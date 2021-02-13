High school basketball: Schmidt carries Waterford to sectional semifinal

When Torie Loppnow went down, Meghan Schmidt stepped up.
Taking over the offensive load after Loppnow was injured within the first minute, Schmidt led the Waterford High School girls basketball team to a 48-39 victory over Muskego in a WIAA Division 1 regional championship in Waterford Saturday night.
On Friday night, Muskego (5-17) upset top-seeded Union Grove 68-67 in a regional semifinal in Union Grove.
Schmidt had 23 points and six rebounds for the Wolverines (13-8), who are 11-3 since Jan. 9. And she was also, "the best leader she's ever been," Waterford coach Dena Brechtl said.
Schmidt needed to be on this night. The 5-11 Loppnow, Waterford's leading scorer, left just 45 seconds into the game with an injury Brecthl declined to disclose.
"I don't see us having her on Thursday (for the sectional semifinal)," Brecthl said. "It's completely unfortunate. There's no words for it."
After Loppnow left the game, Brechtl switched from a man-to-man defense to a 1-2-2 zone, which paid dividends. And Schmidt carried the load offensively, scoring 15 more points than anyone else on the team.
"Meghan and Torie have played together since they started playing basketball and have always been quite the twosome for the teams they played on," Brechtl said. "Meghan is wired in such a way that she doesn't get rattled and I think she just knew, 'This team needs me.'
"And she played like it. She was so good. Muskego plays in a tough conference and they were pressuring us and for some of the girls, it was a little surprising. To Meghan, it was not. And Meghan's calmness was what led to the calmness of everybody else."
Gigi Kuepper had eight points and five rebounds for Waterford. Emma Henningfeld had five points and eight rebounds.
Teams will be re-seeded for the sectional. Brechtl said Saturday she anticipates playing either Franklin or Milwaukee DSHA Thursday night in a semifinal.
DOMINICAN 45, RACINE LUTHERAN 41: After defeating Dominican twice during the regular season, the Crusaders saw their season ended by the Knights in this WIAA Division 3 regional championship in Whitefish Bay.
Lutheran (17-4) was hindered by a lack of free throws — the Crusaders went just 2 for 4 from the line — and were outrebounded 25-17.
Still, they were in position to at least the score in the final seconds. Trailing 43-41, Lutheran had an open shot that was off the mark.
"It got tipped out of bounds," Lutheran coach Steve Shaffer said. "And then one of their girls scored on a layup with six seconds left."
It was a frustrating night across the board for Shaffer and his his players, who were not able to generate much offense.
Morgann Gardner, a Nebraska-Omaha recruit who played her final high school game, led the way with 12 points. Alexis Peterson and Nevaiah Bell-Tenner each added eight.
"It came down to a battle of wills," Schaffer said. "It was their will to try to get the ball inside and our will to try to keep it out from inside. And they had a will to mix things up. They played a box and one, a triangle and two and a 2-3 zone.
"We never really got into a rhythm. I pride our team on getting transition buckets and I can remember very few today. When you're not getting those points in transition, in a game like this, it comes up big."
Dominican improved to 13-7.
Boys
BURLINGTON 80, CASE 67: Joey Berezowitz became Burlington's all-time leading scorer and the Demons rallied in the second half in this nonconference game in Burlington.
The Demons (17-6) trailed 38-31 seconds before halftime before Berezowitz made one of his six 3-pointer baskets.
"They played a real good first half," Burlington coach Steve Berezowitz, Joey's father, said of Case. "We couldn't get stops. We changed defenses and that didn't help. Everything you don't want to do against a solid team we did.
"But we hit a three on our last possession (of the first half) and that really gave us boost. That three, I think, just gave us a little bit of confidence going in."
The score remained close in the second half, but Burlington built a lead after Amari Jedkins, Case's 6-8 center, suffered an ankle injury. Jedkins, who scored 23 points, returned to the game after a few minutes.
"It kind of snowballed from there," Case coach Jake Berce said. "It went from a tight game to an eight-point game or so.
"It was 69-63 with a minute and a half left and we had a couple open 3-point looks that missed. The final margin was definitely not indicative of the game."
Joey Berezowitz increased his career point total to 1,114 points, surpassing previous leader Nick Klug for first place. Klug, a 2018 Burlington graduate, finished with 1,100 points.
"We're just grateful that we were able to play," said Steve Berezowitz, when asked about his son's record. "That's what Jake and I were talking about before the game.
