High school boys basketball: Brumby, Jedkins lead Case past Westosha Central

The Case High School boys basketball team has played three state-ranked teams in their first seven games this season, losing their first two such matchups.

Thursday, the Eagles got the upset.

Behind a solid defensive effort, and a pair of 20-point performances by seniors Terryon Brumby and Amari Jedkins, Case handed Westosha Central its first loss of the season, 69-56, on the final day of the Go Sports America Holiday Hoops Classic at Carthage College in Kenosha.

The Eagles (5-3), who beat St. Catherine’s 53-52 in the Classic on Tuesday, have won five of their last six games following an 0-2 start. One of those early losses was 86-68 to Brookfield Central, ranked seventh in Division 1 in the WBCA/wissports.net state poll. Case’s only loss in its current streak was 89-69 to Wisconsin Lutheran, ranked No. 1 in Division 2.

The Falcons (7-1) entered the game ranked eighth in Division 2.

It didn’t start well for the Eagles, coach Jake Berce said, as they fell behind 6-0 and 9-2 in the opening minutes. They got going behind Brumby, a 6-foot-1 guard and Jedkins, a 6-8 forward. Brumby had 13 points in the first half and Jedkins had eight as Case outscored Westosha 34-16 for a 36-25 halftime lead.

“We had a rough start, but we started playing really well,” Berce said. “It’s the best we’ve played all year and it was good to see.”

Berce and his team watched video of the Falcons and the Eagles were able to anticipate Westosha’s offensive sets.

“Our guys are buying in on the defensive end,” Berce said. “All the stuff that Westosha ran, all their cuts and screens, were defended so well. The guys were focused.”

One of the players Case needed to defend was senior 6-4 guard Jack Rose, who averages nearly 20 points per game and has college offers from five NCAA Division I programs.

Brumby drew the assignment and held Rose to 13 points. Berce said Brumby’s defense was so good, a lot of Rose’s shot attempts ended up being from NBA 3-point range.

“Rose is one of the better players in Wisconsin,” Berce said. “We challenged Terryon and he always steps up to the challenge. Jack would come around a screen and Terryon was right there on his hip. He played physical on him and didn’t give him space.

“Terryon made him very uncomfortable the entire game.”

Even with that defense, the Falcons closed the gap in the second half. The Eagles led 49-34 midway through the period, but Westosha got within 10 points at 49-39. On the next trip downcourt, Case senior forward Jack Schmidtmann made a 3-pointer from the corner, his only basket of the game, and the Falcons never got any closer.

“Jack played some good minutes and rebounded well,” Berce said. “He does all the little things that help win basketball games.”

Brumby’s offense wasn’t affected by his defensive effort as he led Case with 22 points, going 10 of 11 at the free-throw line, and five assists.

As for Jedkins, who was right behind Brumby with 21 points, he had his best rebounding game of the season, pulling down 13, and added a couple big dunks.

“Sometimes, he likes to leak out and tonight he was boxing out big,” Berce said of Jedkins, who has two Division I offers. “(Westosha) is a solid rebounding team and we won the battle on the boards.”

Another senior, 6-8 forward Cameron Werner, had five blocked shots along with six points.

Devin Griffin led Westosha, which was held to 14 points under its season scoring average, with 16 points.

GRAFTON 72, RACINE LUTHERAN 64: The Crusaders rallied from a 20-point halftime deficit and forced overtime, but came up short in the extra period at the Go Sports America Holiday Hoops Classic at Carthage.

Trailing 39-19 at halftime, Lutheran (3-5) outscored Grafton 42-22. Senior forward Gavin Zawicki led the comeback, scoring 21 of his team-high 25 points in the second half.

Senior guard Julian Ramsey sent the game to overtime, making a game-tying 3-point basket in the final seconds of regulation.

“Our energy really picked up (in the second half),” first-year Crusaders coach Justin Hullum said. “Our intensity on defense really helped us out.”

In overtime, the Black Hawks (5-5), who had a 20-11 advantage at the free-throw line in the game, scored nine of their 11 points at the line.

Junior guard Eric Ibarra, who played virtually the entire game, finished with 15 points, four assists and four steals for Lutheran, which shot 24 of 47 (51%) from the field. Ramsey added 10 points.

Grafton, which ended a four-game losing streak, was led by sophomore guard Michael McNabb Jr. with 34 points (13 of 14 at the foul line) and nine rebounds, and junior guard Chase Norton had 19.

APPLETON XAVIER 70, PRAIRIE 59: The Hawks trailed 36-35 against streaking Xavier at halftime, but was unable to keep the momentum going in the second half and lost in the Rick Majerus WBY Shootout at Concordia University in Mequon.

Junior forward Ashe Oglesby had a monster performance for Prairie (4-5), scoring 23 of his game-high 27 points in the first half, including five 3-point baskets, to keep the Hawks close. He also had team highs of 16 rebounds and four assists.

Oglesby cooled off in the second half with just four points, but sophomore guard Ben Fiegel helped make up for that by scoring all 12 of his points in the second half.

Senior guard Asanjai Hunter scored 10 points along with three assists, but no one else scored more than three points for Prairie, which lost on Tuesday at the Shootout to Cuba City, ranked third in Division 4 in the WBCA/wissports.net coaches poll.

“We came to the WBY Shootout to play top-notch competition from around the state and improve and I think we did that.” Prairie coach Jason Atanasoff said. “The boys left it all on the floor — I couldn’t ask for more out of them today effort wise.”

Xavier (6-3), which gave fifth-ranked (Division 4) Milwaukee Saint Thomas More its first loss of the season (84-68) Wednesday at the Shootout, was led by junior forward Alex Sherwood (21 points) and senior guard Charlie Pfefferle (18).

