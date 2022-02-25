High school basketball: Union Grove girls roll into Division 2 regional final

Winning has become a familiar refrain this season for the state-ranked Union Grove High School girls basketball team, and the Broncos’ WIAA Division 2 regional semifinal against Elkhorn Friday was no exception.

Playing against a familiar foe, the top seed in its half of the sectional knew just what to expect going into the game. Union Grove swept the Elks in their two Southern Lakes Conference games, holding them to their two lowest point totals of the season.

Friday, the Broncos attacked early, rolled to a 38-10 halftime lead and cruised to a 72-37 victory at Union Grove.

Union Grove (23-2), ranked fifth in Division 2 in the final Associated Press state poll of the season, will host Wilmot (15-10), which features sophomore all-state player McKenna Johnson, in the regional final at 7 p.m. Saturday. The Panthers beat Waterford 67-59 in overtime Friday in another regional semifinal to advance to the final.

Junior guard Sydney Ludvigsen scored all 10 of her points in the first half and junior guard Sophia Rampulla had all six of her points in the first half.

Despite having off for nearly two weeks — the Broncos last played on Feb. 14 — they were dominant in the first 18 minutes.

“We had a good first half,” Union Grove coach Rob Domagalski said. “We haven’t played since (Feb. 14), so we didn’t look as crisp as usual.”

Rampulla, who leads the Broncos in nearly every statistical category, played just under 14 minutes and still had six rebounds, three assists and two steals.

Elkhorn was able to pick up the pace in the second half, against mostly reserves, and scored 27 points. Broncos’ senior guard Payton Calouette helped keep her team comfortably ahead, scoring 14 of her 18 points in the second half. She went 8 of 10 from the field and also had five steals.

“Payton takes off and runs the floor well,” Domagalski said. “She had some outstanding passes to Sophia (Rampulla) and she did a really good job finishing.

“At this point in the season, it doesn’t matter how you do it — how you get a win — but we were able to coast through the rest of the game.”

Union Grove had nine of its 10 players score at least three points and four players finished in double figures. Along with Calouette and Ludvigsen, junior guard Carolyn May had 11 points (4 of 5 from the field) and senior guard Emmy Pettit had 10 points, including two three-point plays. Pettit and Ali Torhorst also had three assists each.

“It was a part of the process and the victory for us,” Domagalski said on the multiple scorers. “We left some points out there, but it was great. We’re cheering for each other and we know how important this is this time of year.

“It’s a team effort for us. We just keep moving on to tomorrow.”

WILMOT 67, WATERFORD 59, OT: The Wolverines had a chance to win in regulation, but a couple defensive lapses and turnovers allowed the Panthers to tie the game and Wilmot dominated in overtime to win a WIAA Division 2 regional semifinal Friday at Wilmot.

Waterford finishes the season 12-13. Wilmot (15-10) advances to play Union Grove (23-2) in the regional final Saturday at Union Grove.

The Wolverines led the game late, but had what coach Dena Brechtl called “brain fart moments” that resulted in turnovers and defensive miscues.

“It was real unfortunate we had those odd moments — we should have won in regulation,” Brechtl said. “We put ourselves into (bad situations) and had some badly-timed turnovers. It was a bummer.”

The game was tied at 56-56 going into overtime, where Wilmot scored the first six points. The only points in the extra period for Waterford came on a 3-point basket by junior reserve guard Brooke Weber.

Maddie Johnson, the senior sister of Panthers standout sophomore McKenna Johnson, scored four points in overtime for Wilmot, as did junior forward Megan Sala. The Panthers went 5 of 6 at the free-throw line in overtime.

Brechtl said junior guard Bria Rozanski played “excellent” defense against McKenna Johnson, who averages around 24 points per game. Rozanski helped hold Johnson to 15 points before both players fouled out.

Waterford was without starting point guard and the team’s second-leading scorer, junior Megan Cornell, who was unavailable for the game, Brechtl said.

Junior guard Madison Krueger played point guard and did a good job, she said. Krueger finished with a game-high 21 points.

Senior forward Emma Henningfeld finished her Wolverines’ career with double-double of 15 points and 11 rebounds (six offensive), her 13th double-double of the season. She also finishes as the single-season record holder in rebounds for Waterford.

“She has been a great leader for us,” Brechtl said.

Maddie Johnson led Wilmot with 17 points, five over her average. Two other Panthers, Ali Beagle and Megan Sala, who combine to average 8.8 points, each scored 13 points.

Division 1

CASE 53, MILWAUKEE REAGAN 39: The Eagles earned a hard-fought victory over the Huskies Friday in a WIAA Division 1 regional semifinal at Milwaukee.

