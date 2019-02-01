The Park High School boys basketball team continued its torrid run in Southeast Conference play on Friday night.
The Panthers had four players score in double figures and outscored Tremper by 22 points in the first half on the way to an 89-67 SEC victory at Kenosha Tremper.
Park, ranked 10th among Division 1 teams in the Associated Press state poll, improved to 9-3 overall and 7-1 in the SEC.
"It was a great defensive effort by our guys tonight," Park coach Jim Betker said. "We were able to dictate the tempo of the game and that led to good things for us."
Senior guard Larry Canady scored a team-high 25 points for Park. Zyiere Carey, Nobal Days and Richie Warren followed behind with 14, 13 and 12 points, respectively.
Days and Warren both had double-doubles as the two collected 15 and 12 rebounds, respectively. Ricky Canady was a basket shy of a double-double with eight points and 12 assists for the Panthers.
Tremper (5-11, 0-7) was led by Jyon Young with 17 points.
"Everyone contributed tonight," Betker said. "I want us to bring that same energy to our game (Saturday)."
SAINT THOMAS MORE 64, RACINE LUTHERAN 47: Crusaders coach Jeff Christensen is going to have to wait at least one more game before reaching the 500-victory milestone.
Thomas More (7-9, 3-8 MCC) defeated Lutheran in a Metro Classic Conference game at Milwaukee and had three players score in double figures.
Lutheran (6-8, 3-6) was led by Jackson Woodward, who scored a team-high 24 points on 9 of 16 shooting from the field. He also added four assists and two steals.
"We just didn't play well defensively," Christensen said. "We need play with more consistency on that end of the floor and all we can do is keep working on that in practice."
Ben Sranske scored 21 points, Noah Glembin had 16 and Eric Williams 14 and combined for 51 of the Cavaliers' points.
BURLINGTON 47, WATERFORD 41: Joey Berezowitz scored a game-high 20 points as the Demons won a Southern Lakes Conference game at Burlington.
The Demons (10-7, 6-3 SLC) led 19-16 after the first half. It stayed a one-possession game until five minutes remained in regulation, Burlington coach Steve Berezowitz said.
Joey Berezowitz, a sophomore guard, went 8 of 8 from the free-throw line. It was the second time this season he had 20 or more points in a game; he scored 21 points on Dec. 28 in a 63-54 road win over Kenosha St. Joseph.
Junior forward Dylan Runkel added eight points for the Demons, who have won three straight games.
“You could tell we had a few days off recently,” coach Berezowitz said. “We were definitely not at our best tonight. This was a tight game.”
Willie Ketterhagen led the Wolverines (2-13, 1-8) with 17 points.
ST. CATHERINE'S 75, CATHOLIC CENTRAL 34: The Angels did not show any signs of rust as they dominated the Hilltoppers in a Metro Classic Conference game at St. Catherine's.
St. Catherine's (14-3, 10-1 MCC) had not practiced this week because of weather, but that did not slow them down. The second-ranked (Division 3, Associated Press state poll) Angels were coming off a 60-59 victory over then-No. 1 Greendale Martin Luther last Saturday.
"We took a couple minutes to get going, but we got in a nice rhythm and played some great defense that led to easy baskets," Angels coach Nick Bennett said.
St. Catherine's cruised to a 42-18 lead at halftime and never looked back.
Elijah Lambert led the way with 22 points, Jermaine Tomlin added 16 and Calvin Hunter chipped in 10 for the Angels. Kamari McGee had 10 assists.
WILMOT 72, UNION GROVE 55: Dylan Mutchie had a team-high 15 points for the Broncos as they lost a Southern Lakes Conference game at Wilmot.
Union Grove (6-10, 4-5 SLC) and the Panthers (12-4, 6-3) were tied 31-31 after the first half. The Panthers were able to force turnovers and capitalize on rebounding, Union Grove coach Dave Pettit said.
Mutchie, a senior forward, did all of his damage offensively with 3-pointers. He made four 3s in the opening half alone and ended with a game-high five 3s.
Panthers sophomore guard London Glass had a game-high 20 points.
“Turnovers were a big factor in this game,” Pettit said. “(Wilmot) had way too many second- and third-chance opportunities from us.”
Girls
WATERFORD 67, BURLINGTON 33: Katie Rohner scored a game-high 14 points as the Wolverines won a Southern Lakes Conference game at Burlington.
Waterford (13-3, 9-0 SLC) led 35-21 after the first half. Rohner, a junior guard, scored 12 points in the opening half.
The Demons (0-18, 0-10 SLC) were able to limit Rohner to two points in the second half. Both Kathleen Fitzgerald, the Wolverines’ senior center, and junior forward Annie Benavides scored 13 points. Demons’ junior forward Cora Anderson led the team with 11 points.
“Both Rohner and Fitzgerald set the tone early for us,” Waterford coach Dena Brechtl said. “It was a balanced scoring night.”
CATHOLIC CENTRAL 51, ST. CATHERINE'S 43: Led by Emma Klein, the Lady Toppers hung on to win a Metro Classic Conference game at St. Catherine's.
Klein had 20 points, seven rebounds and a steal, while her sisters Julia and Elizabeth combined for 11 points on 4 of 11 shooting. Catholic Central (12-5, 6-5 MCC) attempted 12 more free throws than the Angels and made 17 of 22 overall. The Angels went just 5 of 10 from the line.
"Making our free throws was crucial for us tonight," Catholic Central coach Joe Spierenburg said. "Emma made a lot of them down the stretch and that was the difference in the game."
St. Catherine's (2-16, 0-12) was led by Molly O'Regan and Sophie Wentorf, who combined to scored 32 of the Angels' points.
WILMOT 61, UNION GROVE 58: The Broncos lost on a 3-point basket by the Panthers at the buzzer in a Southern Lakes Conference loss at Wilmot.
With the game tied at 58-58 in the final seconds, Wilmot (11-6, 8-2 SLC) had the final possession and made a game-winning 3-point shot as time expired.
The Broncos (10-8, 6-4) went back-and-forth all game with the Panthers. Union Grove led 30-22 at halftime before Wilmot started to chip away at the lead.
The second half featured many lead changes and a tie in the closing seconds.
Angela Slattery led the Broncos with 22 points and Peyton Killberg chipped in 11.
TREMPER 45, PARK 33: The Panthers were few in numbers, which proved to be too much to overcome as they lost a Southeast Conference game at Park.
The Panthers (4-10, 1-7 SEC) didn't play four girls, some of who were starters. Park coach Carey Palacios did not disclose the reason.
The Trojans (10-7, 6-4) used it to their advantage and wore the Panthers down to get the win.
"Despite the loss I am very proud of how our girls played and continued to fight until the very end," Palacios said.
Adele Senzig led the Panthers with 12 points.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.