High school basketball: St. Catherine's sweeps Prairie in MCC doubleheader

In the rematch, Prairie (12-7, 6-7 MCC) had just four turnovers in the first half (and 14 in the game) and went 7 for 15 from 3-point range. Antuan Nesbitt had 18 points, nine rebounds, three assists and two blocks and freshman Ashe Oglesby scored all 13 of his points in the first half.

"The first time around, I think they were winning 9-8 and then they called timeout and then they were up 20 before you could blink," Prairie coach Jason Atanasoff said. "I think I called three turnovers in a couple-minute span and it was out careless turnovers leading to easy transition points for them.

"The biggest emphasis the last few days of practice has been taking care of the basketball against them and trying to limit them to one and done on the offensive end. I thought they rebounded extremely well on the offensive end. Otherwise, we might have had the lead at halftime."

That's a reasonable observation. St. Catherine's (12-0 MCC) only led 34-27 at halftime and 27 of the Angels' points came from Hunter. He made six 3-pointers in the first half.

"He was just ridiculous tonight," Atanasoff said. "I think he was 6 for 7 from 3-point range. I would say three or four of those were somewhat contested — not as closely contested as we'd like — but if he's shooting like that, it's really difficult.

