High school basketball: Union Grove's transition game on point

The Union Grove High School boys basketball team used the fast break to its advantage Thursday.
The Broncos got their transition game going as they beat Wilmot 77-62 in a Southern Lakes Conference game at Union Grove.
Union Grove (8-7, 6-4 SLC), which extended its winning streak to four games, avenged a 64-50 loss to the Panthers on Dec. 19 at Wilmot by taking a 40-25 halftime lead and extending the lead to as many as 22 points in the second half.
The Broncos shot 54.2 percent from the field (32 of 59) and held Wilmot (6-11, 4-6) to just 38.6 percent (22 of 57).
“We got out in transition in the first half, which led to some easy baskets at the rim and a few and-one’s,” Union Grove coach Dave Pettit said.
In the second half, Sam Rampulla closed the door on any chance of a Panthers’ comeback by scoring 16 of his 18 points (7 of 8 from the field). Rampulla also grabbed a team-high 11 rebounds as the Broncos won the rebounding battle 42-26.
Collin Long led Union Grove with 22 points, making 11 of his 16 shot attempts. Noah Hilarides scored in double figures with 13 and Thomas Hempel added six points and a team-high six assists.
Union Grove has won six of its last eight games and is tied for third place in the SLC standings with Burlington behind Elkhorn (9-1) and Westosha Central (8-2).
London Glass led Wilmot with 22 points.
BURLINGTON 67, DELAVAN-DARIEN 46: A balanced scoring attack and Dylan Runkel’s double-double helped propel the Demons to their sixth straight victory in a Southern Lakes Conference game Thursday at Delavan.
Runkel had 15 points and 11 rebounds for Burlington (10-8, 6-4 SLC) and Joey Berezowitz scored 15 points with four 3-pointers.
Dane Kornely had 13 points and Peyton O’Laughlin and Danny Kniep each added seven as the Demons remained tied for third place with Union Grove in the SLC.
Burlington led 37-22 at halftime.
Gavin Winkle had 14 points and was the only player in double figures for the Comets (2-15, 1-9).
WESTOSHA CENTRAL 56, WATERFORD 46: The Wolverines and the Falcons were in a tight battle at halftime, but foul trouble in the second half was Waterford’s downfall in a Southern Lakes Conference loss at Paddock Lake.
Waterford (10-7, 5-5 SLC) led 21-20 at the half, but committed 14 of its 18 fouls in the second half, resulting in 12 of 20 free-throw shooting for Westosha Central (10-7, 8-2). The Falcons attempted 22 foul shots in the game and Waterford had only five tries.
The Wolverines had two players in double figures — Hunter Karpinski had 18 points and Cam Glembin had 14 — but no one else had more than six points.
Jack Rose had 18 points and Kenny Garth had 16, all in the second half, to lead the Falcons.
PRAIRIE 76, SHORELAND LUTHERAN 38: The Hawks shared the basketball efficiently to beat the Pacers in a Metro Classic Conference game Thursday at Somers.
After a slow start in the first six minutes of the game, when the teams combined to score just eight points, Prairie (11-6, 6-6 MCC) got in a groove offensively, taking a 37-15 lead at halftime. The Hawks pulled away in the second half and finished with 11 3-point baskets.
“We had solid execution on both ends tonight,” Prairie coach Jason Atanasoff said. “We had 20 assists and just six turnovers and were extremely unselfish.”
Ashe Oglesby led Prairie with 24 points, shooting 4 for 6 from beyond the arc. Antuan Nesbitt had a strong overall performance with 18 points, eight assists and seven rebounds, and Asanjai Hunter had 13 points and three steals.
Brandon Freitag led Shoreland (4-12, 1-11) with 15 points.
Girls
PRAIRIE 33, SHORELAND LUTHERAN 30: The Hawks went into halftime trailing 18-11, but hit their offensive and defensive stride in the second half to come back and defeat the Lady Pacers in a Metro Classic Conference game at Somers.
“We played hard in the first half, but we just couldn’t get a shot to fall or the ball to bounce our way,” Prairie coach Alan Mills said. “Pretty much everything was working in the second half, though, as we made our shots, continued to play good defense and did well rebounding.”
The Hawks were 9 of 16 from the field (56 percent) in the second half, outscoring Shoreland Lutheran 22-12 in the second half.
Andrea Palmen was the driving force on both offense and defense for the Hawks (2-17, 2-8 MCC) as she scored 18 points, including 4 for 10 shooting from 3-point range, and had three steals. Reya Babu added six points and Kaja Baran had six rebounds.
“Andrea had it really working in the second half for us and Kaja continued to play well on defense and do a good job of getting rebounds,” Mills said. “Reya came in on the post for us and made some really good plays to help us get back into the game in the second half.”
The Lady Pacers (5-13, 4-6) were led by Lauren Heathcock with 10 points and four steals.