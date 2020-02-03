High school basketball: Union Grove boys use big rally to beat Delavan-Darien

Down by 16 with less than 10 minutes to play on Monday night, the Union Grove High School boys basketball team had one last, desperate card to play.

The Broncos trailed Southern Lakes Conference foe Delavan-Darien 53-37 at Union Grove when they switched to a man-to-man, full court press on defense.

"We haven't really practiced it that much, but the guys did a pretty good job at it," said Union Grove coach Dave Pettit.

Indeed they did. The press caused turnovers, which led to lay-ups, which led to momentum and a 36-12 Broncos' run that led to a 73-65 Union Grove victory.

"It all had to do with the press," said Pettit, whose team has won three in a row. "Once we started making lay-ups, our three-pointers started to fall and the game became a whole lot more fun."

The Broncos (7-7, 5-4 SLC) trailed 33-24 after a frustrating first half. "We played good defense and got good shots, but our shots weren't falling," Pettit said. "We were really struggling on offense."

The Comets (2-13, 1-8 SLC) stretched their led to 16 with 9:55 left. That's when Pettit switched to the press. "We got some deflections and were able to get some easy baskets," he said.