High school boys basketball: Brumby leads Case to season-opening victory

The Case High School boys basketball team has lost some of its star power this season because of graduation.

But there is one thing the Eagles still know how to do — win.

Case, led by returning starter Termarion Brumby, opened the 2022-23 season Saturday with a 61-59 victory over Green Bay Preble at the Thanksgiving Autism Showcase in Oak Creek, hanging on at the end in a game of streaks.

In their first game since a 60-52 loss to eventual state champion Neenah in the WIAA Division 1 state semifinals March 18, the Eagles jumped out to a 10-0 lead with a tough man-to-man defense and took a 27-21 lead at halftime.

“It felt good to get out with the guys,” Case coach Jake Berce said. “We played great defense to start. We played man-to-man the entire game and we mixed in some press.

“In the middle of the first half we had a hard time getting rebounds — Preble is big (five players at 6-foot-3 or taller).”

The Hornets, also playing their season opener, had the first streak of the game to open the second half, going on a 21-11 run to take a 42-38 lead with about eight minutes left in the game.

Anthony Cortes-Buenrostro was the catalyst behind the run for Preble as he made five straight 3-point baskets and six total in the second half. He finished with 19 points.

Then it was the Eagles’ turn. They may have lost All-State players Terryon Brumby (third team) and Amari Jedkins (honorable mention) to graduation, but they still have Brumby’s brother, Termarion.

The 6-2 junior guard had an impressive football season as a wide receiver, but his forte is basketball and showed why by leading Case on a 20-8 run that gave the Eagles a 58-50 lead with around two minutes left.

Termarion Brumby had 17 of his team-high 19 points, including two 3-pointers, in the second half, and he also finished with 10 rebounds.

“We called a time out, then he just took over the game,” Berce said. “That won us the game.”

The Eagles struggled at the free-throw line in the final stages of the game, missing six foul shots, but hung on.

Senior forward Josiah McNeal added 17 points, 11 in the second half, and sophomore Anthony Bull added nine points.

Senior 6-8 senior center Cam Werner had a team-high 11 rebounds and added six points.

“We got a lot of production from the guys when we needed it,” Berce said.

Jack Thorpe added 14 points for Preble, which made more 3-pointers (11) than two-point shots (nine).

WATERFORD 55, KENOSHA TREMPER 53: Junior guard Adam Chart recovered from a rough season opener and led the Wolverines on a second-half comeback to beat the Trojans Saturday at the Thanksgiving Autism Showcase in Oak Creek.

Chart, who went 0 for 6 from 3-point range and 0 for 9 overall from the field in Waterford’s season-opening 65-55 loss to Mukwonago last Tuesday, made three 3-point baskets Saturday, including the biggest points for the Wolverines in the final minute.

Chart, who had 10 of his team-high 15 points in the second half, made a 3-pointer with about a minute left to give the Wolverines a three-point lead, then added a pair of free throws with 15 seconds left for a 55-51 lead.

Tremper made two free throws in the final seconds to make it 55-53.

“It was definitely a good bounceback for Adam,” Waterford coach Nick Roeglin said. “He missed his first shot (Saturday), but didn’t shy away.

“All the guys battled today.”

Tremper controlled the boards in the first half, Roeglin said, and led 29-21 at halftime. The Trojans had 19 offensive rebounds in the game, the majority of them in the first half, Roeglin said.

In the second half, Waterford led by six points before Tremper rallied to tie the game prior to Chart’s heroics.

Senior guard Owen Martinson had 13 points and junior forward Teegan Spence added 10 points for the Wolverines. Chart and sophomore guard Jamison Beesley each had six rebounds and Beesley and junior guard Brogan Finnegan each had four assists.

“It was a good team win, offensively and defensively,” Roeglin said.

Will Starks had a game-high 22 points for the Trojans and Dejuan Grajse and Dontrell Grajse added 12 and 11 points, respectively.

GREENDALE 71, HORLICK 61: In the season opener for both teams, the Rebels led by four points midway through the second half, but couldn’t hang on and lost to the Panthers Saturday at the Thanksgiving Autism Showcase in Oak Creek.

Senior 6-foot-3 forward Blake Fletcher, who has gotten plenty of attention for his football abilities, was a force on the court for Horlick. Playing mostly inside, he finished with 20 points and double-digit rebounds. He was 8 of 12 from 2-point range and 4 of 8 at the free-throw line.

