High school basketball: St. Catherine's impressive in victory over Catholic Central

BURLINGTON — It was in an upbeat locker room Friday night when Nick Bennett dangled a carrot in front of his elated players.

"You guys are fun to watch," the St. Catherine's High School boys basketball coach proclaimed after the Angels defeated Catholic Central 84-50 in Burlington. "My challenge to you is this: You're fun to watch 70% of the time."

Considering St. Catherine's had just played only its fourth game of the season, here's something to think about: Just how dominating can these guys be once they get their act together the other 30% of the time?

They were downright spectacular at times during this Metro Classic Conference game, jumping out to a 23-4 lead and coasting the rest of the way against a determined and previously unbeaten opponent.

The Angels went 34 for 51 (66 percent) from the floor, including 7 for 13 from 3-point range. They outrebounded the Hilltoppers 29-13, had 11 steals and had almost a 2-1 assist-to-turnover ratio (17-9).

What Bennett might have liked more than anything was seeing his players set up teammates with easy shots inside. It's just that 30% he wants them to focus on after they improved to 4-0 overall and 3-0 in the MCC.