High school basketball: Union Grove's Slattery hits scoring milestone – on her birthday

Despite the lopsided score, Domagalski still believes his team has a lot to work on.

"We still leave points out there," he said. "We still have things we need to get better at in order to beat the real good teams, especially in the regionals. We've, unfortunately had some real good teams and it wasn't our day and we lose in the regional final.

"We're trying to work on that where we work on it where we have a counter. We can be one dimensional."

DELAVAN-DARIEN 39, BURLINGTON 35: The Demons came up just short down the stretch in their Southern Lakes Conference loss Tuesday at Delavan.

It was a low-scoring first half as Delavan-Darien led 15-8 lead at halftime. Burlington (2-8, 1-7 SLC) stayed within striking distance before 3-pointers by Ella Clapp and Anika Preusker cut it to a one-possession game with two minutes to play. However, the Comets (1-4, 1-4) held on late to earn their first victory of the season.

“It was a battle all game long,” Burlington coach Kyle Foulke said. “We missed a ton of shots early and their pressure got to us a little in the second half.”

Clapp led the Demons with 12 points, all on 3-pointers. Preusker finished with nine points.