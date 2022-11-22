High school basketball roundup: Young Prairie boys team wins season opener

The Prairie School boys basketball team may have lost one of its top returning players from the last three years, but the Hawks didn’t seem to miss a beat in their season opener Tuesday.

Prairie, which has just one senior on its roster, got major contributions from three sophomores and overcame a slow start to beat Williams Bay 59-38 in a nonconference game Tuesday at Prairie.

The Hawks’ leading scorer from last year, 6-foot-7 forward Ashe Oglesby, will not return to the team this year because his family moved out of town. Prairie also lost seven seniors to graduation, including second-leading scorer Asanjai Hunter. Together, they averaged 36 points per game.

The play of the underclassmen and balanced scoring helped cushion the loss, starting with the performance of sophomore forward Tre Fenderson in his varsity debut.

The 6-4 Fenderson led Prairie with 15 points, including 5 of 6 free-throw shooting, and he also grabbed six rebounds. He is the son of LaVontay Fenderson, the former St. Catherine’s and UW-Parkside standout who led the nation in scoring in NCAA Division II in the 2008-2009 season (26.3 points per game) and is the Rangers’ second all-time leading scorer (1,818 points).

Sophomore forward Carsen Eeg, who played varsity last year, had 12 points, and junior Caden Roehl-Landrum and the lone returning senior on the roster, guard Kaleb Shannon, each added 10 points.

Sophomore guard Elijah Gordon led the Hawks with nine rebounds and added eight points, junior forward Ben Feigel had eight rebounds, Shannon had seven rebounds and five assists, and Roehl-Landrum had three steals and three assists.

“We had some positives and plenty to work on — a typical first game,” Prairie coach Jason Atanasoff said. “It took a bit, but I was pleased with how we started to share the basketball and execute.”

The Hawks trailed 9-0 after four minutes, but a timeout helped calm his players down and allowed them to regain their composure.

Prairie outscored the Bulldogs 33-14 the rest of the way to halftime, helped by the tenacious defense of Roehl-Landrum.

“Once we were able to get a few baskets, our defensive pressure bothered them a bit and that really fueled our guys forcing turnovers and getting baskets in transition,” Atanasoff said. “Caden was all over the place on defense and that sparked his teammates to follow suit.”

Owen King led Williams Bay with 16 points.

The Hawks will be tested Saturday when they host Menasha St. Mary Catholic, which beat Prairie 80-76 last year at Menasha in Prairie’s season opener.

“That will be a great measuring stick for us,” Atanasoff said. “They defeated us last year at their place and return all five starters. We look forward to the challenge.”

MUKWONAGO 65, WATERFORD 55: The Wolverines had an early lead, but Mukwonago held on for a nonconference victory at Waterford Tuesday in the season opener for both teams.

“We came out incredibly strong from tip-off and got out to a lead,” Waterford coach Nick Roeglin said. “We shot well early, but we trailed off from there. We gave up a couple of runs and we never recovered.”

Waterford trailed by just six points at the half, but was outscored 30-27 the rest of the way. Sophomore guard Jamison Beesley, who led the Wolverines with 19 points, had 13 in the first half. He also had four assists, a team-high three steals and three rebounds.

“He was able to get to the rim, facilitate, and was able to get the ball in other guys’ hands when he wasn’t scoring,” Roeglin said of Beesley, who averaged 5.1 points per game last season. “I thought he did a really good job. He took the shots he was supposed to.”

Senior guard Owen Martinson, who led the Wolverines last year at 14.8 points per game, had 14 points and five rebounds.

“Owen, for sure, is our leader,” Roeglin said. “He is going to be the guy that has the most attention on defense for right now. Their best defender played him pretty physically and he also has to guard their best guy. The scorebooks didn’t show it, but Owen competed on that side as well.”

Junior forward Teegan Spence added eight points for Waterford and junior wing Brogan Finnegan had five points and five assists.

Mukwonago was led by Collin Madson, who had 29 points, 18 in the first half.

Girls basketball

PRAIRIE 79, CATHOLIC MEMORIAL 43: The Hawks got back to their winning ways in Tuesday’s nonconference game at Waukesha.

