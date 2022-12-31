High school basketball roundup: Union Grove holds off late surge by Park

The Union Grove High School basketball team found itself in what should have been a comfortable position at the Doctors of Physical Therapy Holiday Hoops Classic Friday.

The Broncos were leading Park by 12 points with 2:46 remaining.

Yet, in a game full of momentum swings, that advantage wasn't safe. The Panthers rallied to tie the game at 67-67, only for Union Grove to hold its nerve and see Jack Waters tip in a game-winning basket off a missed layup by Jackson Barber with five seconds remaining to seal a 69-67 rollercoaster at Carthage College in Kenosha.

"(Park) put us in their press and we melted a little bit," Union Grove coach Dave Pettit said. "We were playing like we were down 20 points and playing the game too fast.

"It got a little messy for the Broncos."

Messy and chippy. The second half saw a technical foul against Union Grove senior forward Owen Nowak for a comment he made following a block. The Broncos (7-2) were leading 44-40 at the time and presented the Panthers (1-9) a prime opportunity to strike hard with 10:12 remaining in regulation.

Park missed both free throws and then missed a shot on the ensuing possession to lose all advantage from the technical. The Broncos carried momentum off the missed chances and started to build their lead further.

This lead was maintained right up until the fast paced finish that saw a 12-point lead erased and for the Broncos to get a key offensive rebound by Zac Montgomery to allow the team to take a timeout, pace, take another timeout to setup a final shot.

"It was frantic," Pettit said. "We're fortunate to have a senior dominant team that kept their composure and executed what we drew up."

Montgomery scored a game-high 22 points and led the Broncos with nine rebounds. Jackson Barber added 14 points, five assists and five steals. Waters provided the final theatrics — Park coach Casey Robbins said Waters' tip-in rolled around the rim before falling in as the clock ran out — to go along with 13 points, nine assists, six rebounds, three blocks and two steals.

"(Montgomery) had a great night," Pettit said. "He is a solid player and was named the player of the game, and was a rebound shy of a double-double."

The win for the Broncos was their fourth. On the flip side, the Panthers were freshly removed from their first win of the season — winning 66-56 over Racine Lutheran to open the Holiday Hoops Classic on Wednesday — have now suffered three losses by two or fewer possessions this season.

"Park could have quit, but they made their shots and free throws and stayed in it," Pettit said. "We've been in the same spot losing on a last shot. We're much happier to be on this end of it."

The Panthers were led by senior guard Daeyzjuan Williams, who scored 13 of his team-high 18 points in the second half and also added five rebounds. Isaiah Robinson added 13 points with six rebounds and three assists, and Brayden Burgher had nine points and six rebounds.

Defensively, Park's run back into the game was spearheaded by Tre Carothers. The senior point guard went scoreless, but he had a game-high five steals and contributed five rebounds and four assists.

"Carothers was disruptive on defensive and led our comeback with his steals," Robbins said. "He may have not scored today, but without him that 12-point lead Union Grove had doesn’t get cut down. No matter how many points or how many minutes he plays, he continues to play hard every play.

"It was heartbreaking for the game to end like that after how hard we fought back."

WESTOSHA CENTRAL 80, CASE 72: The Eagles made a dozen 3-point baskets and had their highest offensive output of the season Friday, but the Falcons had a stronger inside presence and muscled their way to victory at Carthage College in the final game of this year’s Doctors of Physical Therapy Holiday Hoops Classic.

The game was a series of runs and it began in the first half as Case (4-5) rallied from 10 points down with a 10-0 run to get within 32-31 at halftime.

In the second half, the Eagles fell behind 51-43, then went on an 8-0 run, capped by a 3-pointer by junior Denim Hicks, to tie the game at 51-51.

A short time later, Case sophomore Anthony Bull made a 3 to tie the game at 56-56.

On the next possession by Westosha (6-2), Wyatt Anderson, a 6-foot-4 forward, was fouled while making a shot inside and converted the three-point play. Elijah Griffin did the same thing the next time the Falcons had the ball and suddenly it was 62-56.

It didn’t get closer than that again.

“Both teams played well offensively,” Eagles coach Jake Berce said. “With an offensive night like we had, we should win, but we got beat up on the boards and inside. We had some defensive breakdowns and we didn’t rebound like we normally do.

“Wyatt (Anderson) was a big force underneath and he got the best of us tonight.”

Junior guard Termarion Brumby led Case with 23 points and one of four Eagles with three 3-pointers. Senior Josiah McNeal had 18 points, Bull had 16 points and Hicks had nine, all on 3s.

John Kinzler led the Falcons with 17 points, Anderson had 16, Griffin had 15 and Quinn Burns had 11. Berce estimated Anderson also had 15 rebounds.

PRAIRIE 66, MARSHFIELD COLUMBUS CATHOLIC 45: In a rare morning game Friday, the Hawks got a confidence boost by beating the state-ranked Dons at the Rick Majerus WBY Shootout in Mequon.

Columbus entered the game ranked fifth in Division 5 in the wissports.net boys state coaches poll.

“We’ve struggled versus the three previous ranked teams we’ve faced. This is a good confidence builder for our young men,” Prairie coach Jason Atanasoff said. “Columbus Catholic is Division 5, but they are a talented team with shooters everywhere.”

