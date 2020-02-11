High school basketball: St. Catherine's sweeps Prairie in MCC doubleheader

WIND POINT — Yes, the St. Catherine's High School boys basketball team is the top-ranked Division 3 team in the state.
And, yes, Tyrese Hunter put on a spectacular show Tuesday night, scoring 27 of his career-high 32 points in the first half.
Still, coach Nick Bennett was less than pleased even after the Angels improved to 18-0 with a 70-57 Metro Classic Conference victory over Prairie at the Johnson Athletic Center. In fact, he was slightly upset once he emerged from his team's locker room.
Bennett prefaced his comments by crediting what he thought was an impressive effort by Prairie. But then he made it clear that the Angels have some work to do with four regular-season games remaining.
"We need to get back to St. Cat's basketball," Bennett said. "Win, lose or draw, I'll live with the results. But when we're not playing our brand of basketball, we're just another team.
"And for us to not play with a lot of energy against an in-town rival, I'm just a little disappointed with our energy level. That's as much on me as the kids. We have to get them ready to go. But if we're going to start resting on who we are and what we've done in the past, then the road ahead will be a real difficult one for us."
When St. Catherine's defeated Prairie 83-53 Jan. 14 in the John F. McGuire Gymnasium, Prairie committed 21 turnovers, was outscored 37-7 in transition and went 6 for 26 from 3-point range.
In the rematch, Prairie (12-7, 6-7 MCC) had just four turnovers in the first half (and 14 in the game) and went 7 for 15 from 3-point range. Antuan Nesbitt had 18 points, nine rebounds, three assists and two blocks and freshman Ashe Oglesby scored all 13 of his points in the first half.
"The first time around, I think they were winning 9-8 and then they called timeout and then they were up 20 before you could blink," Prairie coach Jason Atanasoff said. "I think I called three turnovers in a couple-minute span and it was out careless turnovers leading to easy transition points for them.
"The biggest emphasis the last few days of practice has been taking care of the basketball against them and trying to limit them to one and done on the offensive end. I thought they rebounded extremely well on the offensive end. Otherwise, we might have had the lead at halftime."
That's a reasonable observation. St. Catherine's (12-0 MCC) only led 34-27 at halftime and 27 of the Angels' points came from Hunter. He made six 3-pointers in the first half.
"He was just ridiculous tonight," Atanasoff said. "I think he was 6 for 7 from 3-point range. I would say three or four of those were somewhat contested — not as closely contested as we'd like — but if he's shooting like that, it's really difficult.
"He's arguably the most athletic and quickest guard in the state, so you want to avoid him getting in the paint and creating for himself and his teammates. But once he's hit two or three (3-pointers), we've got to do a better job of understanding that he's feeling it and getting up on him."
How did Hunter feel about what happened Tuesday night?
"Teamwise, we could have played more defense," he said. "I think we were lazy a little bit, so we could have picked it up on defense more."
Hunter went 12 for 22 from the floor, including 7 of 9 from 3-point range. He also had six rebounds, four steals and an assist. Backcourt mate Kamari McGee was the only other St. Catherine's player to score in double figures, finished with 18 points, three rebounds and three assists.
Girls
ST. CATHERINE'S 53, PRAIRIE 39: The impressive performance of several younger players hinted as a bright future for St. Catherine's, which hung on to defeat Prairie during the Hawks' Senior Night.
Heavenly Griffin, a sophomore guard, scored 16 points. Kennedee Clark, a freshman forward, went 4 for 6 from the floor and finished with 11 points, five rebounds and two steals.
"I'm happy with the development of Kennedee Clark and Heavenly Griffin," St. Catherine's coach Jeff Tarkowski said. "That's a lot to build off of for the future with those two players."
St. Catherine's focused on containing Prairie leading scorer Andrea Palmen. While Palmen scored 16 points — her season average is 13.7 — Annemarie Letsch and Jaidah Blunt made her work for everything she got.
"It's obvious that that's what their focus was," Prairie coach Alan Mills said. "We were able to get shots from everybody else and (Tarkowski) took that gamble that probably I would have — let's see if everyone else can beat us."
It was an emotional night for Mills, who saw the players he inherited after taking over the program in 2016 play their penultimate game at Prairie. They are Palmen, Kate McPhee, Kenzie Wienke, Emma Bryant, Diya Mehra and Kaja Baran.
"This is the first group I've coached all the way through," said Mills, the All-Racine County Coach of the Year last season. "It's kind of nice."
Sophie Wentorf led the Angels (5-14, 3-10 MCC) with 13 points and six rebounds."
Sophia Lawler added nine points and Reya Babu eight for Prairie (2-18, 2-11 MCC).