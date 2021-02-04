High school basketball: Weary Horlick boys fall to Indian Trail 61-55

Playing three games in three nights is a tough assignment in the best of times.

Doing it in the days of limited practices and extensive COVID precautions is downright brutal.

The Horlick High School boys basketball team found that out this week.

The Rebels hung tough with Southeast Conference foe Indian Trail on Thursday night before losing 61-55 at Kenosha.

It was the third game in three nights for Horlick, which lost to Case 69-57 on Tuesday and to Prairie 86-52 on Wednesday. The Rebels didn't start practicing until two weeks ago, when Racine Unified allowed winter teams to start playing again.

"We gave all the effort we could," said Rebels coach Jason Treutelaar. "Maybe we started to run out of gas a little down the stretch, but we had an opportunity. In the end, they made the plays they needed to make and we didn't."

Horlick (0-3) jumped to a 20-6 lead, led 26-19 at halftime, and had a four-point lead with about two minutes left in the game.

Indian Trail's Kyle Andrews made a 3-pointer to the cut the deficit to one. The Rebels missed a shot on their next possession, the Hawks (5-4) scored to take the lead, and Horlick had to play from behind.