High school basketball: Weary Horlick boys fall to Indian Trail 61-55

Playing three games in three nights is a tough assignment in the best of times.
Doing it in the days of limited practices and extensive COVID precautions is downright brutal.
The Horlick High School boys basketball team found that out this week.
The Rebels hung tough with Southeast Conference foe Indian Trail on Thursday night before losing 61-55 at Kenosha.
It was the third game in three nights for Horlick, which lost to Case 69-57 on Tuesday and to Prairie 86-52 on Wednesday. The Rebels didn't start practicing until two weeks ago, when Racine Unified allowed winter teams to start playing again.
"We gave all the effort we could," said Rebels coach Jason Treutelaar. "Maybe we started to run out of gas a little down the stretch, but we had an opportunity. In the end, they made the plays they needed to make and we didn't."
Horlick (0-3) jumped to a 20-6 lead, led 26-19 at halftime, and had a four-point lead with about two minutes left in the game.
Indian Trail's Kyle Andrews made a 3-pointer to the cut the deficit to one. The Rebels missed a shot on their next possession, the Hawks (5-4) scored to take the lead, and Horlick had to play from behind.
"We're trying to keep people as fresh as possible, but we just haven't had the chance to practice these situations," Treutelaar said. "Don't get me wrong. We're happy to be out there playing, but we haven't been able to practice like we used to. That makes it difficult in these kind of games. It's tough."
Darrien Long scored 20 points for the Rebels, while Martavion Brown added 11.
The Hawks, who made 26 of 40 free throws, got 15 points from Bryce Wallace and 14 points from Ezra Stargell.
OAK CREEK 58, CASE 45: The Eagles played a great first half, said coach Jacob Berce, but gave up a 20-0 run in the second half and lost a Southeast Conference game at Oak Creek.
"We played great 1-3-1 defense in the first half," Berce said. "Guys were flying around and we were defending really well."
The Eagles trailed 20-17 at halftime, but went on a 6-0 run to start the second half to take a 23-20 lead.
Then the bottom fell out. The Knights (12-9, 4-1 SEC) went on a 20-0 run - including five 3-pointers - to grab control of the game.
"They got so hot," Berce said. "They are a really good team. They have played a tough schedule and have practicing for months. Our effort was great - it was the best of the season so far, so I'm happy with what we did."
Case (2-4, 2-4 SEC) got the deficit to 10 with about six minutes left, Berce said, but didn't get any closer.
Adrian Bryant led with the Eagles with 13, while JaQuori Cottingham added 12. Oak Creek's Jasin Sinani led all scorers with 29 points - 19 in the second half.
Girls
BRADFORD 57, PARK 50: The Panthers finally took the court for a game this season and were edged in a Southeast Conference contest at Kenosha.
"I really appreciated the effort," said Park coach Carey Palacios. "We had about a week and a half of practice, and no competition, and we were right in it. All things considered, it wasn't bad."
The Panthers (0-1) trailed 23-15 at halftime, but outscored the Red Devils (4-5) 35-34 in the second half. Alexis Betker scored 23 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for Park, while Grace Betker had 14 points and 11 rebounds. Mikayla Smith also grabbed 11 rebounds.
The Panthers play Case at Burlington on Saturday, then face Bradford again in the playoffs on Feb. 12.
"We don't have many tune-ups," Palacios said.
ST. JOSEPH 52, CATHOLIC CENTRAL 47, OT: The Lady Toppers got a lay-up at the buzzer to send the game into overtime, but lost a Metro Classic Conference game at Kenosha.
Madeline Von Rabenau scored as regulation expired to cap a 6-0 run by Catholic Central (4-16, 3-12 Metro Classic). The Lancers, who led 24-17 at halftime, outscored the Lady Toppers 11-6 in the extra period.
"We battled hard," said Catholic Central coach David Beebe. "We were down by six with about a minute and a half left and we clawed back to tie it. This team beat us by 20 earlier this season, so this was a real improvement for us."
Catholic Central made only 4 of 12 free throws, which didn't help, Beebe said.
Von Rabenau finished with 15 points and grabbed six rebounds for the Lady Toppers. Julia Klein, who fouled out in the overtime period, added 10 points and 14 rebounds. Kayla Loos had nine points and 14 rebounds.
For the Lancers (9-8, 9-6 Metro Classic), Arianna Jenkins scored 18 points - 15 of the team's 17 points in the second half - and made 10 of 12 free throws.
SAINT THOMAS MORE 53, ST. CATHERINE'S 42: The Angels trailed 29-19 at halftime and lost a Metro Classic Conference game at Milwaukee.
St. Catherine's (3-18, 2-14 Metro Classic) played better in the second half, as the Cavaliers (11-9, 8-7 Metro Classic) outscored the Angels 24-23.
St. Catherine's Kennedee Clark led all scorers with 20 points. Heavenly Griffin and Angelina Ortiz each scored nine for the Angels.
02042021-JT-BB-HORLICK_IT_GSP
02042021-JT-BB-HORLICK_IT_GSP
02042021-JT-BB-HORLICK_IT_GSP
02042021-JT-BB-HORLICK_IT_GSP
02042021-JT-BB-HORLICK_IT_GSP
02042021-JT-BB-HORLICK_IT_GSP
02042021-JT-BB-HORLICK_IT_GSP
02042021-JT-BB-HORLICK_IT_GSP
02042021-JT-BB-HORLICK_IT_GSP
02042021-JT-BB-HORLICK_IT_GSP
02042021-JT-BB-HORLICK_IT_GSP
02042021-JT-BB-HORLICK_IT_GSP
02042021-JT-BB-HORLICK_IT_GSP
02042021-JT-BB-HORLICK_IT_GSP
02042021-JT-BB-HORLICK_IT_GSP