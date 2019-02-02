Caroline Strande was the epitome of efficiency on Saturday night.
The Racine Lutheran High School junior helped the state-ranked Crusaders defeat a depleted Saint Thomas More squad in a Metro Classic Conference game 87-36 at Lutheran.
Strande finished with a game-high 31 points, making 13 of 17 shots. She added seven assists, seven steals and six rebounds for the Crusaders (14-2, 8-2 MCC), ranked No. 6 among Division 4 teams in the Associated Press poll.
Lutheran outscored the Cavaliers 54-14 in the first half and kept rolling in the second half.
“I was very pleased with the start we got off to in this game,” Racine Lutheran coach Steve Shaffer said. “Caroline was the biggest factor in our offense; she got everyone involved.”
Morgann Gardner had 19 points and Jayden Davis added 14 with four 3-pointers.
Thomas More dropped to 6-11 overall and 3-9 in the MCC.
SHORELAND LUTHERAN 71, PRAIRIE 63: The Hawks couldn’t contain Chelby Koker, who scored 45 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, in a Metro Classic Conference loss at Somers.
For the Hawks (11-6, 6-5 MCC), senior Brooke Foster scored 24 points, while sophomore Abby Decker added 16. Senior Jolie Larson grabbed a team-high 13 rebounds.
Boys
PARK 84, MILWAUKEE VINCENT 56: At the Josh Chekouras Classic in Mequon, senior guard Larry Canady had another big night, scoring 31 points as the state-ranked Panthers won for the 10th time in 11 games.
“Larry had a huge first half for us and the team has been playing extremely well and really coming into their own,” said Park coach Jim Betker. “They’ve put in a lot of time and sweat into improving and playing great basketball.”
Canady scored 25 in Park’s win against Kenosha Tremper on Friday night.
Against Vincent, Nobal Days scored 13 points and 13 rebounds, while Richie Warren had 14 points and 10 rebounds. Zyiere Carey added 16 points for the Panthers (10-3), tied for No. 10 among Division 1 teams in the AP poll.
PRAIRIE 71, SHORELAND LUTHERAN 52: Prairie played for first time in more than two weeks and won a Metro Classic Conference game at Prairie.
Isaiah Hoyt led the Hawks (8-6, 5-4 MCC) with 19 points, and added six assists and three rebounds. Quinton Stafford added 17 points, making five 3-pointers.
“Not playing for 15 days, I wasn’t sure what to expect,” Prairie coach Jason Atanasoff said. “I thought for the most part we competed well.”
