The Waterford High School boys basketball team hasn’t had many memorable moments this season.
But Willie Ketterhagen provided one on Thursday night.
The senior guard scored at the buzzer in overtime to give the Wolverines a 59-58 victory against Union Grove at Waterford.
The win was the Wolverines’ first since Jan. 8 against Delavan-Darien and snapped a five-game losing streak. The Broncos dropped to 7-11 overall and 5-6 in the SLC.
“It was back and forth throughout the game,” Charapata said. “The guys played hard. We were able to work defense to offense really well. It’s great for the team. All of the credit goes to the players.”
Waterford (3-14, 2-9 SLC) trailed 32-31 after the first half. The two sides stayed close throughout and were tied 51-51 at the end of regulation.
In overtime, Ketterhagen had the ball with the Wolverines trailing 58-57. He hit a 15-foot step-back shot from the free throw line as the buzzer sounded, according to Waterford coach Paul Charapata.
Ketterhagen finished with a game-high 25 points—the most the senior guard has scored this season. His previous best was 20 points against Delavan-Darien on Jan. 8.
For the Broncos, junior Collin Long led the team with 13 points. Senior guard Nate Koch added 11 points.
PRAIRIE 78, CATHOLIC CENTRAL 54: Jack Polzin scored a team-high 15 points in a Metro Classic Conference victory at Burlington.
The Hawks (9-7, 6-5 MCC) took a 45-21 lead in the first half and rolled to their second win in their last three games.
“We had a complete team effort tonight,” Prairie coach Jason Atanasoff said. “I am very proud of how these boys bounced back after Tuesday’s defeat to St. Catherine’s. We shared the ball extremely well and I thought our effort on the defensive end was as good as we’ve had this season.”
Polzin, a senior guard, was one of five Hawks’ players to score in double figures: Sophomore forwards Kody Krekling and Antuan Nesbitt each scored 12 points; Quinton Stafford scored 11, and Christian Cape added 10.
According to Catholic Central coach Kyle Scott, the Hilltoppers (8-10, 6-7) lacked defensive intensity for the opening 18 minutes of the game.
“You have to give credit to Prairie,” Scott said. “They did everything better than us tonight.”
For the Hilltoppers, junior guard Brandon Pum scored 18 points.
WILMOT 75, BURLINGTON 54: Joey Berezowitz scored a game-high 19 points, but the Demons lost a Southern Lakes Conference game at Burlington.
Berezowitz, a sophomore guard for the Demons (10-9, 6-5 SLC) has scored in double figures in 11 of the 15 games he has played this season. Junior forward Dylan Runkel added nine points and sophomore guards Ethan Safar and Dane Kornely each scored eight.
The Panthers (14-4, 8-3 SLC) got 16 points from junior guard Zack Watson.
Girls
HORLICK 64, PARK 46: Jordann Ellison scored 25 points and grabbed six rebounds as the Rebels won a Southeast Conference game at Park.
Junior forward Olivia Pitrof added 18 points and a team-leading 12 rebounds to earn her 13th double-double of the season.
“(Ellison) had a really solid night tonight,” said Horlick coach Ambrial Sanders. “She is our motor. She did everything we needed her to do.”
The Rebels (12-6, 7-4 SEC) led 32-26 after the first half.
For Park, Adele Senzig (6-11, 3-8), scored 13 points, all in the first half.
“We played man to man, switched into a zone, and (Senzig) started shooting really well,” Sanders said. “In the second half we made sure to know where she was at all times.”
Also for the Panthers (6-11, 3-8 SEC), sophomore guard Alexis Betker scored 12 points and Jade Griffin added 10.
PRAIRIE 57, DOMINICAN 32: Jolie Larson produced a double-double for the Hawks in a Metro Classic Conference victory at Prairie.
Larson, a senior forward, went 5 for 6 from the field and scored 11 points while securing a game-high 11 rebounds. Larson moves into third all-time at Prairie for rebounding with 607. She trails Brittany Holterman (797) and Liz Biland (661).
“(Larson) is in great position in the post,” Prairie coach Alan Mills said. “She does great work defensively. She plays the game hard. And I couldn’t be more happy with her.”
Hawks senior guard Brooke Foster scored a game-high 16 points and also contributed five rebounds and five steals. Andrea Palmen, a junior guard, also reached double figures by scoring 11 points.
The Hawks (14-5, 9-4 MCC) limited the Knights (5-13, 3-9) to 16 points in the each half and have won three games in a row.
“We played really well,” Mills said. “We did all of the things we wanted to do tonight.”
UNION GROVE 59, BURLINGTON 24: The Broncos used a huge second half to win a Southern Lakes Conference game at Union Grove.
The Broncos (11-9, 7-5 SLC) led 24-16 after the first half, but outscored the Demons (0-20, 0-12 SLC) 35-8 in the second half.
Megan Barber, the Broncos’ junior point guard, scored 10 points. She has scored in double figures in 11 of 19 games this season.
“Barber’s game doesn’t change much,” Union Grove coach Rob Domagalski said. “You know what you are going to get with her. Tonight she was consistent and played the game smart.”
Cora Anderson led the Demons with nine points.
