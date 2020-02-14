High school basketball: St. Catherine's rolls on, Hunter reaches milestone

The St. Catherine's High School boys basketball team got a big victory and Tyrese Hunter had the big moment Thursday on Parents’ Night at St. Catherine’s.

The junior guard scored 25 points and surpassed 1,000 career points as he led the Angels to a 99-30 Metro Classic Conference victory over Shoreland Lutheran.

Hunter, who reached 1,001 career points on his final basket of the game, is the 10th player in the storied boys’ history of St. Catherine's basketball to surpass the milestone, but the first to do it as a junior, Angels coach Nick Bennett said.

"I am very proud of Tyrese," Bennett said. "He is very athletic and worked so hard this offseason and really dedicated himself to get better and stronger — he deserves this moment."

Even though Hunter is building himself quite an impressive resume, Bennett said he is all about the team and getting the win at the end of the day.

"He is a true team player and is all about winning and that is just not something you see very often these days," Bennett said.