led the Pacers with 12 points.

DOMINICAN 86, RACINE LUTHERAN 45: The Crusaders fought in the first half, but couldn’t keep up their momentum Friday in a Metro Classic Conference game at Whitefish Bay.

Lutheran (5-14, 1-11 MCC) trailed 34-21 at halftime, but was outscored 52-24 by Dominican (14-4, 9-3) in the second half.

In the teams’ last meeting, the Crusaders made a game of it in a 79-68 loss on Dec. 17.

Gavin Zawicki led the Crusaders with 13 points. The senior forward had eight rebounds, two steals, and went 4 of 4 at the free-throw line. Zawicki has been extremely efficient at the line this season and has only missed on two free throw attempts in his last four games.

Lutheran junior guard Eric Ibarra, who had 23 points in the first meeting, had just eight points along with four rebounds and two steals. Senior guard Jack Lichter scored seven points and was the only other player to add more than six points.

The Knights had five players score in double figures, led by Aaron Womack III and Barry Applewhite with 19 points each. DJ Johnson had 15 points and Jaiden Martin and Keshawn McGee each added 10.