"So for him to have this fantastic senior season, especially with the uncertainty, is pretty special for him. In November, I was thinking there was a chance we might not even have a season. And he's put together one of those special senior seasons that you only see at certain times."
JR Lukenbill added 16 points, Ethan Safar 15 and Dane Kornely 13 for Burlington.
Complementing Jedkins for Case (3-8) were Terryon Brumby with 16 points and Adrian Bryant with 10. Yontae Bell added nine.
Burlington hosts Muskego Friday in a 7 p.m. WIAA Division 1 regional semifinal.
Case hosts Horlick Tuesday in a Division 1 quarterfinal.
HORLICK 78, PARK 57: Darrien Long scored 26 points and the Rebels (1-7) won their first game of the season in this Southeast Conference game in Burlington.
"It's nice to get a 'W,' " Horlick coach Jason Treutelaar said.
Horlick was dominant in the first half, limiting Park (0-7) to five field goals and 16 points. The Rebels led 39-16 at halftime.
"We went into the locker room up by 23 and I thought we were doing a nice job with our halfcourt defense and limiting their opportunities," Treutelaar said. "We kept them off the free-throw line, which was really critical for us. And we were able to get some transition looks off of their misses and extend the lead."
Speaking of the 6-foot-4 Long, Treutelaar said, "He was able to get a handful of looks around the basket, especially early, and in transition, too. He's a tough matchup. When he gets going to the basket, he finds himself in a lot of situations where he's either on the free-throw line or just getting the dunk or the layup."
Blake Fletcher added 14 points and Jeno Stacy 10 for the Rebels.
Park once again struggled offensively. Caleb Cornelius led the Panthers with 13 points and Jorryn Franklin scored 12. Willie Williams, a freshman, scored five points in his varsity debut.
"It was the same old, same old — we got off to a slow start," Park coach Tray Allen said. "We switched it up because it was Senior Night for both teams and we put some seniors in there to start. We went the first four or five minutes with no baskets, then we went to our regular lineup and it was the same thing — no energy.
"In the second half, we came out in a fullcourt press and almost cut the lead to single digits. But it was just a slow start and careless turnovers."
Case hosts Horlick Tuesday in a 7 p.m. WIAA Division 1 quarterfinal.
Also on Tuesday, Park travels to Kenosha for a 7 p.m. regional quarterfinal against Tremper.
PRAIRIE 71, KETTLE MORAINE LUTHERAN 48: Antuan Nesbitt went 9 for 14 from the floor and finished with 22 points, nine assists and nine rebounds for Prairie in this Wisconsin Basketball Yearbook Classic at Prairie's Johnson Athletic Center.
The Hawks wrapped up their regular season with a 19-3 record. Two of its losses were against St. Catherine's, the top-ranked Division 3 team in the Associated Press state poll.
Ashe Oglesby had 14 points and seven rebounds for Prairie. Kody Krekling added 12 points, five rebounds and three steals.
“It was a solid end to the regular season," Prairie coach Jason Atanasoff said. "We executed at a high level in the second half against a solid team and that was nice to see heading into postseason play.
"Our defensive effort the last two games has really picked up and we’ll need that to continue the rest of the way. “
Kettle Moraine Lutheran is 12-9.
RACINE LUTHERAN 89, KINGDOM PREP LUTHERAN 57: Brady Wilks had 12 points, 11 assists, five steals and three rebounds for the Crusaders in this nonconference game in the Wisconsin Basketball Classic at Prairie's Johnson Athletic Center. Wilks had missed about six weeks after breaking his hand Dec. 20.
"He's back, no doubt about it," said Lutheran coach Jeff Christensen, who takes a 524-265 career record into Friday's regional. "He can handle the ball, he can pass and he can shoot. And he's one of our best defenders, so he's just done a terrific job coming back from the hand injury."
Next up for Lutheran (12-8), which has won three straight, is a WIAA Division 3 regional semifinal Friday against St. Joseph in Kenosha.
Jackson Woodward, who went 4 for 6 from 3-point range, led Racine Lutheran with 20 points. Gavin Zawicki and Julian Ramsey each had 14 and Henry Hoeft 10.
While Christensen didn't think the Crusaders were as crisp as they were Friday night, when they upset Greendale Martin Luther 65-61, he was still pleased.
"In the first half, we did a really good job again of passing the ball to each other and putting ourselves in good position to make shots," he said. "We just didn't make as many shots as we made previous game.
"In the second half, we came out a little sluggish, but turned it on, especially defensively, and got a bunch of run-outs."
Kingdom Prep Lutheran, an independent program, is 3-15.