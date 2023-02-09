The St. Catherine’s High School boys basketball team finally finished a brutal stretch of games Wednesday — and still extended its winning streak.

Racine Lutheran put up a good fight Wednesday to try and change that, but the Angels still had enough in the tank for a 70-46 Metro Classic Conference victory at Lutheran.

St. Catherine’s (20-1, 13-0 MCC), ranked third in Division 3 in the Associated Press state poll, played its seventh game in a two-week span, winning all seven, and has won 12 straight games since its only loss, on Jan. 4 to Westosha Central (57-42).

Wednesday, the Angels led 31-24 at halftime, then outscored the Crusaders 39-22 in the second half.

“We played a good second half as a team,” St. Catherine’s coach Ryan Thompson said. “Credit to Racine Lutheran (6-14, 3-9) — they came out and competed.

“We were just not very sharp tonight, but in the second half our seniors played good basketball and we were able to make some shots.”

Senior Davion Thomas shot 50% from the field (9 of 18), from 3-point range (4 of 8) and from the free-throw line (2 of 4), and led the Angels with 24 points, along with eight rebounds and seven assists.

Freshman Lamont Hamilton had 14 points and senior twins Elijah Wray (12 points) and Isaiah Wray (13 rebounds) combined for 20 points and 18 rebounds.

Senior Domonic Pitts added 11 points and six steals, mostly in the second half, for St. Catherine’s, which was without senior leading scorer Evan Moherek for the fifth straight game.

The Angels will get a break to end the regular season, playing their final three games over a nine-day period. Thompson said after a day off Thursday, his team will return to practice Friday in preparation for an MCC matchup against Dominican Tuesday at Whitefish Bay.

“We just finished a brutal schedule and we have learned a lot about our team,” Thompson said. “We have a lot of things to improve on and it’s the back half of the season. It’s important for our team to stay focused and keep working on the little things.”

Junior center Alex Loomis led Lutheran with 12 points and seven rebounds in 21 minutes of play, and sophomore Justin Jones had 11 points and played 31 minutes. Freshman Sam Pitrof added eight points and five rebounds.

The Crusaders committed 22 turnovers, 18 of them on St. Catherine’s steals, and most of those came in the second half.

“We played a strong first half,” Lutheran coach Justin Hullum said. “In the second half, we didn’t move the ball well and turned the ball over too many times.”

Girls basketball

UNIVERSITY SCHOOL 64, ST. CATHERINE’S 51: The Angels led the Wildcats at halftime Wednesday, but went cold in the final 5:28 of the second half and lost a nonconference game at Milwaukee.

St. Catherine’s (9-13) led 31-29 at halftime behind senior center Kennedee Clark, who scored nine points, and freshmen guards Aniyah Price and Kaleah Conley, who combined for 13 points.

With 9:33 left in the game, the Angels held a 45-41 lead over University School (17-4), but the Wildcats tied the game at 47-47 with 5:28 left.

After that, it was all USM as it finished the game on a 17-4 run and outscored the Angels 35-20.

Price led St. Catherine’s with 15 points (three 3-point baskets) and five steals, and Clark had 12 points and nine rebounds.

Mya Hartjes led the Wildcats with 18 points and passed the 1,500-point career scoring mark.