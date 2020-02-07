High school basketball: St. Catherine's boys pull rank on Catholic Central

The juggernaut that is the St. Catherine’s High School boys basketball team rolled on Friday night.
The Angels continued their undefeated season in a Metro Classic Conference game at St. Catherine’s featuring two state-ranked teams, beating Catholic Central 87-40.
St. Catherine’s (17-0, 11-0 MCC), ranked No. 1 among Division 3 teams in the Associated Press state poll, was efficient on offense at limiting turnovers and spread the ball around effectively, with most of their field goals coming off of assists, Angels coach Nick Bennett said.
St. Catherine’s jumped out to a 38-22 lead at halftime over the Hilltoppers (11-6, 6-6 MCC), ranked 10th in Division 5 in the AP poll, then outscored Catholic Central 49-18 in the second half.
“We came out and had a solid start in the second half,” said coach Nick Bennett.
Coming into the game averaging 75.2 points per game, the Angels continued their offensive prowess this season with their seventh game scoring at least 80 points.
St. Catherine’s had four players score in double figures as the result of a balanced attack. Jameer Barker led the way with 18 points, making three 3-point baskets. Elijah Lambert had 17 points, Tyrese Hunter had 15 and Kamari McGee had 11. Calvin Hunter had three 3s and added nine points.
Paul Nevin led Catholic Central (11-6, 6-6) with 12 points, Neal McCourt had 11 and Bennett Wright had nine.
RACINE LUTHERAN 84, THOMAS MORE 41: The Crusaders won their third straight game, using a stifling defense that held the Cavaliers nine points under their average in a Metro Classic Conference victory Friday at Lutheran.
Since a 72-50 loss to Lake Country Lutheran Jan. 30, Racine Lutheran (8-8, 6-5 MCC) has held its last three opponents below their season scoring averages. Thomas More (1-16, 0-12) entered the game averaging 50.8 points per game.
“Our defense was really good tonight,” Crusaders coach Jeff Christensen said. “The last three games we have done a much better job of pressuring and keeping people away from the basket.”
Christensen feels his team has turned a corner since the loss to the Lightning.
“Lake Country pounded the (stuffing) out of us and that was a turning point,” Christensen said. “The locker room was quiet (after the game), but we told the boys what we thought and so far they have responded.”
Christensen commended the defensive efforts of junior forward Owen Jozwiak and sophomore guard Gavin Zawicki, who have played solid defense coming off the bench.
Offensively, the Crusaders jumped out to a 14-4 lead, making their first four 3-point attempts, and shared the ball well, passing out 21 assists.
Junior guards Brady Wilks and Jackson Woodward scored 25 and 18 points, respectively, and Jozwiak and Zawicki contributed on offense with 10 points each. Everyone who played scored at least two points.
Junior forward Henry Hoeft had a team-high nine rebounds in just six minutes of play, Wilks had five steals and four assists, Jozwiak had four steals and four assists and Woodward had five assists.
FRANKLIN 54, HORLICK 37: The Rebels suffered through an offensive cold streak and lost a Southeast Conference game Friday at Horlick.
Things were going pretty well for Horlick (5-13, 2-9 SEC), with the game tied 33-33 with about nine minutes left in regulation. But for the next six minutes, the Rebels couldn’t make a basket and Franklin (9-9, 6-5) went on a 14-0 run for a 47-33 lead before Horlick was able to score again.
“The game was closer than the score indicated,” Rebels coach Jason Treutelaar said. “We went into a complete lull in the second part of the second half. They had a couple of 3-pointers and a couple of and-ones.
“We missed some good looks and we didn’t finish around the basket. It was just one of those nights.”
Treutelaar was pleased with the overall effort of his players, who “brought it tonight,” but the Sabers had a little more size than the Rebels and that was a factor.
“On offense, we tried to do things we had been working on in practice, but with their size that got disrupted,” he said. “I’m not upset — (Franklin) just played a better game.”
Sophomore Darrien Long led Horlick with 16 points and Patrick Wade added eight.
Marko Rajkovic had 15 and Carter Capstran had 13 for the Sabers.
Girls
UNION GROVE 51, WILMOT 36: The Broncos broke a three-game losing streak, taking the lead at halftime and beating the Panthers in a Southern Lakes Conference game Friday at Wilmot.
Union Grove (14-4, 8-3 SLC) got out to a good start in the first half, going up 27-18 at halftime. The Broncos locked down even tighter defensively in the second half coach Rob Domagalski said.
The losing streak, all in SLC games, knocked Union Grove out of being alone in first place in the conference, but the victory kept the Broncos tied at the top with Waterford and Lake Geneva Badger, which also won Friday.
“We were focused in this game and played really good man-to-man defense,” Domagalski said.
Payton Calouette led the Broncos with 11 points and Angela Slattery had 10. Sophia Rampulla added seven points and had a team-high seven rebounds and four assists.
Sophia Parisi led Wilmot (8-9, 5-6) with 12 points.
