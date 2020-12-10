High school basketball: Zawicki leads Racine Lutheran with 24 points

At 6-foot-1, Gavin Zawicki does not have the prototypical size of an inside presence.
The junior forward for the Racine Lutheran High School boys basketball team makes up for that with plenty of desire.
Zawicki went 10 for 14 from the field and scored 24 points in the Crusaders' 70-54 Metro Classic Conference victory over Shoreland Lutheran Thursday night at Somers. Zawicki also grabbed four rebounds and had three assists.
"He is just so aggressive, especially inside, with the ball," Racine Lutheran coach Jeff Christensen said. "He can beat his man off the dribble. He tries extremely hard on every play.
"He doesn't always make the greatest play, but the effort is always there."
Also leading the Crusaders (2-1, 1-1 MCC) were Brady Wilks with 18 points, seven steals, six rebounds and five assists, and Jackson Woodward with 15 points, four steals and three rebounds.
The Crusaders had 20 steals in the game.
Racine Lutheran took a 35-21 lead at halftime and increased its advantage to 60-40 midway through the second half. But then the Crusaders lost their edge defensively, Christensen said.
"I thought we played pretty good defense up until about the eight-minute mark of the game," Christensen said. "We had a 60-40 lead and then they scored the next 11 in a row.
"We just got sloppy with the ball and didn't play hard enough on defense. We've got to play more of a complete type of game. We make a lot of good plays, but you've got to be more consistent."
Sawyer Smith led Shoreland Lutheran (1-1, 0-1 MCC) with 24 points. He went 3 for 8 from 3-point range and also had seven rebounds and two steals.
DOMINICAN 63, PRAIRIE 35: The Hawks were held to 24 percent shooting from the field and Keona McGee had a big game for the Knights in Prairie’s Metro Classic Conference loss at Whitefish Bay.
The young Hawks (1-3), playing their first MCC game of the season, shot just 6 of 28 (21 percent) from the field and fell behind by as many as 23 points in the first half before rallying to get with 12.
“It was a great effort, but we couldn’t sustain it,” Prairie coach Alan Mills said.
Dominican (3-3, 3-2 MCC) led 27-15, then pulled away in the second half. Most of the Knights’ baskets were scored from inside the lane.
“We talked about how they like to drive, but we just didn’t commit to staying in front. We watch the ball instead of moving.”
One positive from the game was the performance of Abby Decker. The senior, who missed all of last year with a shoulder injury, finished with 11 points, including 3 of 8 shooting from 3-point range.
“She struggled in her first game, so it was nice to see her make a few shots,” Mills said.
Freshman Ava Collier-White led the Hawks with 12 points and six steals.
“We’re young and inexperienced and now learning how to play basketball,” Mills said. “But we’ll get there.”
Keona McGee had 21 points, 10 assists, six steals and four rebounds for Dominican, which shot 62 percent (25 of 40) from the field. Alicia Burgos-Schroeder added 16 points (8 of 9 shooting and eight rebounds.
UNION GROVE 79, BURLINGTON 15: The unbeaten Broncos impressed Burlington coach Kyle Foulke in their Southern Lakes Conference victory at Burlington.
“That team is one of the best teams in the state and the best team I’ve seen,” said Foulke, whose Demons (0-2 overall and SLC) trailed 49-7 at halftime. “We learned a lot from them tonight.”
Union Grove (5-0, 4-0 SLC) played efficiently, coach Rob Domagalski said, and was able to stay focused on its game in the mostly empty Burlington gymnasium.
“With this whole COVID thing, walking into the gym and no one is there, we have to create our own energy and we have to be ready,” Domagalski said. “I was very impressed that when the tip came, we were ready to go.”
Everyone got in the act for the Broncos — all 10 players scored at least three points — led by Angela Slattery with 17 points, Sophia Rampulla with 12 and Paige Cotton with 10.
“Angela and Sophia are the leaders for us, but the whole team is chipping in,” Domagalski said. “Our schedule is going to continue to get tougher, and we’re playing well right now.”
Anika Preusker had four points, all from the free-throw line, to lead the Demons, who battled to the end, Foulke said.
“I am proud of the way the girls fought and stayed positive,” Foulke said. “Now we learn and grow for the next game.”
