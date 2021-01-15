High school basketball: Union Grove sweeps Waterford in doubleheader

UNION GROVE — As Nick Roeglin prepared to discuss the downpour of 3-point baskets on his Waterford High School boys basketball team Friday night, Tyson Skalecki stepped out of Union Grove's locker room.
"I'm sure glad we don't have to face him anymore this season," Roeglin said as he looked at Skalecki.
Who could blame Roeglin? Skalecki, a 6-foot-5 junior forward, had just gone 5 for 5 from 3-point range and scored 21 points in the Broncos' 67-49 Southern Lakes Conference victory over Waterford in Union Grove.
The Broncos (6-7 overall, 4-5 SLC) went 10 for 14 from beyond the arc. Kaden Pfeffer added two 3-pointers and Hayden Domagalski, Alex Johnson and Charlie Rampulla each had one.
In the girls' game played immediately beforehand, Elizabeth Spang, a sophomore who recently joined the starting lineup, scored a career-high 16 points in Union Grove's 62-49 victory over Waterford.
The Union Grove girls (13-1, 9-0 SLC), who are ranked No. 4 in Division 2 in the Associated Press state poll, have a showdown against Badger at Lake Geneva Monday. Badger is also 9-0 in the SLC.
Skalecki, a first-year starter who is 29 for 56 (51.7%) from 3-point range this season, pursued basketball only after a serious medical situation when he was in the fourth grade. He underwent surgery to remove a tumor from his neck at Children's Hospital in Milwaukee, forcing him to take a long break from sports.
Prior to the surgery, Skalecki was a linebacker in youth football. But after recovering, he left football behind for good and gave basketball a try. He hasn't looked back since.
"About fourth grade, I started getting pains in my neck," Skalecki said. "In the fifth grade, we went to a special orthopedic guy, they did X-rays and found a bone tumor.
"I had surgery and then I started getting into youth basketball."
How might his athletic future been different without his medical scare?
"I don't know, honestly," he said. "I probably would have been a football player. I'm not going to lie. But I'm a glad I'm not. I'm glad I'm a basketball player instead."
Roeglin probably wishes Skalecki could have continued to focus on football after seeing him make eight 3-pointers against his team this season. And to think Skalecki was only part of the problem from outside.
"They were 10 for 14 from the 3-point line," Roeglin said. "We made it way to easy for their guys to get open looks. We've got to be better on defense. We've got to make things difficult for their shooters. We've just got to figure out a way to get a hand up and defend."
Speaking of defending, Union Grove coach Dave Pettit went to great lengths to shore up that aspect of his team Friday night. After seeing the Broncos give up a total of 165 points in their previous two games — both were losses — Pettit went with a zone the first time this season.
The Broncos stayed in the zone the entire first half, when they limited Waterford (5-8, 3-6 SLC) to 21 points. They continued in that defense for about half of the second half.
"We were trying not to give up the perimeter '3s' and the kids did a good job," Pettit said.
But nobody did a better job Friday night than Skalecki.
"He's a huge factor," Pettit said. "He can shoot the '3,' he can go to the hole and he can post up. There's not a lot of guys who can do all three. So he helps us out a tremendous amount on the defensive end.
"And when he gets hot like he was tonight, it's fun to watch."
Alex Johnson added 15 points and Maguire Delagrave 11 for Union Grove.
For Waterford, Gabe Riska, Owen Martinson and and Ty Johnson each scored 10 points.
Girls
UNION GROVE 67, WATERFORD 40: The Broncos charged out to a 20-3 advantage before settling for a 29-21 halftime lead. But after Waterford closed the gap so well, it couldn't maintain that momentum in the second half.
Union Grove's depth had a lot to do with that.
Spang continued her recent impressive play, going 7 for 9 from the floor, including 2 for 3 from 3-point range. Angela Slattery, who became the sixth player in the history of Union Grove's program to reach 1,000 career points Tuesday night, added 12.
For Waterford coach Dena Brechtl, it all started with Slattery, who is Union Grove's only senior.
"I've always liked Angela Slattery," Brechtl said. "I think she's just a well-rounded player. She defends, she can finish at the rim, she shoots it so nice, she facilitates and, as a senior, I really think she's brought her game to a new level.
"To go along with what, you've got all these kids who can hit a '3,' put the ball on the floor … they're deep. They were bringing in more people that could do what the first five could do."
Also for Union Grove, Sophia Rampulla had 12 points and 11 rebounds, and Emmy Pettit had 11 points.
Waterford (3-6, 2-5 SLC) is still trying to establish an identity after the graduation of Katie Rohner, the program's all-time leading scorer, last year. Slattery believes the Wolverines are on the right track.
"I've got to give accolades to Waterford," she said. "They come out and always do a great job. Their coach always comes up with a good game plan.
"But I've also got to give a shout out to our team. We're consistently able to come back. And even though we're a pretty young team, I've got to say that those girls surprise me every day by coming out and giving their best."
Added Union Grove coach Rob Domagalski: "Our conversation before the game was, 'They're well coached and they got better.' I thought in the second half, we did a better job of executing."