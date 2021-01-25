High school basketball: Short-handed St. Catherine's wins 42nd straight

But McGee might have been overshadowed by Barker and Calvin Hunter, who combined to go 20 for 29 from the floor.

Barker (10 for 15) had a career-high 27 points, seven rebounds, three assists and two steals. Hunter (10 for 14) had 26 points, also a career high, to go along with three rebounds, three steals and two assists.

"Those two shot very well," Bennett said. "Those two shoot so well in practice that they've earned our staff's trust over the years. So we know what they're capable of with shooting the ball and tonight was one of those nights where they both had it."

Also leading St. Catherine's was Domonic Pitts with four points, nine rebounds and four assists.

Tyrese Hunter injured his ankle Saturday during a nonconference game against Westosha Central. Bennett said he did not think the injury is serious.

Shoreland Lutheran (5-9, 3-8 MCC) was led by Quintin Bolton with 21 points. Sawyer Smith added 11.

RACINE LUTHERAN 53, CATHOLIC CENTRAL 38: Lutheran, which only had seven players in uniform because of medical reasons, came out with a 3-2 zone and took a 31-14 lead at halftime in this Metro Classic Conference game in Burlington.