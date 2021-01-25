High school basketball: Short-handed St. Catherine's wins 42nd straight

When the St. Catherine's High School boys basketball team traveled to Somers Monday night, it was without more than injured All-State guard Tyrese Hunter.
The Angels dressed only seven players because other team members were in quarantine from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Jameer Barker, Calvin Hunter and Kamari McGee made sure that wasn't an issue, leading the Angels to a 90-50 Metro Classic Conference victory over Shoreland Lutheran.
It was the 42nd consecutive victory for the Angels (17-0, 10-0 MCC), who are ranked No. 1 in Division 3 in the Associated Press state poll.
"This was not an easy night to come into for our kids," St. Catherine's coach Nick Bennett said. "You look out there and you've only got seven kids warming up. As a coach, you worry about foul trouble and you worry that if there are any injuries, then you're really shorthanded.
"Our guys were really sound on offense. We did a real nice job sharing the ball, we did a good job of getting solid looks. Part of it was our guys didn't want to be overly aggressive and get into foul trouble."
The statistics bear how exceptional that offense was. St. Catherine's went 34 for 49 (69.3%) from the floor, including 9 for 16 (56.2%) from 3-point range.
UW-Green Bay recruit Kamari McGee nearly had a triple double with 18 points, 11 assists and eight rebounds. He also has four steals and went 7 for 8 from the floor.
But McGee might have been overshadowed by Barker and Calvin Hunter, who combined to go 20 for 29 from the floor.
Barker (10 for 15) had a career-high 27 points, seven rebounds, three assists and two steals. Hunter (10 for 14) had 26 points, also a career high, to go along with three rebounds, three steals and two assists.
"Those two shot very well," Bennett said. "Those two shoot so well in practice that they've earned our staff's trust over the years. So we know what they're capable of with shooting the ball and tonight was one of those nights where they both had it."
Also leading St. Catherine's was Domonic Pitts with four points, nine rebounds and four assists.
Tyrese Hunter injured his ankle Saturday during a nonconference game against Westosha Central. Bennett said he did not think the injury is serious.
Shoreland Lutheran (5-9, 3-8 MCC) was led by Quintin Bolton with 21 points. Sawyer Smith added 11.
RACINE LUTHERAN 53, CATHOLIC CENTRAL 38: Lutheran, which only had seven players in uniform because of medical reasons, came out with a 3-2 zone and took a 31-14 lead at halftime in this Metro Classic Conference game in Burlington.
"We couldn't play much man-to-man because we didn't know how many minutes everyone would have to play," Lutheran coach Jeff Christensen said. "We played a zone the whole first half and did a great job. We were really good on offense, also, in the first half."
Lutheran (8-4, 7-3 MCC) has been without senior guard Brady Wilks since Dec. 20, when he suffered a broken hand when trying to make a steal against Lake Country Lutheran. Backcourt mate Jackson Woodward helped pick up the slack Monday with 20 points.
Scooter Molbeck added 15 points on 5-for-7 shooting and also had eight rebounds and four steals. And Gavin Zawicki had 11 points and four rebounds.
Catholic Central coach Steve Smith was pleased that his team made a strong run and outscored Lutheran 24-22 in the second half. The first half was a different story.
"They came out in a 3-2 zone, which kind of caught me by surprise a little bit," he said. "We had an extremely poor first half. Racine Lutheran is so well coached that they took advantage there."
Max Robson had 10 points, three rebounds and two assists for Catholic Central (1-11, 0-10 MCC).
"He probably had his best game of the season," Smith said.
Cal Miles led the Hilltoppers with 12 points and five rebounds.
Christensen was impressed with Catholic Central.
"Their kids were playing hard in the second half and making a comeback," he said. "That was good how they competed in the second half."
PRAIRIE 87, CHRISTIAN LIFE 34: The Hawks opened a 50-14 lead at halftime in this nonconference game at the Johnson Athletic Center and then coach Jason Atanasoff rested his starters for the final 16 minutes.
"It was great to see some boys who don’t get a ton of minutes play plenty tonight," Atanasoff said. "All 12 players scored, which was great to see. After some horrendous shooting from outside the last three games, we shot 14 for 22 from 3-point range for the game and finished with 25 assists and just seven turnovers.
"Christian life is a young team and will certainly be an improved team in years to come. We are just thankful they were willing to play and get a game in after we had a few cancellations and heard no from countless schools."
Jayce Jaramillo led Prairie (12-2) with 16 points. Antuan Nesbitt had 14 points and five assists, all the the first half, in just 14 minutes of action. Ashe Oglesby added 11 points and three assists.
Christian Life, a member of the Midwest Classic Conference, is 0-13.