“He finishes around the bucket really well and he’s literally a man among boys in rebounding,” Rebels coach Jason Treutelaar said. “He probably had 15 rebounds and he didn’t come out of the game until the last eight seconds.

“We have to develop some depth, but right now it’s hard to pull that kind of guy off the floor when he’s doing everything on both ends (of the court).”

Senior guard Isaiah King, one of the star players on the Horlick junior varsity last season, made his varsity debut a good one, making four 3-point baskets in the first half and finishing with 16 points.

“Isaiah has matured and he’s going to be a big contributor,” Treutelaar said. “He made a lot of big baskets in the first half to keep us in the game. They were hitting 3s and every time they got some momentum, (King) would hit a 3.”

Greendale led 38-35 at halftime, but Horlick pulled ahead 53-49 midway through the second half. But the Rebels’ lack of depth caught up to them and “we lost our legs a little,” Treutelaar said.

Seniors Jayden Wendt and Reggie Hubbard each added eight points for Horlick.

Greendale’s duo of senior Tommy Fritsch and sophomore Devin Isaj combined for 54 points. Fritsch had 22 of his 30 points in the first half, shooting 7 of 11 from 3-point range, and Isaj had 15 of his 24 points in the second half.

SOUTH MILWAUKEE 61, PARK 52: The offense for both teams came to life in the second half, but the Panthers couldn’t keep up with the Rockets and lost their season-opening game Saturday at the Thanksgiving Autism Showcase in Oak Creek.

Park trailed 18-16 at halftime, but the teams combined for nine 3-point baskets in the second half. South Milwaukee made five of them and outscored the Panthers 43-36 in the second half.

Senior guard Willie Williams had a strong second half for Park, scoring 14 of his team-high 16 points, including 6 of 7 free-throw shooting. Junior guard Dontreyvious Lynch made all three of his 3-pointers in the second half and finished with 10 points, and senior wing K’Mareon Mayweather added 11 points.

The Rockets had three players in double figures, led by Jake Dunham with 21 points (three 3-pointers, 17 points in the second half).

HERITAGE CHRISTIAN 73, RACINE LUTHERAN 54: The Crusaders made three times as many free throws as the Patriots did, but Lutheran had trouble containing Mike Bowen Jr. Saturday in the championship game of the Heritage Christian Tournament in Milwaukee.

The Crusaders (1-1) trailed 35-21 at halftime and never recovered.

Alexander Loomis had another nice game for Lutheran, scoring 15 points on 5 of 6 shooting from the field and 5 of 7 at the free-throw line, and also grabbing a team-high eight rebounds. Eric Ibarra had 10 points and seven rebounds, and was the only other Crusaders player to score in double figures. Lutheran made 18 of 21 free-throw attempts.

Bowen finished with 22 points for the Patriots (2-0), who shot 31 of 65 (47%) from the field. Alex Trotter added 17 points for Heritage Christian.

MENASHA ST. MARY CATHOLIC 91, PRAIRIE 51: The game was tied at 22-22 midway through the first half, but the Hawks got in foul trouble and the Zephyrs took advantage in a nonconference game Saturday at Prairie.

Three of Prairie’s starters — Caden Roehl-Landrum, LaTrevion Fenderson and Carsen Eeg — each picked up two early fouls, then the Hawks fell behind by eight points when they came out of the game.

Prairie coach Jason Atanasoff took a chance and brought the three back in, and it paid off as they helped the Hawks tie the game. However, each player picked up another foul and had to come out again.

Senior guard Kaleb Shannon led Prairie with 20 points and Fenderson added 10 points, and Shannon and Fenderson each had nine rebounds.

Atanasoff was impressed by St. Mary (1-0), which is ranked fourth in Division 4 in the preseason Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association poll. The Zephyrs have five senior starters, while Prairie has just one.

“Saint Mary Catholic is a top-five team for a reason,” Atanasoff said. “They share the ball beautifully and their top seven players are seniors that have been on varsity for multiple years.

“We knew today was a tall task, given our youth and lack of experience. But now we know, we have a ton of work to do to get to that level and I’m confident these boys will continue to improve and learn as the season progresses.”