High school basketball: Union Grove boys lose to Shorewood 62-57 at home

The Union Grove High School boys basketball team did not treat the basketball very well Monday night and the Broncos paid for their carelessness.

Union Grove turned the ball over 18 times and watched a slim halftime lead slip away into a 62-57 nonconference loss to Shorewood at Union Grove.

"We were very sloppy with the ball," said Broncos coach David Pettit. "Every time we were about to make a run, we would throw the ball away."

Union Grove (8-9) ended the first half with a 7-0 run and took a 35-34 lead into the locker room. But Shorewood (10-7) used their quickness and rebounding prowess to take the lead in the second half.

"They out-hustled us to the boards," Pettit said. "In the second half we couldn't put the ball in the basket."

Collin Long scored 18 points for the Broncos and grabbed eight rebounds, while Sam Rampulla added 10 points and 10 rebounds. Kaden Pfeffer scored nine points, making three 3-pointers.

Girls

BADGER 91, HORLICK 59: The Rebels ran into a buzz saw in Lake Geneva, losing a nonconference game to the red-hot Badgers.

Lake Geneva (15-4) led 52-24 at halftime and cruised to its seventh win in a row.