The victory gave the Eagles (13-11) a regional final matchup Saturday against top sectional seed Kettle Moraine (22-3), ranked fourth in Division 1 in the final Associated Press poll of the season. The Lasers beat Janesville Parker 90-22 in their regional semifinal Friday.

The win was an upset — on paper, at least. Case was the No. 9 seed in the sectional bracket and Reagan (15-9) was No. 8. The Huskies went unbeaten (12-0) in the Milwaukee City-Blue Conference, while Case was 7-7 and fifth in the tough Southeast Conference.

The Eagles led throughout the game, but Reagan gave them a scare with seven minutes to go in regulation. The Huskies battled and cut their deficit to just four points, but Case held off the charge.

“Things got under control from there,” Eagles assistant coach Chris Hood said. “We were playing on the road and we survived.”

Neveah Watson led the Eagles with 17 points.

“It was a nice performance by Neveah,” Hood said. “She was real strong defensively and they tried to double-team her. They got to her a couple of times, but she came through.”

Senior forward Sydni Hill earned a double-double with 15 points and 12 rebounds, and Mariah Espinoza scored 13 points.

“Our big three did come through for us tonight,” Hood said.

Hood was sure to give credit to the defensive side of the game and had freshman guard Je’Quashia Williams at the top of his list.

“She was a really good contributor tonight,” Hood said. “She was able to get some steals and get key possessions for us.”

Williams finished the game with four points.

Another factor in the win for Case, Hood said, was the play of Rachaele Luter, who had some key steals.

Junior guard Alexandria Wolff scored 14 points to lead the Huskies.

Division 4

RACINE LUTHERAN 61, KENOSHA ST. JOSEPH 54: The Crusaders battled back from an early deficit, led by a strong second half by senior Nevaiah Bell-Tenner, to win a WIAA Division 4 regional semifinal Friday at Lutheran.

With the victory, Lutheran (14-11) will face top sectional seed Milwaukee Academy of Science (20-2), ranked third in Division 4 in the final Associated Press state poll of the season, in the regional final at 7 p.m. Saturday at Milwaukee. Academy of Science beat Palmyra-Eagle 95-37 in another regional semifinal Friday.

St. Joseph (16-10), which lost both of its games against the Crusaders in the Metro Classic Conference by a combined 52 points, made things difficult for the Crusaders and and had the early advantage midway through the first half with a 17-7 lead.

That’s when Lutheran coach Steve Shaffer knew he had to make a change.

“I took my second time out when we were down 17-7,” Shaffer said. “We were just tentative and not playing with a lot of confidence and not playing with a lot of energy. I got on the girls about picking up the pace and playing with more energy and then we went on a 9-0 run to get back in the game.”

The Crusaders’ run helped them put the game back in reach and St. Joseph led 26-25 at halftime.

“It was a battle back and forth with two teams going hard after each other and the second half was the same way,” Shaffer said. “Neither team got a big lead.”

Free throws were the turning point for Lutheran in the second half. The Crusaders went 11 of 14 at the line in the final 18 minutes, while the Lancers were just 2 of 5. Bell-Tenner was 5 of 7 and freshman Julia Kellner was 4 of 5 at the line in the second half.

“We were able to get stops down the stretch and pull away with free throws in the end,” Shaffer said. “It was a matter of — I kept telling the girls — you have to win the battle on the floor. When you win that battle, you have to forget it and move onto the next one.”

Bell-Tenner, who had five of the Crusaders’ free throws late in the game, led the way with 22 points, 14 in the second half.

“She took over the game for us.” Shaffer said. “She got a few layups and was driving to the basket and getting to the free-throw line.”

Kellner scored 14 points (10 in the second half). junior guard Ellie Jaramillo had 10 points and junior guard Sarah Strande helped the cause in the second half with all eight of her points.

Arianna Jenkins led St. Joseph with 20 points and made five 3-point baskets. Deja Rivers added 10 points.

“Jenkins played the game of her life,” Shaffer said. “It was the best I’ve seen her play and shoot the ball.”

PRAIRIE 85, LIVING WORD LUTHERAN 17: The Hawks put on their running shoes Friday and ran over the Timberwolves in a WIAA Division 4 regional semifinal at Prairie in Wind Point.

Prairie (23-2), ranked 10th in Division 4 in the final Associated Press poll of the season, will host Dodgeland (15-9) in the regional final at 7 p.m. Saturday at Prairie. Dodgeland beat Salam 82-34 in another regional semifinal Friday.

The Hawks’ defense was tough and relentless, converting steal after steal into points in its transition game. Freshman guard Meg Decker was the biggest thief with eight steals and most of those were turned into points.

