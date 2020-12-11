High school basketball: St. Catherine's stages stirring comeback

“Kamari McGee saved us,” Bennett said. “At the start of the second half, Kamari played fantastic.”

Then there was Tyrese Hunter. The Iowa State recruit, who finished with 19 points, nine rebounds, five steals, three blocks and two assists, went 6 for 6 from the free-throw line in the final 30 seconds.

There was another far-less heralded member of the Angels who was pivotal. His name is Victavian Thomas, a 5-7 senior guard.

“Vic Thomas made a huge play,” Bennett said. “We were down by five late in the game and he got a steal on an inbounds pass and he went straight in for layup to cut it to three.

St. Catherine’s most recent loss came March 7, 2019, when Martin Luther defeated the Angels 78-69 in a WIAA Division 3 sectional semifinal at Prairie. While Bennett said there's a great deal to work on after seeing his team’s winning streak nearly end Friday night, he also can take pride in a team that showed a great deal of heart.

“We have to get better,” he said. “Winning is a whole lot better than the alternative. We can’t settle for, ‘Hey we’re already a pretty good team. Let’s see if this is good enough.’ We have a lot of things to improve on and that starts with me.