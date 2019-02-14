It was a feel-good story in more than one way for the Waterford High School girls basketball team.
The Wolverines won their first outright Southern Lakes Conference championship since rejoining the SLC in 2008 with a 69-32 victory over Westosha Central Thursday night at Paddock Lake.
And they were able to celebrate it in style, even if its wasn’t on their home floor. Waterford’s last scheduled home game was Tuesday night against Somers Shoreland Lutheran, but that game was cancelled because of snow.
Shoreland Lutheran elected not to make up the game, but Westosha Central reached out with plenty of hospitality to give Waterford a Senior Night. Westosha coach Mindy Stewart allowed Waterford’s seniors to be recognized prior to the game and it got better than that.
Ellie Werner, who was lost for the season with a knee injury Jan. 18 against Lake Geneva Badger, suited up and started the game. After the opening tip, which was intentionally knocked out of bounds, Werner left the court after one final moment of glory.
“She’s so deserving,” Waterford coach Dena Brechtl said. “She’s been in our program since the fourth grade with ‘Wolverines’ on her jersey.”
Katie Rohner and Kathleen Fitzgerald carried the load offensively for Waterford (17-4, 13-1 SLC).
Rohner, a junior guard, went 12 for 19 from the floor and had 26 points, seven steals and three rebounds. Fitzgerald, a senior forward, added 15 points, eight rebounds and two blocks.
Waterford’s last SLC championship came in 2015, when it shared the title with Union Grove. Winning it on their own, especially after going 10-16 overall and 5-9 in the SLC last season, makes it all the sweeter.
“It’s just the coolest thing because those seniors just have so much pride in their school and in their community,” Brechtl said. “It was really to be able to honor them.”
Westosha Central is 3-18 overall and 2-11 in the SLC.
RACINE LUTHERAN 64, MARTIN LUTHER 46: Caroline Strande had a double-double and the Crusaders turned the tables on Martin Luther in a Metro Classic Conference game at Lutheran.
Strande scored 21 of her 33 points in the second half and also grabbed 16 rebounds. She went 15 for 16 from the free-throw line.
“Her decision making set us up tonight,” Lutheran coach Steve Shaffer said of Strande. “And every time she got to the line, we felt confident.”
The Crusaders (18-2, 12-2 MCC) lost 54-50 to the Spartans (17-5, 13-3) on Jan. 11 at Greendale. Thursday, Lutheran trailed 26-24 at the half, but outscored Martin Luther 40-20 in the second half.
Morgann Gardner added 16 points for the Crusaders, who are ranked fifth in Division 4 in this week’s AP state poll.
The Crusaders still have a chance at a share of the MCC championship. They must defeat Catholic Central at Lutheran Friday night and then beat MCC leader Shoreland Lutheran (19-1, 14-1 MCC) in a showdown at Somers Saturday night.
Racine Lutheran beat Shoreland 83-64 Dec. 8.
PRAIRIE 68, ST. JOSEPH 43: On a night when Jolie Larson had her moment, Brooke Foster had herself quite a game in a Metro Classic Conference game at Kenosha.
Larson, a forward who has been starting since her freshman year, made the first 3-point basket of her high-school career. And then there was Foster, a fellow senior, who had 23 points, seven rebounds, five steals and two assists.
Foster went 8 for 10 from the field, 5 for 7 from beyond the arc.
In a 61-48 victory over St. Joseph Jan. 11, Foster scored a game-high 28 points.
“She didn’t do much wrong,” Prairie coach Alan Mills said. “Early in the game, she was outstanding on defense and moved the ball on offense, but only took one shot. And then she just let the game come to her.”
Prairie (15-6, 10-5 MCC) controlled St. Joseph (5-15, 4-11) throughout, taking a 38-21 halftime lead and building its advantage from there. The Hawks used strong shooting, going 26 for 46 from the floor, including 8 for 15 from 3-point range.
Andrea Palmen went 6 for 7 from the floor and finished with 13 points, four assists, three rebounds and three steals. Larson went 5 for 7 from the floor and had 15 points and a team-high seven rebounds.
