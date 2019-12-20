High school basketball: St. Catherine's impressive in victory over Catholic Central

BURLINGTON — It was in an upbeat locker room Friday night when Nick Bennett dangled a carrot in front of his elated players.
"You guys are fun to watch," the St. Catherine's High School boys basketball coach proclaimed after the Angels defeated Catholic Central 84-50 in Burlington. "My challenge to you is this: You're fun to watch 70% of the time."
Considering St. Catherine's had just played only its fourth game of the season, here's something to think about: Just how dominating can these guys be once they get their act together the other 30% of the time?
They were downright spectacular at times during this Metro Classic Conference game, jumping out to a 23-4 lead and coasting the rest of the way against a determined and previously unbeaten opponent.
The Angels went 34 for 51 (66 percent) from the floor, including 7 for 13 from 3-point range. They outrebounded the Hilltoppers 29-13, had 11 steals and had almost a 2-1 assist-to-turnover ratio (17-9).
What Bennett might have liked more than anything was seeing his players set up teammates with easy shots inside. It's just that 30% he wants them to focus on after they improved to 4-0 overall and 3-0 in the MCC.
"We preach to them, 'You have to play complete games, you have to be complete basketball players,' " Bennett said. "And I just don't want our guys to be satisfied doing it most of the time because the best players I've been around constantly demand being tough, playing hard and playing with energy the whole game."
The certainly described Catholic Central on this night. The Hilltoppers (4-1, 2-1 MCC) faced an uphill battle from the start against the exceptionally athletic Angels, yet they never backed down.
After falling into that 23-4 hole, they kept their composure and started clawing back. On the strength of 3-pointers by Bennett Wright, Neal McCourt and Brandon Pum, the Hilltoppers went on a 14-5 run at one point late in the first half to pull to within 28-18.
They never made a serious threat beyond that, but Bennett and his players were sure impressed by the Hilltoppers' desire under coach Kyle Scott. Behind a game-high 21 points by Wright, these players kept battling.
"They're very well coached and that's a team with a lot of pride," Bennett said. "I know when we play them, they're going to play hard and they're going to play to the best of their ability. And they're a senior team. So they're a team with a pride and they're a team that's not scared of anybody."
St. Catherine's forward Elijah Lambert, who scored a team-high 16 points, was also impressed.
"You've got to appreciate their hustle and how they keep on going no matter how much they are behind," he said.
While Catholic Central, which advanced to the Division 5 championship game in 2016, could make another run, St. Catherine's will certainly be a factor in Division 3.
Tyrese Hunter, who has received 11 Division 1 offers so far as a junior, had 15 points, five rebounds and five assists. Jameer Barker contributed 14 points, four assists, two steals a block. Kamari McGee added 12 points, four rebounds and two steals.
There was far more than that. And as Scott noted afterward, this team isn't just about Tyrese Hunter, as outstanding as he is.
"That team is good," Scott said. "St. Catherine's is very talented, they're well-coached and they're not just Tyrese Hunter. They've got nine guys who can play. But Tyrese is certainly special."
Added Pum: "They're a really good team and it's tough to get going against a team like that. We just had to settle down and get into our offense, work as a team and get some good shots up."
Meanwhile, St. Catherine's appears well on its way to increasing its level of excellence from 70 to 100 percent.
"Our practices have been great," Hunter said. Everybody's energetic, everybody's focused 24/7 and listening to the coach and we're starting to carry that over into the games."