WATERFORD 68, WESTOSHA CENTRAL 54: The Wolverines rode the hot hand of Katie Rohner in the first half and overcame some shooting struggles in the second half of a Southern Lakes Conference victory Friday at Paddock Lake.
Rohner made six 3-point baskets and scored 18 points in the first half, going 6 for 12 from beyond the arc. The Wolverines (11-7, 8-3 SLC) had all 11 of their 3s in the first half as Meghan Schmidt and sub Gigi Kuepper each had two and Grace Ketterhagen had one.
Annie Benavides and Schmidt each had eight points in the first half as Waterford took a 46-26 halftime lead.
“She was real pure in the first half,” Wolverines coach Dena Brechtl said of Rohner, who finished with 23 points. “When we moved the ball, she was open. They were playing a 1-2-2 and were not extending it to the perimeter. When she was open, she hit them.”
Waterford shot 45 percent from the field in the first half and just 28 percent in the second half, but the Falcons (7-11, 4-7) weren’t able to catch up.
Benavides finished with a double-double of 17 points and 10 rebounds, and Schmidt had 15 points, four steals and three assists. Rohner had four assists and three steals and while Mackenzie Stiewe didn’t score, she grabbed nine rebounds (six offensive).
“Annie has been super strong on the boards and her rebounds let us get out into transition,” Brechtl said. “Mackenzie was able to kick the ball out (on her offensive rebounds) and she did a nice job finding open people.”
Reese Rynberg had 15 points to lead Westosha Central.
ST. CATHERINE’S 60, CATHOLIC CENTRAL 49: The Angels rallied behind a balanced offensive attack to earn a victory over the Lady Toppers in a Metro Classic Conference game Friday at St. Catherine’s.
St. Catherine’s (4-14, 2-10 MCC) trailed 31-21 at halftime, but the Angels started making defensive adjustments before the half ended, coach Jeff Tarkowski said. They began putting pressure on Catholic Central’s ball handlers and the defense continued to play dividends in the second half.
Tarkowski said St. Catherine’s was able to force multiple turnovers, leading to easy baskets to change the momentum in the second half.
The Angels got contributions from everywhere on offense, as all five starters scored at least nine points. Sophia Wentorf led the way with 15 points, Kennedee Clark had 13, Annemarie Letsch made all six of her free-throw attempts on her way to 12 points, Heavenly Griffin had 11 points and Jaidah Blunt rounded out the starting lineup with nine points.
Isabelle Phillips had 15 points (three 3-pointers) and Madeline Von Rabenau had 13 to lead the Lady Toppers, who have not won a game since the beginning of January.
RACINE LUTHERAN 82, THOMAS MORE 47: The Crusaders continued to dominate the Metro Classic Conference with a big victory over the Cavaliers Friday at Milwaukee.
Lutheran (18-0, 12-0 MCC), ranked second in Division 4 in the Associated Press state poll, continue its quest for an undefeated season and won for the 17th time by double digits.
“We just continue to go out there and play our game and play within ourselves and that is something I always talk about before each game,” Crusaders coach Steve Shaffer said.
Lutheran did just that, jumping out to a 42-24 halftime lead.
University of Minnesota recruit Caroline Strande finished with a near triple-double of 40 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists. It was the seventh time she has scored 40 or more points this year.
She also unofficially moved into eighth place on the Wisconsin girls all-time scoring list with 2,328 career points, passing 2019 Monona Grove graduate McKenna Warnock (2,311).
Nevaiah Bell-Tenner had her best game of the year, Shaffer said, scoring 26 points.
Kya Gordon led Thomas More (9-9, 8-5) with 17 points.
Lutheran will get its second major test of the season Tuesday when it has a rematch with Whitefish Bay Dominican at Lutheran. The Knights nearly beat the Crusaders on Jan. 14 at Whitefish Bay, but Lutheran won 71-70.
FRANKLIN 85, HORLICK 49: The Rebels could not get much going against the Sabers in a Southeast Conference game Friday at Franklin.
The third game in four days for Horlick (7-13, 2-11 SEC) started off relatively well, with the Rebels going into halftime down 44-33 before things took a turn.
The Sabers came out in the second half, opened with a 9-0 run and held Horlick to just 16 points in the half.
“We just ran out of gas in the second half and that early run they went on killed our momentum,” Horlick coach Ambrial Sanders said.
Olivia Pitrof had her third straight impressive game with a double-double of 28 points and 16 rebounds. She has scored 91 points and grabbed 44 rebounds in Horlick’s three games this week.
Macy Harris led the Sabers (14-5, 12-1 SEC) with 30 points.
DELAVAN-DARIEN 45, BURLINGTON 22: The Demons kept it close in the first half, but couldn’t get their offense going in the second half of a Southern Lakes Conference game Friday at Delavan.
Burlington (2-17, 1-10 SLC) played tough defense in the first half, coach Kyle Foulke said, going into halftime down 15-13. But the Comets (8-11, 2-7) pulled away in the second half as the Demons struggled to find a rhythm offensively.
Anika Preusker and Cora Anderson each had a team-high seven points for Burlington.
Rylee Crull led Delavan-Darien with 16 points.