Thursday was a doubly tough night for the Waterford High School boys and girls basketball teams against their Elkhorn counterparts.

Playing a doubleheader on their home court, both Wolverines teams led in the second half of their respective Southern Lakes Conference games, but ended up losing close contests.

The boys just fell short in a 53-51 loss, and the girls lost 50-46.

BOYS: It was a physical game from the start and Waterford (9-11, 5-5 SLC) fell behind 26-18 at halftime as the Elks (5-13, 4-6) made a couple layups, four 3-point baskets and went 8 for 9 at the free-throw line.

It was unlike the teams’ first meeting of the season on Dec. 16, when the Wolverines won 69-41 at Elkhorn.

“They were very physical and got us out of our rhythm,” Waterford coach Nick Roeglin said. “They came out and hit some shots early.”

The Wolverines came out strong in the second half on both ends of the floor, Roeglin said, making some big defensive stops and making a run on offense to take a four-point lead.

Elkhorn regained its footing and made some key baskets, including a pair of 3-pointers by reserve Brayden Meinel and 10 points from starter Payton Moore, who finished with a game-high 16 points, six over his average. Elkhorn also went 5 of 8 at the free-throw line in the final stretch.

“We knew Meinel could shoot and he found some space,” Roeglin said. “Moore had a nice game for them.”

The Wolverines got the ball with 0.6 seconds left and set up for a final shot, but the inbounds pass was mishandled.

Junior Josh Storm had his second-best scoring game of the season for Waterford with 14 points, including four 3-pointers. Junior Brogan Finnegan had 13 points and senior Owen Martinson, who averages nearly 15 points per game, was held to nine. Sophomore Jamison Beesley had eight points and 12 rebounds.

“They were all over (Martinson),” Roeglin said. “He’s one of the stronger kids in the gym, but he was probably as beat up as he’s ever been.”

The Wolverines did a nice job defensively on Elkhorn’s brother duo of Reid and Owen Paddock, who average 24 combined points per game. Reid (team-high 13.6 per game) had just one point and Owen (10.6) had five points.

GIRLS: The Wolverines (8-11, 3-7 SLC) got off to a very slow start, coach Dena Brechtl said, and trailed 10-0 and 13-3 in the first part of the game. Things got better and they recovered to get within 27-25 at halftime.

“We started out very poorly,” Brechtl said. “We were very low-energy, just going through the motions, and it was painful to watch. Then we turned it on through the end of the first half, then kept going.”

Waterford took the lead and extended it to nine points, then suddenly started to struggle on offense.

“We had poor shot selection, they made a couple of 3s and we had two poor defensive rotations,” Brechtl said. “We came down and made some ill-advised shots and before you knew it, it was a tie game.

“It was a frustrating game — it started out and ended that way — but a lot of good things happened in between.”

The Elks (15-7, 7-5) went 9 of 14 from the free-throw line in the second half, including six foul shots in the final stretch.

Junior Payton Snifka led the Wolverines with 13 points and nine rebounds while playing 30 minutes. She also drew the defensive assignment on 6-foot-1 Elkhorn freshman Kyrin Lile and held Lile to 15 points, just a shade under her average (15.9).

Kasey Stelpflug, a 6-4 sophomore, had her second straight strong game with eight points and three blocks.

Senior Madison Krueger didn’t score much (two points), but had six rebounds along with team highs of four steals and three assists. Senior Megan Cornell (six points) and junior Samantha Talavera (five points) also had three assists each.

After Lile, Mikayla Champeny had 14 points and Kylie Schultz had 11 for the Elks.