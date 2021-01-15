High school basketball: Union Grove sweeps Waterford in doubleheader

For Waterford coach Dena Brechtl, it all started with Slattery, who is Union Grove's only senior.

"I've always liked Angela Slattery," Brechtl said. "I think she's just a well-rounded player. She defends, she can finish at the rim, she shoots it so nice, she facilitates and, as a senior, I really think she's brought her game to a new level.

"To go along with what, you've got all these kids who can hit a '3,' put the ball on the floor … they're deep. They were bringing in more people that could do what the first five could do."

Also for Union Grove, Sophia Rampulla had 12 points and 11 rebounds, and Emmy Pettit had 11 points.

Waterford (3-6, 2-5 SLC) is still trying to establish an identity after the graduation of Katie Rohner, the program's all-time leading scorer, last year. Slattery believes the Wolverines are on the right track.

"I've got to give accolades to Waterford," she said. "They come out and always do a great job. Their coach always comes up with a good game plan.

"But I've also got to give a shout out to our team. We're consistently able to come back. And even though we're a pretty young team, I've got to say that those girls surprise me every day by coming out and giving their best."