Prairie (1-1), which lost just three games last season, recovered from its season-opening 69-60 loss to Milwaukee Pius XI last week with consistent scoring and solid defense against the Crusaders (0-2).

“Our quickness and athleticism on defense took Catholic Memorial out of their offensive game plan,” Prairie coach Abby Jaramillo said. “This led to many fast-break points for us. I was very proud of our team for spreading the scoring around. We played team basketball on both ends of the court.”

Sophomore guard Jasonya “JJ” Barnes, who led the team with a 20.8 point per game average as a freshman, had an impressive game Tuesday, nearly recording a triple-double with 27 points, 11 rebounds, eight steals and four assists. Barnes was one of four Hawks to score in double figures.

Ava Collier-White had a career performance for the Hawks, Jaramillo said, with 15 points, eight assists and four steals.

“Ava had the best all-around game that I have seen her play at Prairie,” Jaramillo said. “Offensively, she made great decisions with the ball and on the defensive end, she played lockdown defense allowing just one 3-pointer for Olivia Conway, who hit five 3s in Catholic Memorial’s opening game.”

Freshman guard Amiyah Galica was given an opportunity on the court after starting sophomore guard Meg Decker left with a minor injury, and she rose to the occasion with 12 points, five steals and four assists. Senior wing Sophia Lawler, held to two points against Pius, had 11 points and six rebounds.

ST. CATHERINE’S 47, MILWAUKEE LUTHERAN 34: The short-handed Angels picked up their second win of the season Tuesday night at Milwaukee Lutheran.

St. Catherine’s, which has started the season 2-0 for the first time since opening the 2014-15 with five straight victories, led 23-16 over Milwaukee Lutheran (0-3) at halftime.

The Angels were without senior forward Kennedee Clark and junior guard Anissa Neave because of illness, but like their season-opening 70-20 win over Milwaukee Messmer, underclassmen led the way.

This time, freshman Laila Collier-White led St. Catherine’s with 16 points, 10 rebounds and three steals. Fellow freshmen Kaleah Conley and Aniyah Price had 12 and eight points, respectively.

“At a couple points in the game, we had four freshman and a junior on the floor and you’d never know it was their second high school game,” Angels’ first-year coach Jerome King said.

King also praised the play of junior Ariana Green, who finished with six points and five rebounds.

“I haven’t seen that type of energy and control from a high school athlete in a while,” King said. “She controls the tempo of our team. Her energy is contagious.”

EISENHOWER 53, UNION GROVE 51: The Broncos rallied from a 12-point deficit in the second half to take the lead and stay close, but the Lions held on for a nonconference victory Tuesday at New Berlin.

Union Grove (1-1) trailed 26-23 at halftime, then Eisenhower (1-0) expanded the lead to 35-23 with 13:33 minutes left in the game.

That’s when the Broncos made their move, going on a 15-2 run to take a 38-37 lead. Senior Elizabeth Spang started the run with a 3-point basket, senior Sydney Ludvigsen made back-to-back 3s, senior Sophia Rampulla and sophomore guard Ashley Lamers each made a layup and Lamers made a pair of free throws.

After a Lions free throw tied the game again at 38-38, Spang scored on a drive down the lane to give Union Grove its final lead at 40-38 with 8:17 left.

Eisenhower went back ahead up 45-40 with 3:55 left, but the Broncos tied the game again at 45-45 on a 3-pointer by Spang and a pair of free throws by senior guard Carolyn May.

Ludvigsen had another 3 with 2:25 left to get Union Grove within 49-48, but the Broncos missed the front end of two straight bonus free-throw situations down the stretch.

May banked in a 3-pointer with 39 seconds left to get Union Grove within 52-51. With 16 seconds left, Ludvigsen had a good look at a 3, but just missed.

“We did what we needed to do to stay in the game,” Broncos coach Rob Domagalski said. “We got some good looks and I was happy with that.

“One thing I think we have to work on is sharing the ball. When you play good teams, you’re to show your deficiencies.”

Union Grove had five more baskets than Eisenhower did, including 10 3-pointers, but the Lions had 37 free throw attempts to just 11 for the Broncos. Eisenhower outscored Union Grove 23-5 at the line.

