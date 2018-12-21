The Waterford High School girls basketball team did almost everything right on Friday night.
The Wolverines used dominating defense and a balanced scoring attack to defeat Union Grove 42-21 in a Southern Lakes Conference game at Union Grove.
With the win, the Wolverines improved to 8-3 overall and remained undefeated in SLC play at 5-0. The Broncos dropped to 5-5 overall and to 2-2 in the SLC.
Waterford’s defense held Union Grove to three points in the first half and led 28-3 at halftime.
“We played really well on defense and forced a lot of turnovers, which we turned into some easy baskets in the first (half),” Waterford coach Dena Brechtl said.
The Wolverines also had balanced scoring with two players scoring in double figures. Kathleen Fitzgerald led the team with 11 points, seven rebounds and four blocks, and Katie Rohner added 10 points and six assists. Emma Karpinski also had seven rebounds for Waterford.
The Broncos had a rough night on offense as they shot just 15 percent (7 of 44) from the field and turned the ball over 20 times.
“It was a tough night tonight,” said Union Grove coach Rob Domagalski. “We missed a lot of open shots to start, and give credit to Waterford. They put us in some tough spots.”
Peyton Killberg led the Broncos with five points.
MARTIN LUTHER 60, CATHOLIC CENTRAL 40: Emma Klein had a team-high 12 points and three rebounds, but the Lady Toppers lost a Metro Classic Conference game at Greendale.
Catholic Central (6-4, 2-4 MCC) trailed by eight at halftime, but got to within four in the final five minutes, Catholic Central coach Joe Spierenburg said.
But the Spartans (7-1, 4-1 MCC) finished the game with a 7-0 run.
“We played really well as a team,” Spierenburg said. “But we gave up turnovers that allowed (Martin Luther) too many easy transition baskets.”
Ellie Nevin added eight points for the Lady Toppers.
SAINT THOMAS MORE 45, ST. CATHERINE’S 36: The Angels could not get much going on offense in a Metro Classic Conference loss at St. Catherine’s.
The Angels (1-8, 0-5 MCC) stayed closed with the Cavaliers (2-7, 1-5), trailing 18-15 at halftime. But some cold shooting and late turnovers in the second half put St. Catherine’s in a hole they could not get out of.
Sadie Gilbert led the Angels with 10 points.
Boys
ST. CATHERINE’S 79, SAINT THOMAS MORE 43: The Angels dominated every facet in a Metro Classic Conference victory at St. Catherine’s.
The Angels (5-1, 3-1 MCC) held Thomas More (2-5, 0-5) to just 16 points in the second half. They also moved the ball well on offense, passing out 22 assists on their 29 field goals.
Quinn Cafferty led the Angels, scoring 22 points and grabbing 11 rebounds. Jameer Barker added 12 points, six rebounds, two assists and two steals. Azarien Stephens chipped in 11 points, five rebounds, three assists, two steals and two blocks.
RACINE LUTHERAN 69, MILWAUKEE SCHOOL OF LANGUAGES 50: Brady Wilks scored a team-high 23 points as the Crusaders won a nonconference game at Racine Lutheran.
The Crusaders (4-2) scored 35 points in the first half and limited the Hawks (0-6) to 17. Wilks added six assists, two rebounds and two steals.
Lutheran also got 14 points from Jackson Woodward and 13 from James Wilson. Woodward also had a game-high seven assists and team-best six rebounds.
“We played well in the first half,” Lutheran coach Jeff Christensen said. “But we weren’t as intense as we would like to be defensively.”
BURLINGTON 60, DELAVAN-DARIEN 43: Trey Krause scored a game-high 20 points as the Demons won a Southern Lakes Conference game at Delavan-Darien to extend their winning streak to four games.
Burlington (6-2, 4-0 SLC) broke open a tight game in the second half against the winless Comets (0-7, 0-4). The Demons led 26-23 at halftime and outscored Delavan-Darien 34-19 in the second half.
Krause made five 3-pointers for the Demons. Ethan Safar added 14 points.
MARTIN LUTHER 83, CATHOLIC CENTRAL 54: The Hilltoppers lost to the undefeated Spartans in a Metro Classic Conference game at Greendale.
Catholic Central (3-5, 3-3 MCC) trailed 45-23 at the end of the first half against Martin Luther (8-0, 4-0).
Brandon Pum scored a team-high 16 points in the loss, the Hilltoppers’ fourth straight after starting the season 3-1.
