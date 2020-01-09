High school basketball: Strande hits career milestone, Racine Lutheran beats Catholic Central

“Ellie played well in the last six or seven minutes.”

Junior Morgann Gardner had eight points for Lutheran (10-0, 4-0 MCC), ranked fourth in Division 4 in the Associated Press state poll.

Senior Isabelle Phillips had 11 points to lead the Lady Toppers (6-5, 2-3), who kept the game close in the early stages, but were held to 12 points in the second half.

“We played one heck of a first eight to 10 minutes,” Spierenburg said. “We kept it close and were battling and rebounding well, then our inexperience showed a little bit and their pressure caused turnovers.”

Boys

WATERFORD 76, RONALD REAGAN 48: Cam Glembin scored 19 of his high school-best 29 points in the first half as the Wolverines ran all over the Huskies in a nonconference game at Milwaukee.

Glembin, a senior guard, had three of his four 3-point baskets in the first half as Waterford (5-4) took a 43-31 lead at halftime.

Glembin entered the game averaging 18.0 points per game, scoring 20 or more points five times, and increased his average to 19.2, according to wissports.net. He has score more points in nine games (173) this year than he scored in 24 games last season (155).