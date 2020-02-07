High school basketball: St. Catherine's boys pull rank on Catholic Central

Junior guards Brady Wilks and Jackson Woodward scored 25 and 18 points, respectively, and Jozwiak and Zawicki contributed on offense with 10 points each. Everyone who played scored at least two points.

Junior forward Henry Hoeft had a team-high nine rebounds in just six minutes of play, Wilks had five steals and four assists, Jozwiak had four steals and four assists and Woodward had five assists.

FRANKLIN 54, HORLICK 37: The Rebels suffered through an offensive cold streak and lost a Southeast Conference game Friday at Horlick.

Things were going pretty well for Horlick (5-13, 2-9 SEC), with the game tied 33-33 with about nine minutes left in regulation. But for the next six minutes, the Rebels couldn’t make a basket and Franklin (9-9, 6-5) went on a 14-0 run for a 47-33 lead before Horlick was able to score again.

“The game was closer than the score indicated,” Rebels coach Jason Treutelaar said. “We went into a complete lull in the second part of the second half. They had a couple of 3-pointers and a couple of and-ones.

“We missed some good looks and we didn’t finish around the basket. It was just one of those nights.”