Owen Nowak was on top of his game Monday night.

What's more, the Union Grove High School boys basketball team couldn't have been much better from the free-throw line.

With Nowak leading the way with 20 points and eight rebounds and the Broncos going 25 for 27 from the free-throw line, Union Grove rolled to a 79-64 nonconference victory over Racine Lutheran Monday night in Union Grove.

It was the fourth straight victory and sixth in the last seven games for Union Grove (13-6). Racine Lutheran (6-13) lost its second straight.

Lutheran, which shot 63% in the first half, led 38-35 at halftime. But when Union Grove coach Dave Pettit made an adjustment, the Broncos responded.

"We turned up the full-court press to change the tempo of the game," he said. "We scored the first seven points of the second half to gain momentum."

Lutheran went back ahead 48-46 with 13:30 to play. But then Union Grove went on a 16-2 run to put the game away. Many of those points came on free throws.

"We did a nice job attacking the hoop in the second half," Pettit said.

Nowak led the way with one of his best games of the season. He went 7 for 11 from the floor and 5 for 6 from the free-throw line.

"Owen brought energy in transition and did a nice job attacking the hoop," Pettit said.

Also leading the Broncos were Zac Montgomery (17 points, seven rebounds, 4 for 4 from free-throw line) and Jack Waters (13 points, 5 for 6 free-throw line).

Lutheran was led by freshman Sam Pitrof, who went 9 for 14 from the floor and scored a game-high 25 points. Also leading the Crusaders were Eric Ibarra with 12 points and Justin Jones with 11.

Girls

DELAVAN-DARIEN 54, WATERFORD 51: The Wolverines made a strong run in this Southern Lakes Conference game at Waterford, but ended up suffering their third straight loss.

Waterford (8-12, 3-8 SLC) struggled to slow 5-10 senior guard Rylee Crull, who scored 26 points — eight more than her season average.

"We struggled a bit to end the first half and couldn't find an answer for Rylee Crull, who was just tougher than us tonight," Waterford coach Dena Brechtl said.

Waterford was within 30-24 going into the second half. But Crull continued to carry the Comets (12-7, 6-5 SLC) with 11 second-half points.

Still, Waterford rallied after falling behind 51-37 with 3:27 to play in the game.

"Payton Snifka had two big '3's' and Megan Cornell made some huge plays for us, getting herself to the line and finishing at the rim," Brechtl said. "We ran out of timeouts and just couldn't get that last look we wanted at the end of the game.

"It was a great team effort, but we have to work on our execution during the full game in order to get those wins."

Cornell and Snifka led Waterford with 17 points each. Kasey Stepflug, a 6-4 sophomore center, added 10 points.

Also leading Delavan-Darien was Addison Stallings, a 5-10 sophomore guard who added 15 points.