“That was a huge momentum breaker,” Domagalski said of the free throws. “It’s something we have to learn from.”

Rampulla and Spang fouled out and two others had four fouls for the Broncos.

Ludvigsen had 14 points (four 3s), Rampulla had 11 and Spang had 10 to lead Union Grove in scoring.

Three players had 12 points each for the Lions.

WILMOT 59, RACINE LUTHERAN 55: A late rally by the Crusaders came up short in their nonconference game Tuesday at Wilmot.

Lutheran (0-2) turned a 17-point second half deficit into a one-point game in the final minute, but Wilmot (2-0) made four free throws late to secure the win.

“It was a great game,” Crusaders coach Steve Shaffer said. “It was very physical. We executed our game plan pretty well for most of the night.”

Most of that game plan centered around Wilmot standout McKenna Johnson, who reached 1,000 career points in her first game of her junior season last week. The Crusaders double-teamed Johnson for most of the game and while she still led all scorers with 29 points and six made 3-pointers, it took more than 25 shot attempts for her to get there.

The game was fairly close for most of the first half, but Wilmot pulled away for a 32-23 halftime lead as the Crusaders struggled with foul trouble. The margin ballooned to 17 points with nine minutes remaining when momentum shifted back towards Lutheran.

“I was still very comfortable with the way we were playing, we just weren’t finishing some plays,” Shaffer said.

The Crusaders pulled within one point with a minute remaining, but the Panthers made a pair of free throws to push the lead back to three. After drawing a foul, Lutheran made 1 of 2 free throw attempts, then Wilmot made another two free throws to make it a four-point game. The Crusaders had a pair of late shot attempts but neither fell.

“I told them how proud I was,” Shaffer said. “Tonight when we did make mistakes, we found a way to get ourselves out of that rut faster with a lot of new leadership.”

Ellie Jaramillo led Racine Lutheran with 16 points. Sarah Strande added 14 points and Julia Kellner finished with nine. Salma Ibarra scored eight points, six in the second half.

GREENFIELD 47, WATERFORD 30: The Wolverines were outplayed by the Hustlin’ Hawks in a nonconference game Tuesday at Waterford.

Waterford (1-1) faced plenty of offensive struggles, making just 8 of 46 shots and missing 19 shots from 3-point range. Greenfield (1-0) made 18 baskets and made 10 of 19 free-throw attempts.

“Offensively, we had a really hard time,” Waterford coach Dena Brechtl said. “We struggled to score. Many of those shots were taken by girls who I know can knock them down. We were quick in our passing and rattled by their pressure.”

The Wolverines worked hard on defense to slow down senior forward Allison Hampel, who Brechtl said was a strong post player, but could not stop her attack fully as she scored 26 of the Hustlin Hawks’ points.

“Defensively, we did a good job on not letting them run away early,” Brechtl said. “I think eventually, when you’re struggling that badly to score, it becomes very weary. They started pulling away because we couldn’t buy a bucket.”

Senior guard Madison Krueger led Waterford with 10 points, three steals and two rebounds.

“(Krueger) played a pretty nice game for us, getting to the rim and running everything for us,” Brechtl said. “She was trying to get everyone comfortable and confident.”

Junior forward Payton Snifka had a team-high eight rebounds and seven points, and Megan Cornell added four points and three steals.

SHORELAND LUTHERAN 65, HORLICK 31: The Rebels were unable to keep up with the Lady Pacers in a nonconference game Tuesday at Horlick.

Horlick (0-3) hung with Shoreland (2-1) for the first 13 minutes before the Pacers pulled away for a 32-15 halftime lead.

“Shoreland outhustled us getting to the 50/50 balls and hitting big shots,” Horlick coach Ambrial Sanders said. “We struggled to score consistently, but continued to fight.”

Freshman Leylanna Cruz led the Rebels with 13 points, eight in the first half. Seniors Kamya Mooney and Nehemiah Mayweather added eight points each and Mooney had 12 rebounds.

Anna Koestler led Shoreland Lutheran with 20 points.