High school basketball: Union Grove girls prevail in early-season SLC showdown

Another game, another hero — or two — for the Union Grove High School girls basketball team.
The deep Broncos got season-best performances from reserve sophomore guards Payton Calouette and Ali Torhorst, along with clutch free-throw shooting in the final two minutes, and beat Wilmot 63-55 Friday in an early-season Southern Lakes Conference showdown.
Union Grove (7-1, 4-0 SLC) took over sole possession of first place in the conference, a game ahead of the previously unbeaten Panthers (6-1, 3-1).
Nearly everyone on the roster has had a turn in the spotlight this season, and it Calouette’s turn Friday. The 5-7 guard came off the bench, made three 3-point baskets, and finished with 13 points.
“The theme of the season has been someone different steps up each night,” Broncos coach Rob Domagalski said. “Payton Calouette came off the bench and made some big 3s. And Ali Torhorst came off the bench and had a season high eight points.”
A key moment came with about two minutes left. With Union Grove leading by one point, junior guard Peyton Killberg made a 3-pointer for a four-point Broncos advantage.
“That turned the game in our favor for the last two minutes,” Domagalski said.
When the Panthers started fouling, the Broncos responded. Senior guard Megan Barber and junior forward Angela Slattery each went 2 for 2 at the free-throw line to seal the game. Union Grove went 6 of 8 in the second half after going 6 of 14 in the first half.
Slattery finished with 12 points and 10 rebounds and freshman forward Sophia Rampulla had nine points and 10 rebounds (eight on the offensive boards).
The only thing that concerned Domagalski was the opening minutes of the game, when he thought Wilmot’s intensity “was better than ours. That was another learning moment — we have to play at that speed all the time to be successful.”
Julia Hickey had 15 points to lead three players in double figures for the Panthers.
WATERFORD 61, WESTOSHA CENTRAL 49: Katie Rohner, the Wolverines’ all-time scoring leader, returned from an injury Friday and immediately paid dividends to lead the way in a Southern Lakes Conference victory at Waterford.
Waterford (6-2, 3-2 SLC) got out to a strong start in the first half and at one point held a 16-point lead over the Falcons (4-4, 2-2). The Wolverines led 34-25 at halftime and didn’t look back in the second half.
Waterford’s success on the boards was a big factor in their early success, coach Dena Brechtl said. The Wolverines outrebounded Westosha Central 46-36 in the game.
Rohner helped Waterford keep up the attack in the second half, scoring 16 of her game-high 22 points after halftime. She went 6 of 11 from the field and also had 10 rebounds.
Annie Benavides also had a double-double with a team-high 16 rebounds and 11 points, and Meghan Schmidt scored 16 points (3 of 4 from beyond the arc) and passed out four assists.
Ellie Witt and Ava Viirre each had 13 points to lead the Falcons.
RACINE LUTHERAN 73, THOMAS MORE 55: Junior forward Morgann Gardner had a career night for the Crusaders, leading the way in a Metro Classic Conference victory Friday at Racine Lutheran.
Lutheran (6-0, 3-0 MCC) shot the ball well in the first half, coach Steve Shaffer said, which led to a 47-25 lead at halftime.
The Cavaliers (2-4, 1-3) had no answer for the 6-foot-1 Gardner, who had a high-school best 34 points, 17 in each half. Shaffer said Gardner scored the majority of her points on catch-and-shoot jump shots from the outside and also took advantage of one-on-one matchups in the paint.
She converted on all eight of her free throw attempts, made four 3-point baskets and also had eight rebounds.
Despite dealing with foul trouble for the majority of the night, Caroline Strande finished with 26 points, 19 in the first half.
Kya Gordon led Thomas More with 15 points
CATHOLIC CENTRAL 64, ST. CATHERINE'S 57: The Lady Toppers rode a strong first half on their way to a Metro Classic Conference victory over the Angels Friday at Burlington.
Catholic Central (6-2, 2-2 MCC) came out of the gates on fire, coach Joe Spierenburg said, jumping out to a 15-point lead and really controlling the tempo.
"We came out really hot and playing with energy, which allowed us to jump out to that nice lead," Spierenburg said.
A balanced scoring attack also helped the Lady Toppers jump out to that lead as four players finished in double figures. Madeline Von Rabenau led the way with 27 points, Julia Klein added 13 points, Isabelle Phillips had 11 and Morgan Ramsey chipped in 10.
The Angels (0-7, 0-4 MCC) made a run late in the first half to cut the lead, but could not overcome the early deficit.
Kennedee Clark led the way with 18 points and Heavenly Griffin added 16.
DELAVAN-DARIEN 60, BURLINGTON 45: The Demons battled back from a 32-10 halftime deficit and took the lead in the second half, but they couldn’t sustain the effort and lost a Southern Lakes Conference game at Delavan.
Burlington (0-7, 0-4 SLC) outscored the Comets (2-6, 1-3) 35-28 in the second half, but the early deficit was too much to overcome.
"I am proud of the girls and how they battled and came out with a lot of energy in the second half to get back into the game," Burlington coach Kyle Foulke said.
Senior forward Cora Anderson led the way with 18 points and a pair of freshmen impressed Foulke. Ella Clapp scored 13 points and Aleah Reesman, a recent addition to the team, didn’t score but was the “Energizer Bunny on defense” and had 10 rebounds, Foulke said.
Boys
MILWAUKEE RIVERSIDE 75, PARK 69: The Panthers had a strong second half and played even with the Tigers, but couldn’t make up a first-half deficit at the Holiday Hoops Showcase at Milwaukee South Division.
Park (1-5) trailed 32-27 at halftime, but kept it close in the second half behind Caleb Cornelius and Terry Gamble, who each had 11 points, and Stevie Henderson, who had 10.
Riverside (3-3) held off the Panthers behind Travyon Smith, who scored 17 of his game-high 24 points, including 5 of 6 free-throw shooting, in the second half.
Henderson led Park with 20 points and Gamble, Cornelius and Jorryn Franklin had 13 points each.
Corey Kyles added 16 points for Riverside, which had four players in double figures.
BURLINGTON 61, RONALD REAGAN 46: Joey Berezowitz scored 24 points, making four 3-point baskets in the process, as the Demons won a nonconference game at Burlington.
Burlington (3-3), coming off a 56-44 Southern Lakes Conference victory over Delavan-Darien Thursday night, held a 26-24 lead at halftime, but broke the game open in the second half by outscoring the Huskies 35-22.
It was fours wild for Berezowitz, a junior guard, as he made four 2-point baskets, four 3-pointers and went 4 for 4 at the foul line.
Freshman forward Danny Kniep had another solid showing for the Demons, scoring nine points and leading the team with six rebounds, and senior guard Jake Klug also had nine points.
Reece Boyd led Ronald Reagan (2-3) with 22 points.