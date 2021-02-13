High school basketball: Schmidt carries Waterford to sectional semifinal

"And she played like it. She was so good. Muskego plays in a tough conference and they were pressuring us and for some of the girls, it was a little surprising. To Meghan, it was not. And Meghan's calmness was what led to the calmness of everybody else."

Gigi Kuepper had eight points and five rebounds for Waterford. Emma Henningfeld had five points and eight rebounds.

Teams will be re-seeded for the sectional. Brechtl said Saturday she anticipates playing either Franklin or Milwaukee DSHA Thursday night in a semifinal.

DOMINICAN 45, RACINE LUTHERAN 41: After defeating Dominican twice during the regular season, the Crusaders saw their season ended by the Knights in this WIAA Division 3 regional championship in Whitefish Bay.

Lutheran (17-4) was hindered by a lack of free throws — the Crusaders went just 2 for 4 from the line — and were outrebounded 25-17.

Still, they were in position to at least the score in the final seconds. Trailing 43-41, Lutheran had an open shot that was off the mark.

"It got tipped out of bounds," Lutheran coach Steve Shaffer said. "And then one of their girls scored on a layup with six seconds left."