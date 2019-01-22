The St. Catherine’s High School boys basketball team had little trouble with a young Kenosha St. Joseph squad Tuesday.
The Angels led 45-14 at halftime and senior center Quinn Cafferty joined the 1,000-point club in St. Catherine’s 75-31 Metro Classic Conference victory at Kenosha.
St. Catherine’s (12-3, 9-1 MCC), ranked fifth in Division 3 in this week’s Associated Press state poll, played well and kept its focus despite the mismatch, Angels coach Nick Bennett said.
“They are really young,” Bennett said of the Lancers (3-11, 1-9). “They play four freshmen.
“(The Angels) were pretty engaged (on defense) and did a good job of keeping them out of the paint,” Bennett said. “Offensively, we did a good job sharing the ball. We were finding our cutters and getting a lot of post touches.”
The starters came out midway through the second half and they did most of their damage in the first half.
Jermaine Tomlin led four players scoring in double figures with 17 points. Cafferty, who had 12 points in the first half and needed 15 points to reach exactly 1,000, scored his 15th point on his only basket of the second half. Tyrese Hunter had 11 points (nine in the first half) and Elijah Lambert had 10 points, seven rebounds, three steals and two assists.
Bennett said Lambert “had a great game. He played excellent defense on their best player and rebounded and finished well.”
No one had more than nine points for St. Joseph.
Girls
ST. JOSEPH 66, ST. CATHERINE’S 41: The Angels trailed 24-12 at halftime and lost a Metro Classic Conference game at Kenosha.
St. Joseph (2-14, 3-7), which broke a nine-game losing streak, had a big advantage at the free-throw line, making 23 of 33 attempts to just 5 of 13 for the Angels (4-11, 0-10), who have lost five in a row.
Katie Matrise led the Lancers with 23 points. Individual stats for St. Catherine’s were unavailable Tuesday night.
