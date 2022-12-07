High school basketball: Waterford boys get defensive in win over Oak Creek

The Waterford High School boys basketball team appears to be ready for the Southern Lakes Conference season.

Wednesday, the Wolverines put on their best defensive performance of the young season, and their best in two years, by holding Oak Creek to 27% shooting from the field in a 47-36 nonconference victory at Waterford.

Waterford, which impressively capped off a 2-3 nonconference start leading up to its SLC opener against Delavan-Darien Friday, almost totally shut down the Knights’ top four scorers.

It was the fewest points the Wolverines have allowed in any game since the 2020-2021 season, when they beat Union Grove 52-35 on Dec. 8, 2020, and it was the lowest point total for Oak Creek (2-1) since losing 47-31 to Mequon Homestead during the 2019-2020 season.

“We had a defensive attitude tonight,” Waterford coach Nick Roeglin said. “It felt like we had to win some matchups, but I didn’t think we were going to win four of the five matchups.

“Our guys did a great job defensively.”

Senior 6-foot-3 forward Owen Martinson drew the assignment to guard Knights’ 6-2 freshman Deuce Burkes, who scored 45 combined points in his first two varsity games. Martinson played every second of the game and held Burkes, who has already received a scholarship offer from NCAA Division I school IUPUI, to just seven points.

Wolverines’ 6-3 junior guard Adam Chart focused on 6-2 junior guard AJ Morgan and held him scoreless, while 6-2 sophomore guard Jamison Beesley held Oak Creek 6-4 junior guard Drew Braam to just two points. Morgan and Braam each had 27 points in Oak Creek’s first two games. Junior 6-3 guard Brandon Love (7.3 average) had just three points.

The only Knights’ starter to match his average was 6-8 senior center Izaac Neal, who had 13 points. Oak Creek shot just 3 of 26 from 3-point range.

Martinson’s defensive showing took nothing away from his offensive game as Waterford’s scoring leader (14.4 per game) led Waterford with 17 points (3 of 8 from 3-point range). He also had team highs of 12 rebounds (all defensive) and four steals.

“Their best kid was guarding him and was physical with him,” Roeglin said. “(Martinson) takes a beating, but never stops competing.”

Chart (8.2 average) went 4 of 6 from beyond the arc and finished with 14 points. Beesley (11.5) was held to two points, but he had a team-high five assists.

The Wolverines led 27-13 at halftime and extended the lead to as many as 17 points in the second half.

Roeglin was pleased with how his team handled the tough season-opening schedule. Waterford lost to Mukwonago, Case and Milwaukee Pius XI, ranked seventh in Division 2 in the wissports.net state coaches poll, and in their other victory, a 55-53 win over Kenosha Tremper in the second game of the season, the Wolverines trailed 29-21 at halftime and rallied to win.

“We scheduled five really tough games and it was five games we felt like we needed to prepare for conference,” Roeglin said. “On paper, we would be the underdog in all five, but I wanted to know as much about our guys as we could.”

Girls

PRAIRIE 76, ST. CATHERINE’S 49: Jasonya “JJ” Barnes and the Hawks came out shooting the ball Wednesday, taking a 43-19 lead at halftime and cruising to a Metro Classic Conference victory over the Angels at St. Catherine’s.

Barnes, a sophomore guard, scored 18 of her game-high 26 points in the first half to help Prairie (2-2, 1-1 MCC), ranked fifth in Division 4 in the wissports.net state coaches poll, take the big lead. Junior wing Reese Jaramillo and sophomore guard Meg Decker each had seven points in the first half.

Defensively, the Hawks held St. Catherine’s second-leading scorer, senior forward Kennedee Clark, to just four points in the first half. Freshman guard Laila Collier-White, whose sister, junior guard Ava Collier-White, plays for Prairie, had 11 points in the first half for the Angels (3-2, 0-2).

In the second half, everyone who played for the Hawks scored at least one point, with Barnes scoring eight and three others four each.

“Our girls came out with a lot of energy tonight,” Prairie coach Abby Jaramillo said. “It was a fun atmosphere to get the ‘W’ against a crosstown rival.

“We still have a lot of kinks to work out, but I was happy with our effort today.”

Decker finished with 11 points, four assists, four steals, Reese Jaramillo had nine points and six rebounds, and senior wing Sophia Lawler had eight points. Barnes led the Hawks with 14 rebounds.

Clark scored 16 points in the second half to finish with 20 points and Laila Collier-White finished with 16 points. Each made three 3-point baskets.

St. Catherine’s ran into foul trouble, getting whistled for 20, and Prairie took advantage by going 15 of 29 at the free-throw line.

The Angels had a rough night at the line, going just 7 of 21.

“Foul trouble again got the best of us and we couldn’t recover,” St. Catherine’s coach Jerome King said.

KENOSHA ST. JOSEPH 62, HORLICK 28: Coming off their first victory of the season Tuesday, the Rebels couldn’t match that energy and lost a nonconference game to the Lancers Wednesday at Kenosha.

Horlick (1-7), which has played five games in the last 10 days and has played on back-to-back days twice in the last five days, fell behind 9-0 in opening minutes of the game and trailed 35-14 at halftime.

“We struggled to dig ourselves out of the hole,” Rebels coach Ambrial Sanders said. “They lead the entire game and we just couldn’t find our momentum.

“We were very reactive on defense and St. Joe’s moved the ball well.

“Our girls ran out of gas early in the second half coming off such a high energy game (Tuesday) night.”

Freshman guard Leylanna Cruz continued to play well for Horlick, finishing with a team-high 13 points and three assists. Senior guard Nehemiah Mayweather and sophomore forward Brianna Hyde each added six points, and Hyde had +eight rebounds.

The Lancers (5-0) were led by a pair of standout freshmen — Frankie McLain had 18 points, nine rebounds, three assists and two blocks, and Kamryn Lecce had 15 points, 16 rebounds and six assists. Junior Ava Rizzitano also had 15 points.