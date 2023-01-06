High school basketball roundup: Union Grove girls beat Burlington, reinforce dominance in SLC

Thursday’s game between the Union Grove and Burlington high school girls basketball teams was, at least on paper, a matchup of two of the best teams in the Southern Lakes Conference.

When it was over, the Broncos proved they are still the dominant team in the SLC as they stifled the Demons’ offense and had a season-high in points with an 80-43 victory at Burlington.

“Union Grove is the real deal,” Burlington coach Kyle Foulke said.

The game was close early on as Union Grove (9-1, 4-0 SLC), ranked fourth in Division 2 in the wissports.net state coaches poll, led by just seven points with about three minutes left in the first half.

The Broncos then outscored the Demons (10-4, 3-3) by 11 points the rest of the way in the half, behind an opportunistic defense and the scoring of seniors Sophia Rampulla and Sydney Ludvigsen, to take a 48-30 lead at halftime.

“They came out doing good things and running past our traps,” Union Grove coach Rob Domagalski said. “We made a few adjustments and did a better job at (defensive) pressure.”

“We had a few straight turnovers and we lost our mojo,” Foulke said.

The Broncos held Burlington to just 13 points in the second half, dialing up full-court pressure that led to turnovers and also getting their running game going to convert rebounds into easy baskets.

“We kept them out of their five-man motion,” Domagalski said. “On our rebounds, we took off and ran in transition.”

Rampulla put on a show, scoring all 19 of her points in the first half and also nearly pulling off a quadruple-double with nine steals, eight assists and seven rebounds. She barely played in the second half.

Ludvigsen led the Broncos with 21 points (9 of 16 from the field) and also had four assists, four rebounds and four steals, all in less than 14 minutes of play. Senior Carolyn May had 10 points and six rebounds.

Senior Ella Clapp led Burlington with nine points and her sophomore sister, Brinley, the Demons’ leading scorer, was held to just seven points, six under her average. Senior Bella Stoughton had eight points.

Foulke was pleased with the way the Demons played early and hopes they can develop more consistency throughout the game.

“I was really proud of the way we started the game,” Foulke said. “If we can play that way all game, I think we can be in it.”

WATERFORD 60, GREENDALE 56 (OT): The Wolverines found late offensive consistency and shut out the Panthers in overtime to win a highly competitive nonconference game Thursday at Waterford.

Waterford (5-8) started off strong and held the lead throughout most of the first half, but was unable to fight off a comeback charge from Greendale (7-6) which resulted in Waterford leading by just one point at the half.

The two teams kept the game close in the second half and the Panthers overtook the lead, but with five minutes to go and with a five-point deficit, the Wolverines scored a few unanswered points to bring the game back within reach.

Soon after, Waterford senior guard Megan Cornell scored with a few seconds left on the clock to tie the game at 56-56, sending the game into overtime. The Wolverines dominated defensively in the extra period.

“We led all of the first half, and then we let them sneak in and went to half with a one point lead,” Wolverines coach Dena Brechtl said. “Defensively, we struggled a lot in the first half. We played a bit better defensively in the second half, and offensively, we let that get away from us. We were fighting for consistency. In overtime, we had the consistency we were looking for.”

Cornell was one of three Wolverines to reach double figures, scoring 16 points and also recording six rebounds, three assists, three steals and two blocks.

Senior guard Madison Krueger also had 16 points, along with seven rebounds, three assists and two blocks, and junior forward Payton Snifka had a double-double with 15 points and 11 rebounds, plus two steals.

“All three in double figures — they played great,” Brechtl said. “Megan and Madison got to the rim a lot and they were really strong going to the basket. Payton did a really nice job of finishing at the rim. She is an undersized post player, and she got some good touches and good looks. It was really nice to see her step up.”

Other players contributing for Waterford were Samantha Talavera, who had nine points, five rebounds, four steals and two assists, and Tatijana Ninkovic who had four points and three rebounds.

Greendale was led by freshman forward Tatiyana Edwards with 15 points.

