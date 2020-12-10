High school basketball: Zawicki leads Racine Lutheran with 24 points

"We just got sloppy with the ball and didn't play hard enough on defense. We've got to play more of a complete type of game. We make a lot of good plays, but you've got to be more consistent."

Sawyer Smith led Shoreland Lutheran (1-1, 0-1 MCC) with 24 points. He went 3 for 8 from 3-point range and also had seven rebounds and two steals.

DOMINICAN 63, PRAIRIE 35: The Hawks were held to 24 percent shooting from the field and Keona McGee had a big game for the Knights in Prairie’s Metro Classic Conference loss at Whitefish Bay.

The young Hawks (1-3), playing their first MCC game of the season, shot just 6 of 28 (21 percent) from the field and fell behind by as many as 23 points in the first half before rallying to get with 12.

“It was a great effort, but we couldn’t sustain it,” Prairie coach Alan Mills said.

Dominican (3-3, 3-2 MCC) led 27-15, then pulled away in the second half. Most of the Knights’ baskets were scored from inside the lane.

“We talked about how they like to drive, but we just didn’t commit to staying in front. We watch the ball instead of moving.”