The Case High School boys basketball team finally got a breather Wednesday.

After playing a series of close games since the beginning of January, the Eagles had their largest victory margin of the season with a 70-48 win over Milwaukee Riverside at Case.

Of the 11 previous games Case (12-9) played in 2023, eight were decided by single digits and four of those eight were decided by one or two points.

Wednesday, it was the defense that set the tone for the Eagles as they jumped out to a 36-12 halftime lead over the Tigers (5-15), who were without leading scorer Jamari Gamble (25.4 points per game).

“We played man-to-man the whole game,” Case coach Jake Berce said. “In the first half, we played with a lot of intensity on the defensive end and offensively, we were efficient.”

The Eagles opened the second half on a 12-6 run to take their largest lead of the game at 48-18, then Berce started substituting liberally the rest of the game.

“We’ve had so many close games, so it was nice to win a game by 20,” Berce said. “Everybody got to play and it was a fun game.”

Case was led by senior 6-foot-8 center Cam Werner, who finished with 16 points, 12 coming in the second half. Berce made a concerted effort to get the ball inside and Werner responded.

“Riverside is small and guard heavy, so we stressed getting the ball inside to Cam, Josiah (McNeal) and Termarion (Brumby),” Berce said.

Brumby, a junior guard, and sophomore guard Anthony Bull each had 14 points.

Riverside was led by Xavier Brown with 15 points and DeAngelo Glover with 10.

The Eagles have three games remaining, beginning with Horlick Friday night at Case, then going on the road next week for tough games against nonconference foe Burlington and Southeast Conference rival Kenosha Indian Trail.

“We have to get ready for the playoffs and ramp it up,” Berce said. “It should be fun Friday on Senior Night against Horlick.”

Girls basketball

BURLINGTON 44, EAST TROY 38: The Demons, in their regular-season finale and on Senior Night, snapped a seven-game losing streak with a nonconference victory over the Trojans Wednesday at Burlington.

Sophomore guard Brinley Clapp had a strong first half, scoring 11 points, and senior forward Bella Stoughton had five points to help Burlington (13-11) take a 28-22 lead at halftime.

The teams played even in the second half, although neither team scored a point for about three and a half minutes. There was no scoring from the 4:06 mark, when the Demons led 42-35, until 35.9 seconds were left, when East Troy (8-14) made a free throw.

Burlington coach Kyle Foulke was happy for his seven seniors.

“They got to finish a great season with a win on their Senior Night,” Foulke said. “A lot of kids stepped up and played well.

“We righted the ship going into a postseason game. It wasn’t the prettiest, but we came together and got a win.”

Clapp made four 3-point baskets and finished with 16 points for the Demons, and senior guard Aleah Reesman had eight points.

Burlington, seeded fifth in its sectional semifinal bracket, will play at No. 4 seed Delavan-Darien at 7 p.m. next Friday in a regional semifinal. During the Southern Lakes Conference season, the Comets won both games, but by only a combined 12 points.

The victory ensures Burlington will have an overall winning season for the first time since 2017-18, when the Demons finished 15-8.

In the four combined seasons since then, Burlington went 12-80, including an 0-23 season in 2018-19.

Amya Pluess led the Trojans with 13 points.