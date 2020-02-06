High school basketball: Union Grove's transition game on point

“We played hard in the first half, but we just couldn’t get a shot to fall or the ball to bounce our way,” Prairie coach Alan Mills said. “Pretty much everything was working in the second half, though, as we made our shots, continued to play good defense and did well rebounding.”

The Hawks were 9 of 16 from the field (56 percent) in the second half, outscoring Shoreland Lutheran 22-12 in the second half.

Andrea Palmen was the driving force on both offense and defense for the Hawks (2-17, 2-8 MCC) as she scored 18 points, including 4 for 10 shooting from 3-point range, and had three steals. Reya Babu added six points and Kaja Baran had six rebounds.

“Andrea had it really working in the second half for us and Kaja continued to play well on defense and do a good job of getting rebounds,” Mills said. “Reya came in on the post for us and made some really good plays to help us get back into the game in the second half.”

The Lady Pacers (5-13, 4-6) were led by Lauren Heathcock with 10 points and four steals.

