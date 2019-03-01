The St. Catherine’s High School boys basketball team jumped out to a huge lead in the first half Friday night and steamrolled to a 77-39 victory in a WIAA Division 3 regional semifinal game against Saint Francis in the John F. McGuire Gymnasium at St. Catherine’s.
The Angels, ranked No. 2 in Division 3 in the Associated Press state poll, outscored Saint Francis 52-20 in the first half behind a stingy defense.
St. Catherine’s (20-3) had 18 steals and five blocked shots, while also limiting its turnovers to seven.
“I thought we did a good job in the first half of making our perimeter shots and playing solid defense,” St. Catherine’s coach Nick Bennett said. “I thought we could have played a little bit better overall, but we will take the win.”
Leading the Angels were Kamari McGee and Tyrese Hunter, who scored 17 and 14 points, respectively, and combined for six steals.
“Kamari and Tyrese were great for us tonight,” Bennett said. “They both were efficient scoring from the outside.”
The Mariners (14-10) were led by Mister Isaiah Duncan, who scored a team-high 14 points.
The Angels’ next challenge comes in a 4 p.m. regional final Saturday at St. Catherine’s against St. John’s Northwest Military Academy, the No. 3-ranked team in Division 3. St. John’s (22-1) survived a scare from Milwaukee Saint Thomas More before winning 61-55 Friday night.
“We’re the only team throughout all of Wisconsin that is going to have to play a top-five team in the state in the regional final,” Bennett said. “We are going to have to play 36 flawless minutes of basketball if we want to win.”
Division 1
HORLICK 60, INDIAN TRAIL 51: Marquise Milton and Stephon Chapman each scored 17 points as the Rebels won in a WIAA Division 1 regional semifinal in the John R. Belden Fieldhouse at Horlick.
The Rebels trailed 37-30 in the second half but went a 13-2 run behind three 3-pointers by Chapman. Chapman scored 12 of his 17 points in the second half.
“Stephon Chapman’s outside shooting was the difference in this game,” Horlick coach Jason Treutelaar said. “Without that we don’t go to Madison. On a night where (Indian Trail) were so intent to shut down Marquise Milton, we showed we can step up and win as a team.”
Horlick plays top-seeded Madison East (22-1) at Madison in the 7 p.m. regional championship Saturday. East is ranked No. 1 in Division 1 in the Associated Press state poll.
Horlick (10-13) defeated Indian Trail (13-9) twice during the regular season.
WAUNAKEE 67, CASE 60: The Eagles lost a late lead against Waunakee in a WIAA Division 1 regional semifinal at Waunakee.
Case (13-11) came out firing as they jumped to an early 11-point lead and went into halftime ahead 30-23 before things took a bad turn.
The Eagles fell victim to some questionable officiating, according to coach Jacob Berce, and saw their lead disappear.
“The boys played very hard tonight and we deserved to win this game by 10 or 15 points,” Berce said.
Waunakee shot 41 free throws to Case 12 and only committed 13 team fouls to the Eagles 33, which resulted in four Eagles players fouling out.
The Eagles were led by Mylin Duffie with 14 points and Logan Schmidtmann with 11.
“I am very proud of the season the boys had and the future looks very bright for us,” Berce said.
Division 4
PRAIRIE 64, ST. JOSEPH 53: The Hawks (13-10) held a 28-27 lead going into halftime before pulling away in this Division 4 regional semifinal in the Johnson Athletic Center at Prairie.
“It was a back-and-forth game throughout and we made the proper adjustments in the second half to pull away to get the win,” Prairie coach Jason Atanasoff said. “I am very proud of the boys tonight and the grit they showed, but hats off to the Lancers they made us earn it tonight.”
Jacob Fallico led the Hawks with 15 points.
HOPE CHRISTIAN 94, RACINE LUTHERAN 77: The Crusaders fell into a 20-point hole against Hope Christian in a WIAA Division 4 regional semifinal at Lutheran.
Lutheran (10-13) went down early as Hope came out firing, hitting their first five 3-point shots.
“We tried to limit their chances inside and force them to shoot from the outside and it backfired on us,” Lutheran coach Jeff Christensen said.
Lutheran was led by Brady Wilks with 23 points and Jackson Woodward with 20.
“I am really proud of how the boys played this year and continued to work hard and get better,” Christensen said. “We’re a young team and I think we have a bright future ahead of us.”
Hope Christian improved to 12-12.
Division 5
CATHOLIC CENTRAL 48, HILBERT 35: The Hilltoppers switched up their defense to defeat Hilbert in a WIAA Division 5 regional semifinal at Hilbert.
The Hilltoppers (11-13), normally accustomed to playing man-to-man defense, used a match-up zone and sagged off some of Hilbert’s weaker scorers in order to have help inside, Catholic Central coach Kyle Scott said.
“They jumped out to an early lead on us and I decided to switch up our defense and make some other guys beat us,” Scott said.
The adjustment paid big dividends.
“I am very proud of how the boys played tonight and played a different style then we are used to and didn’t miss a beat out there,” Scott added.
Bennett Wright led the Hilltoppers with 13 points and Paul Nevin added a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds.
The Hilltoppers will travel to Hustisford Saturday for a 7 p.m. regional final game.
Division 2
ELKHORN 62, BURLINGTON 51: Dylan Runkel scored a team-high 14 points, but the Demons lost in a WIAA Division 2 regional semifinal at Elkhorn.
Runkel, a junior forward, led the Demons in scoring in each of the previous meetings against the Elks. Senior guard Trent Turzenski also scored in double digits for the Demons with 10 points and had a team-high eight rebounds.
Vince Umnus, a senior guard for the Elks, scored a game-high 17 points.
“I thought we competed well, defended well, but we didn’t protect the ball well enough,” Burlington coach Steve Berezowitz said. “We were fighting an uphill battle. But I did like our growth this season.”
The Demons (12-12) lost to the Elks (20-3) twice in the regular season in Southern Lakes Conference play. The Demons lost 55-35 on Jan. 18 at Elkhorn and 73-60 on Feb. 22 at Burlington.
EAST TROY 80, UNION GROVE 52: Sam Rampulla scored a game-high 21 points in the Broncos’ WIAA Division 2 regional semifinal loss at East Troy.
Rampulla, a junior center, scored 14 of his game-high 21 points in the first half. Rampulla also had a team-high nine rebounds.
The Trojans (21-1) outscored Union Grove (9-15) 44-21 in the second half and finished with 10 3-pointers.
Collin Long, a junior forward for the Broncos, finished with 14 points and five rebounds.
“(East Troy) is a very good team,” Union Grove coach Dave Pettit said. “They hit a bunch of 3-pointers early. We ended up making too many mistakes and they ended up being converted into 3-pointers at the other end.”
WESTOSHA CENTRAL 66, WATERFORD 30: Cameron Glembin scored a team-high nine points as the Wolverines lost in a WIAA Division 2 regional semifinal at Paddock Lake.
The Falcons, ranked second in Division 2 in the Associated Press state poll, led 45-20 after the first half. Freshman guard Jack Rose scored 11 of his game-high 16 points in the first half. The Falcons limited the Wolverines to 10 points in the second half.
Hunter Karpinski and Jack Brekke each added eight points for Waterford.
“We knew we were coming up against a tough team in Westosha Central,” Waterford coach Paul Charapata said. “They made a lot of 3-pointers early. We wanted to limit Jaeden Zackery. We were able to do that but we couldn’t get on track offensively and fell behind.”
The Wolverines (7-17) lost to the Falcons (22-1) twice this season in the Southern Lakes Conference.