Each of the three losses for Prairie (7-3) this season have been to state-ranked teams, including reigning Metro Classic Conference champion Saint Thomas More, ranked 10th in Division 3, and St. Catherine’s, ranked seventh in Division 3.

The Hawks got off to a hot start and outscored the Dons 34-20 in the first half. Offense was no issue throughout the game as Prairie had two players reach 20 points and the Hawks played strong defensively as well, holding all but one of Columbus Catholic’s players under 10 points.

“I thought our defense was solid today and our shot selection was the best it has been this season,” Atanasoff said. “It was good to get a win at this event with so many ranked teams across the state and college coaches in attendance.”

Sophomore forward LaTrevion Fenderson had 23 points — 15 in the first half — to lead the Hawks. Fenderson also had eight rebounds and a block.

Senior guard Kaleb Shannon, playing in his second game since November, had 22 points, seven rebounds, five steals and two assists. Carsen Eeg, a sophomore guard, had nine points and four assists.

Leading the way for Columbus (6-4) was Charlie Moore with 16 points.

CATHOLIC CENTRAL 42, MILWAUKEE SOUTH 38: The Hilltoppers played with patience and adapted well to defensive adjustments to defeat the Cardinals Friday at the Cudahy Invitational.

“It was a heck of a game,” Catholic Central coach Steve Smith said. “Milwaukee South is a typical city team. They want to get out and score half of their points on fast breaks. They want to pressure you and make you make mistakes. I told the guys that we had to grind this one out — we had to be patient and limit their opportunities.”

South (3-4) led 18-15 at the half, with sophomore forward Jaquarius Bent playing well offensively and leading the way for his team. Smith said Bent, who leads the Cardinals with 26.5 points per game, was dynamic with the ball in his hands and wanted to attack and rush to the paint.

Catholic Central (3-5) made slight defensive adjustments in an attempt to slow down Bent, and successfully did so, holding the forward to 13 points, his lowest total of the season.

The Hilltoppers outscoreed the Cardinals 27-20 in the second half, and were led by senior guard Evan Krien with 21 points. Danny Von Rabenau had just two points, but played an all-around game for Catholic Central with nine rebounds and six assists. Riley Sullivan added eight points and four rebounds.

Girls basketball

PRAIRIE 69, KENOSHA BRADFORD 58: A long layoff didn't slow down the Hawks at UW-Parkside in Somers in the Doctors of Physical Therapy Holiday Hoops Classic Friday.

The Hawks (7-2), ranked sixth in Division 4 in the wissports.net state coaches poll, have been idle since a 54-24 win over Westosha Central on Dec. 20. The rest versus rust debate ended swiftly with the Hawks taking down the Red Devils (7-4) to extend their winning streak to six games.

"After not playing a game in over a week, our girls came to play tonight," Prairie coach Abby Jaramillo said. "Bradford was one of our three losses last season and the girls really wanted the win this time around.

"We played with a ton of grit and hard work."

Ava Collier-White led a spirited Hawks' defensive effort that limited the Red Devils' top scorers, Nevaeh Thomas and Syderah Farmer, under their season averages.

"White's defense was phenomenal tonight," Jaramillo said. "She put a ton of pressure on Bradford's point guard (Ayanna Green) the entire game, which did not allow Bradford to create any sort of offensive flow."

Thomas, who averages 24.9 points per game, scored 20 points for the Red Devils while guarded by Georgia Swedberg. Farmer (19.6 avg.) was held to 15 points while guarded by Meg Decker.

Sophomore guard Jasonya "JJ" Glass-Barnes led the Hawks with a game-high 22 points, going 9 of 13 from the free-throw line. Decker complemented her defensive effort by scoring 13 points and Reese Jaramillo added 11 points.

RACINE LUTHERAN 50, KENOSHA INDIAN TRAIL 32: The Crusaders started each half well and were able to hold off the Hawks in key situations Friday to win at UW-Parkside in Somers in the Doctors of Physical Therapy Holiday Hoops Classic.

Lutheran (6-5) put together one of its best games of the season, coach Steve Shaffer said, and one of the keys was fighting through adversity and keeping its composure.

“We got off to a nice start,” Shaffer said. “Our energy level was great, we were making good decisions and we had a double-digit lead.

“Just before the end of the half we had a little slump, but I’m proud they fought through it and kept the lead.”

The Crusaders led 31-22 at halftime, then pushed the lead to as many as 16 points in the second half before Indian Trail (3-5) made another push. But Lutheran called a couple of time outs, rebuilt the big lead and held it the rest of the way.

“I thought we really responded after second time out,” Shaffer said. “We were able to fight through and execute on the court. It was a good step forward for us.”

Another factor was the defense played by the Crusaders on Hawks’ junior standout guard Adrianna Gonzalez, who entered the game averaging 24.6 points per game. Juniors Madi Mandujano and Salma Ibarra alternated guarding Gonzalez and held her to just 11 points, matching her season low.

Gonzalez made three 3-point baskets in the first half, but had just one basket in the second half.

“We knew we had to clamp down on her or they would start scoring,” Shaffer said. “Most of the night we did nice job on her. Salma was the first one on her and Madi was second.

“Madi stepped up tonight — she had eight points and her decision-making was better. It was one of her better games on offense and defense.”

Sophomore forward Julia Kellner, who was named the Player of the Game, and senior guards Ellie Jaramillo and Sarah Strande each had 12 points to lead the Crusaders.