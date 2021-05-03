High school basketball: Six city players earn All-SEC honors

All-Southeast Conference basketball

The Case, Horlick and Park high school boys and girls basketball teams played less than half a season because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but three boys and three girls players from those schools earned top All-Southeast Conference honors.

BOYS: Case junior Amari Jedkins earned first-team All-SEC honors and was the only Racine player on a first team. He was joined on the first team by Kenosha Bradford’s Jalen Carlino, Kenosha Tremper’s Trey Cardona and SEC co-Players of the Year Carter Capstran of Franklin and Jasin Sinani of Oak Creek.

Second-team honors went Case junior Terryon Brumby and third-team honors went to Horlick junior Darrien Long.

Receiving honorable mention were Yontae Bell, Adrian Bryant and JaQuori Cottingham of Case, Blake Fletcher of Horlick and Caleb Cornelius and Jorryn Franklin of Park.

GIRLS: Park senior Alexis Betker and Horlick senior Nickkia Nelson each earned second-team All-SEC honors and Case junior Mariah Espinoza earned third-team honors.

Receiving honorable mention were Olivia Spaulding and Nevaeh Watson of Case, Kambria Harrell, Vantaya Johnson and Ja’Mya Ponder of Horlick and Grace Betker and Kimani Moss of Park.

Franklin senior Olivia Rangel was named SEC Player of the Year.

