High school basketball: Union Grove girls prevail in early-season SLC showdown

Another game, another hero — or two — for the Union Grove High School girls basketball team.

The deep Broncos got season-best performances from reserve sophomore guards Payton Calouette and Ali Torhorst, along with clutch free-throw shooting in the final two minutes, and beat Wilmot 63-55 Friday in an early-season Southern Lakes Conference showdown.

Union Grove (7-1, 4-0 SLC) took over sole possession of first place in the conference, a game ahead of the previously unbeaten Panthers (6-1, 3-1).

Nearly everyone on the roster has had a turn in the spotlight this season, and it Calouette’s turn Friday. The 5-7 guard came off the bench, made three 3-point baskets, and finished with 13 points.

“The theme of the season has been someone different steps up each night,” Broncos coach Rob Domagalski said. “Payton Calouette came off the bench and made some big 3s. And Ali Torhorst came off the bench and had a season high eight points.”

A key moment came with about two minutes left. With Union Grove leading by one point, junior guard Peyton Killberg made a 3-pointer for a four-point Broncos advantage.

“That turned the game in our favor for the last two minutes,” Domagalski said.