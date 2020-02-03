High school basketball: Union Grove boys use big rally to beat Delavan-Darien

Down by 16 with less than 10 minutes to play on Monday night, the Union Grove High School boys basketball team had one last, desperate card to play.
The Broncos trailed Southern Lakes Conference foe Delavan-Darien 53-37 at Union Grove when they switched to a man-to-man, full court press on defense.
"We haven't really practiced it that much, but the guys did a pretty good job at it," said Union Grove coach Dave Pettit.
Indeed they did. The press caused turnovers, which led to lay-ups, which led to momentum and a 36-12 Broncos' run that led to a 73-65 Union Grove victory.
"It all had to do with the press," said Pettit, whose team has won three in a row. "Once we started making lay-ups, our three-pointers started to fall and the game became a whole lot more fun."
The Broncos (7-7, 5-4 SLC) trailed 33-24 after a frustrating first half. "We played good defense and got good shots, but our shots weren't falling," Pettit said. "We were really struggling on offense."
The Comets (2-13, 1-8 SLC) stretched their led to 16 with 9:55 left. That's when Pettit switched to the press. "We got some deflections and were able to get some easy baskets," he said.
Collin Long led the way for the Broncos with 24 points. The senior also grabbed six rebounds. Noah Hilardes added 16 points, while Kaden Pfeffer made three 3-pointers and finished with 11 points.
"We have a busy week and this was a great way to start it," Pettit said. "We are trending in the right direction right now."
WATERFORD 84, HOPE CHRISTIAN 72: Cam Glembin scored 32 points and Hunter Karpinski added another 30 as the Wolverines won a nonconference game at Waterford.
Waterford (10-6) led 46-39 at halftime as both Glembin and Karpinski had 20 points in the first half.
Trevor Hancock added 11 points for the Wolverines.
Hope Christian (7-9) had four players score in double figures, led by Isaish Smalley's 18.
Girls basketball
ST. CATHERINE'S 54, BURLINGTON 49: Sofie Wentorf provided a strong inside game and Kennedee Clark the outside shooting as the Angels won a nonconference game at Burlington.
Wendorf finished with 20 points and Clark 18 for St. Catherine's (3-13). "Both girls had really nice games and they complemented each other well," said Angels coach Jeff Tarkowski. "That gave us a nice balance."
The Angels led 23-16 at halftime and controlled the tempo most of the second half, Tarkowski said. "This was a good team effort," he said. "It's always good to win on the road."
For Burlington (1-16), Cora Anderson scored 17 points, while Anika Preusker added 14.
"This was a great learning experience for our girls," said Demons coach Kyle Foulke. "We had a great look to tie the game with eight seconds left, but it didn't fall. We got better from this game."