And even when the Hawks weren’t running, Decker was scoring, adding a 3-point basket and scoring 20 points in the first half alone. She finished with a career-high 28 points in just 18 minutes of play, surpassing her previous high of 17 points, which she did twice this season.

“We definitely came out ready to play,” Prairie coach Abby Jaramillo said. “We had lots of steals and fast breaks and Meg scored a bunch.

“We played great team defense, got in the passing lanes and were able to finish the fast break.”

Fellow freshman guard Jasonya “JJ” Barnes had 19 points and eight assists, also playing about half the game, and sophomore guard Ava Collier-White had 13 points, seven assists and six steals.

“JJ was making full-court baseball passes,” Jaramillo said. “She played on a boys (youth) baseball team and was a pitcher.”

Jaramillo said everyone played limited minutes and got some of the playoff jitters out.

“This was a good game to get our nerves out,” Jaramillo said. “We were off for a week and this was a good game to get us going and to be more competitive.

“We just have to keep it rolling.”

Division 5

CATHOLIC CENTRAL 33, BLACK HAWK 31: The Lady Toppers made the nearly two-hour trip to South Wayne worth their time Friday, getting two late free throws from senior guard Maddy Von Rabenau for the upset victory over the Warriors in a WIAA Division 5 regional semifinal.

After returning to Burlington Friday night, Catholic Central (14-12) turns right around Saturday and heads back along virtually the same route to the same area of the state to play a regional final against Argyle (15-10), which beat Fall River 60-48 in another regional semifinal. The game begins at 7 p.m.

The Lady Toppers are used to being on the road. Including playoffs, Saturday’s game will be their ninth game away from home in their last 11.

This is also Catholic Central’s first regional final appearance since 2012, when it beat Lake Country Lutheran for the regional title, then lost to Heritage Christian in the sectional semifinals.

The WIAA’s computer-generated playoff seedings made the Lady Toppers the No. 7 seed and made Black Hawk (18-7) No. 2. But since Catholic Central plays a schedule that features opponents from larger schools in the Metro Classic Conference and nonconference games also against mostly larger schools, it leaves them in a good position at playoff time.

Friday was no exception. Catholic Central played full court man-to-man defense the entire game, with some diamond-and-one sprinkled in, and wore down the Warriors.

“They’re not used to going against a full-court man and that helped us,” Lady Toppers coach David Beebe said.

Black Hawk scored the first basket of the game, but Catholic Central led most of the first half and were ahead 18-15 at halftime. Von Rabenau and sophomore guard Jayden Garratt each made two 3-point baskets in the first half.

“Our man-to-man offense is really good, but we see a lot of zones,” Beebe said. “For us to hit those 3s, it took them out of their zone and were able to execute our offense.”

The Lady Toppers led by no more than five points in the second half and the game tightened up late. A basket by the Warriors’ Tara Wellnitz with 20 seconds left in regulation tied the game at 31-31. Wellnitz led Black Hawk with 14 points.

That’s when Von Rabenau came through, Beebe said. She came downcourt, passed the ball outside, got the ball back on a set pick-and-roll play and was fouled with just 0.6 seconds left. She made both free throws and that was it.

Catholic Central has a somewhat familiar opponent in Argyle. In their second game of the season, the Lady Toppers fell behind 24-8 early, but rallied to beat the Orioles 56-52 at Catholic Central.

Boys (regular season)

ST. JOSEPH 56, WATERFORD 42: The Wolverines’ offensive drought continued Friday at Kenosha against nonconference foe St. Joseph, their final regular-season game of the season.

Waterford (11-13) lost back-to-back games to close out the regular season — it lost to Burlington 54-38 Thursday — and has scored just 80 combined points in those two games after scoring more than 70 in each of its previous two games.

Junior forward Owen Martinson had 16 points to lead the Wolverines, with 12 coming in the first half as they took a 24-20 halftime lead over the Lancers (19-5), ranked ninth in Division 4 in the Associated Press state poll.

St. Joseph picked up the defensive pressure in the second half, holding Martinson to just one basket and four points and holding Waterford to just 18 points, their second-worst half of the season.

Senior forwards Eric Kunze and Griffin Opgenorth each added six points for the Wolverines, with all of Kunze’s coming in the second half.

The Lancers had four players in double figures, led by Caiden Lecce with 16 points. Andrew Alia had 14 and Saveion Weatherford and Eric Kenesie had 10 each.

Waterford hosts Delavan-Darien at 7 p.m. Tuesday in a WIAA Division 2 regional quarterfinal. The Wolverines split with the Comets (9-15) during the Southern Lakes Conference season, with Delavan-Darien winning 53-43 at Delavan on Dec. 10 and Waterford hitting a season high in points in an 80-69 win at Waterford Jan. 25.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0