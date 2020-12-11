High school basketball: St. Catherine's stages stirring comeback

Overflowing emotions were evident in Nick Bennett’s voice.
“That was about as wild of a game as I’ve seen,” the St. Catherine’s High School boys basketball coach said Friday night.
This was only minutes after the Angels completed a dramatic rally to edge Martin Luther 58-55 in a Metro Classic Conference game at Greendale. They secured their 29th consecutive victory only after coming back from a 26-12 halftime deficit. Martin Luther (1-2, 0-2 MCC) closed out the first half with a 17-0 run.
As late as about nine minutes to play, St. Catherine’s (4-0, 2-0 MCC) trailed by 18 points.
“It’s not that we were bad,” Bennett said. “We were next to atrocious in the first half. Martin Luther outplayed us in every facet of the game. They were tougher, they shot better, they handled it better, defensively they were fantastic and they outrebounded us.
"It was one of those ‘Oh, no!’ games. We weren’t on the ropes. This was a nine count, we were on the floor and, somehow our kids stuck together and they just never said, ‘This game is over.’ ”
Who were the heroes for St. Catherine’s? Start with Kamari McGee, a UW-Green Bay recruit who scored 21 of his 23 points in the second half. He made five 3-pointers in those final 18 minutes. He also had seven rebounds, five assists and four steals in the game.
“Kamari McGee saved us,” Bennett said. “At the start of the second half, Kamari played fantastic.”
Then there was Tyrese Hunter. The Iowa State recruit, who finished with 19 points, nine rebounds, five steals, three blocks and two assists, went 6 for 6 from the free-throw line in the final 30 seconds.
There was another far-less heralded member of the Angels who was pivotal. His name is Victavian Thomas, a 5-7 senior guard.
“Vic Thomas made a huge play,” Bennett said. “We were down by five late in the game and he got a steal on an inbounds pass and he went straight in for layup to cut it to three.
St. Catherine’s most recent loss came March 7, 2019, when Martin Luther defeated the Angels 78-69 in a WIAA Division 3 sectional semifinal at Prairie. While Bennett said there's a great deal to work on after seeing his team’s winning streak nearly end Friday night, he also can take pride in a team that showed a great deal of heart.
“We have to get better,” he said. “Winning is a whole lot better than the alternative. We can’t settle for, ‘Hey we’re already a pretty good team. Let’s see if this is good enough.’ We have a lot of things to improve on and that starts with me.
“But our kids battled. They really played hard. There’s plenty of scheme-wise things that we need to improve, but I wouldn’t trade this group for anybody.”
Martin Luther is 1-3 overall and 0-2 in the MCC.