CASE 60, BRADFORD 27: Ariyah Brooks scored a game-high 17 points and the Eagles won a Southeast Conference game at Kenosha.
The junior guard scored 13 of her 17 points in the second half and junior forward K’Mya Oliver scored 12 of her 14 in the second half. Sophomore point guard Bree Jones added 12 points.
The Eagles (13-5, 11-3 SEC) have won six straight games and 12 of their last 13. They are second in the conference behind Oak Creek.
“I think we’ve committed to playing good defense,” Case coach Wally Booker said. “I give the girls a lot of credit. They worked hard. I have been happy with our season.”
Bradford is 5-17 overall, 2-12 in the SEC.
HORLICK 72, INDIAN TRAIL 51: Jordann Ellison capped off Senior Night by scoring a game-high 24 points as the Rebels won a Southeast Conference game at Horlick.
The Rebels (13-9, 8-6 SEC) led 29-25 after the first half and the game remained close until they pulled away in the final seven minutes.
Ellison, a senior guard, also had four assists and three steals.
“I told her before the game to be herself and to have fun out there,” Horlick coach Ambrial Sanders said. “She always gets us going.”
Junior forward Olivia Pitrof recorded her 17th double-double of the season with 21 points and 10 rebounds.
Indian Trail is 3-19 overall, 0-14 in the SEC.
OAK CREEK 66, PARK 25: Jade Griffin scored a team-high eight points in the Panthers’ Southeast Conference loss at Park.
Griffin, a senior forward, had a team-high nine rebounds for Park (7-13, 4-10).
The Knights (20-2, 14-0 SEC), ranked third in Division 1 in this week’s Associated Press state poll, have won 18 straight since losing to Milwaukee King 62-47 on Dec. 4. The Knights have a 98-game winning streak (seven straight seasons) in the SEC.
ST. CATHERINE’S 58, DOMINICAN 53: Ashley Gerber scored a game-high 18 points for the Angels in a Metro Classic Conference game at St. Catherine’s.
Gerber scored nine points in each half. Sophomore guard Molly O’Regan added 17 points.
The Angels (4-18, 2-14 MCC), who snapped a nine-game losing streak Wednesday with a 52-40 victory at Milwaukee Saint Thomas More to earn their first conference victory of the season, opened up with a 32-24 first half lead against the Knights (5-17, 3-13).
“Everything is attributed to the senior leadership that we have,” St. Catherine’s coach Keino Turner said. “The seniors have bought into our mantra of ‘play smart, play together’ and I’m proud of how these young ladies have persevered.”
On Wednesday at Milwaukee, the Angels got a boost from Sadie Gilbert and Gerber against the Cavaliers (6-14, 3-11). Gilbert made five 3-point baskets and finished with 19 points, while Gerber had eight baskets and 17 points.
DELAVAN-DARIEN 41, BURLINGTON 32: Caitlyn Matson scored a game-high 15 points, but the Demons lost a Southern Lakes Conference game at Burlington.
Matson, a senior guard, scored 10 of her 15 points in the first half in helping the Demons (0-22, 0-14 SLC) to a 23-20 halftime lead. But the Comets (6-16, 4-10) rallied to end their four-game losing streak.
Junior forward Cora Anderson and sophomore point guard Jordan Krause each added six points.
Boys
INDIAN TRAIL 88, CASE 83: The Eagles have some work to do with three games left in the regular season. Struggling again on defense, Case lost for the sixth time in 10 games since Jan. 8.
“Just in general, we need to play tougher on defense,” Case coach Jake Berce said. “I don’t know the exact stat, but we gave up like 30 points in transition.
“It was tough. We didn’t have the focus or the composure that we needed.”
JaKobe Thompson led a balanced scored attack for Case (11-8, 5-6 SEC) with 16 points. JayVian Farr added 12, Mylin Duffie 11, and Jonathan Rankins-James, Cody Sardin and Sentreal Gilliam 10 each.
Indian Trail is 12-7 overall, 8-5 in the SEC.
