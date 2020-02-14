High school basketball: St. Catherine's rolls on, Hunter reaches milestone

The St. Catherine's High School boys basketball team got a big victory and Tyrese Hunter had the big moment Thursday on Parents’ Night at St. Catherine’s.
The junior guard scored 25 points and surpassed 1,000 career points as he led the Angels to a 99-30 Metro Classic Conference victory over Shoreland Lutheran.
Hunter, who reached 1,001 career points on his final basket of the game, is the 10th player in the storied boys’ history of St. Catherine's basketball to surpass the milestone, but the first to do it as a junior, Angels coach Nick Bennett said.
"I am very proud of Tyrese," Bennett said. "He is very athletic and worked so hard this offseason and really dedicated himself to get better and stronger — he deserves this moment."
Even though Hunter is building himself quite an impressive resume, Bennett said he is all about the team and getting the win at the end of the day.
"He is a true team player and is all about winning and that is just not something you see very often these days," Bennett said.
And the Angels (19-0, 13-0 MCC), once again a unanimous No. 1 selection among Division 3 teams in the Associated Press state poll, continued their winning ways by dominating the entire game with tough on-ball defense and unselfishness on offense, helping them build a 52-16 lead at halftime.
St. Catherine’s had 30 assists on their 39 baskets, with Elijah Lambert (eight assists), Kamari McGee and Brock Naidl (six each) and Jameer Barker (five) leading the way.
Three other players scored in double figures for the Angels — Barker had 19 points (7 of 9 from the field), Calvin Hunter had 17 points (5 of 9 on 3-pointers) and McGee had 11 points along with a team-high nine rebounds.
Sawyer Smith had 14 points to lead the Pacers (4-14, 1-13), who made just 10 baskets.
DOMINICAN 77, CATHOLIC CENTRAL 50: Playing their second game in two days against back-to-back tough opponents, the Hilltoppers held their own in a Metro Classic Conference loss at Whitefish Bay.
Catholic Central (11-8, 6-8 MCC) trailed 42-27 at halftime to the Knights (17-2, 13-1), ranked third in Division 3 in the Associated Press state poll.
Bennett Wright bounced back from an off-night against Greendale Martin Luther Wednesday by scoring 24 points against Dominican. He went 9 of 15 from the field, 3 of 6 from 3-point range and 3 of 3 at the free-throw line.
Brandon Pum also had a solid night for the Hilltoppers with 16 points (11 of 14 at the line).
Alex Antetokounmpo continued his strong play of late for Dominican with 25 points, his fourth game of at least 25 points in his last five. Ben Jelacic had 17 points and 11 rebounds.
Girls
UNION GROVE 59, BURLINGTON 22: The Broncos took a 39-5 lead at halftime and rolled to a Southern Lakes Conference victory over the Demons at Union Grove.
Union Grove (16-4, 9-3 SLC) was led by freshman Sophia Rampulla with 16 points, five rebounds, five deflections and three steals. Peyton Killberg had eight points and four steals, Sydney Ludvigsen had seven points and Payton Calouette had six points and five rebounds.
Union Grove retained a share of the SLC lead with Lake Geneva Badger, which knocked Waterford out of a three-way tie for the top spot with a 47-43 victory Thursday.
The Demons (2-18, 1-11) were led by Anika Preusker and Cora Anderson with six points each.
“Union Grove played really well, you have to tip your cap to them,” Burlington coach Kyle Foulke said. “Despite a rough night the girls always continue to fight, play hard and have fun.”
BADGER 47, WATERFORD 43: The Wolverines held a 20-18 lead at halftime, but shooting woes cost them in the second half in their Southern Lakes Conference loss at Lake Geneva.
“We just didn’t execute today,” said Waterford coach Dena Brechtl, whose team was knocked out of a three-way tie atop the SLC with Union Grove and Badger. “We went on way too many scoring droughts and had plenty of looks, but we weren’t able to finish.”
The Wolverines (12-8, 8-4 SLC), who shot just 28 percent (17 of 59) from the field and 16 percent (5 of 30) from 3-point range, were led by Raelynn Barwick, who came off the bench and scored 15 points in 26 minutes of play.
“This was Raelynn’s strongest game and I was really happy to see her confidence starting to grow as the season has been going on,” Brechtl said.
Also scoring in double figures was Katie Rohner with 12 points, but she was just 5 of 20 from the field and 1 of 11 from beyond the arc. Torie Loppnow had nine points, Meghan Schmidt had five points and five assists, and Annie Benavides had seven rebounds, but didn’t score.
“Loppnow has started to really get back into it and gaining some confidence in her abilities post-injury,” Brechtl said. “We’re getting ready for the postseason and we’re going to need to be as healthy as possible.”
The Badgers (16-4, 9-3), who remained tied with Union Grove atop the SLC, were led by Ashlyn Welch with 16 points.
DOMINICAN 52, CATHOLIC CENTRAL 36: The Lady Toppers scored just 12 points in the first half and never recovered in a Metro Classic Conference game at Whitefish Bay.
Madeline Von Rabenau led Catholic Central (6-15, 2-13 MCC) with 14 points and Isabelle Phillips added eight.
No other details were available.