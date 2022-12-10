High school boys basketball: Brumby, McNeal lead Case past Bradford

MOUNT PLEASANT — Josiah McNeal had one last chance.

He wasn't going to let it slip away.

So the 6-foot-4 senior forward for the Case High School boys basketball team dropped 40 pounds and now weighs in at 210. He worked on his shot as much as he could.

And he has since swapped the shadows for the limelight.

The new and improved McNeal was on display Friday night, scoring 17 points in the Eagles' 70-59 Southeast Conference victory over Kenosha Bradford in Case's fieldhouse. Through five games, McNeal is averaging 13.4 points for a team that lost four key players after qualifying for the state tournament. In three games so far, he has scored at least 17 points.

Not too bad for someone who averaged 1.6 points per game as a junior and struggled to crack coach Jake Berce's rotation.

"I really just controlled what I was eating," McNeal said. "I'd eat oatmeal for breakfast and lunch and then I would go to football practice and eat dinner when I got home."

Call him a transformed young man. From connecting on three 3-pointers to powering inside, McNeal was someone who is just starting to show what he could become as the season progresses.

Bradford coach Greg Leech certainly noticed.

"He was leading the team in scoring the first two or three games," Leech said. "I don't know if he is now, but he kind of came out of nowhere. When you're retooling and you're trying to compete in the conference, you need guys like that to step up."

Case center Cam Werner has also noticed.

"He lost a lot of weight over the offseason, kept working and played AAU last summer," Werner said. "Last year, he was a good player, but just never saw the court a lot. This year, he's seeing the court a lot more and just showing what he can do."

Speaking of stepping up, Werner has done that also. After the 6-8 center played in the shadow of the graduated Amari Jedkins last season, he has come into his own as an invaluable inside presence.

Against Bradford, he scored 10 points, blocked six shots — five in the first half — and grabbed 10 rebounds.

"I was impressed with 13 (Werner)," Leach said. "I told my kids before the game started, 'He's very skilled in the post.' He's improved quite a bit from last year. Last year, he was a big body, but now he's a force to be reckoned with down low."

And then there was Termarion Brumby, whose brother, Terryon, was the All-Racine County Player of the Year last season. Termarion gave a strong impression of his brother by scoring a team-high 18 points and handing out six assists.

"You can challenge him," Berce said. "In practice the last couple of days, we've been talking to him about being stronger with the ball, looking opposite, looking for his shooters, looking high-low and he did a good job of that tonight.

"He's been averaging about five assists a game. He's a very, very unselfish player."

The Eagles (3-2, 1-1 SEC) jumped out to a 17-2 lead, but Bradford (1-3, 0-2 SEC) gradually tightened the score. Doing most of the damage for the Red Devils was DeAndre Jennings, a 5-10 senior guard who made three 3-pointers and scored a game-high 20 points.

"They came out and forced the tempo," Leech said. "They did a really nice job of speeding us up. We came back in the second half and did a better job, but they really took us out of what we were trying to do."