ST. CATHERINE'S 56, ELKHORN 43: Freshmen guards Aniyah Price and Laila Collier-White powered the Angels over the Elks in a nonconference game Thursday at St. Catherine's.

The Angels (6-5) were playing their first game since Dec. 21, a 65-53 loss to Kenosha Tremper. They led 25-18 at halftime and held the Elks (10-3) to below 50 points only the fourth time in 13 games.

“With the girls coming off two weeks without playing a game, they played a hell of a game,” St. Catherine's coach Jerome King said.

Price and Collier-White each scored 20 points for the Angels and picked up their game in the second half. The two scored 24 of their combined 40 points in the second half with Price making three of her game-high four 3-pointers.

“(Price) and (Collier-White) led the team on the offensive side," King said. "They played solid and under control.

“(Junior guard) Emmerson Davidovic and (freshman guard) Londyn Pardo stepped up on the defensive side. Those two changed the energy of the game for us.”

Freshman forward Kyrin Lile scored a game-high 25 points to lead Elkhorn, which ended a four game winning streak.

DOMINICAN 51, CATHOLIC CENTRAL 14: The Lady Toppers struggled offensively against the top-ranked Knights during Thursday's Metro Classic Conference game at Whitefish Bay.

The Lady Toppers (3-6, 0-5 MCC) were limited to seven points in each half and trailed by 20 after the first half. Senior center Kayla Loos led the team with six points and junior guard Jayden Garratt added five points.

The Knights (10-1, 6-0 MCC), ranked No. 1 in Division 3 in the wissports.net state coaches poll, were led by Alicia Burgos Schroeder with 12 points.

Boys basketball

LAKE GENEVA BADGER 43, WATERFORD 41: It was a tale of two halves in the Wolverines’ Southern Lakes Conference loss to the Badgers Thursday at Waterford.

Waterford (6-6, 3-2 SLC) was able to score effectively against Badger’s man-to-man defense in the first half, taking a 29-20 lead at halftime behind 10 points by junior Adam Chart and eight by freshman Caden Gustafson. The Wolverines went 5 of 10 from 3-point range in the first half, two each by Chart and Gustafson.

“We hit shots and did everything we asked the kids to do,” Waterford coach Nick Roeglin said. “We executed in the first half.”

In the second half, Badger (7-4, 3-2) went into a 2-3 zone and some of the same shots by Waterford wouldn’t fall. The Wolverines went 3 of 16 from long range in the second half and scored just 12 points.

Badger took a 40-38 lead with 55 seconds left. After an empty Waterford possession, the Badgers missed a shot and the Wolverines got the rebound, but lost the ball. The Badgers converted a three-point play a few seconds later for a five-point lead.

A Wolverines’ 3-pointer accounted for the final margin.

“They sat in a 2-3 and as well as we shot in the first half, I thought going to a 2-3 would help us,” Roeglin said. “They’re an athletic team and we struggled to get space and they took us out of our tempo and rhythm. Even our wide-open looks were not able to fall.”

Gustafson finished with a season-high 11 points, going 3 of 5 from 3-point range, and Chart had 10 points. Senior Owen Martinson, who missed Waterford’s last game with an illness, had a team-high 11 rebounds to go with four points. Sophomore point guard Jamison Beesley had six rebounds and four assists.

“Caden has worked hard in practice and has showed he can hit some shots,” Roeglin said.

Martinson held Badger’s leading scorer, Brad Lyon, to 13 points, five under his average. Dylan Cataldo had 14 points to lead Badger.

GREENDALE MARTIN LUTHER 77, PRAIRIE 63: The Hawks ended on the wrong side of a track meet during Thursday's Metro Classic Conference game at Greendale.

The Spartans (6-4, 3-2 MCC) opened the game with a 10-2 scoring run only to see the Hawks (7-4, 2-3) quickly erase the lead. The two sides exchanged scoring blows behind steady 3-point shooting nights, while the pace of the game never truly slowed down for either side. Prairie finished the game making 10 3-pointers to the Spartans' seven.

The Hawks ended the first half trailing 34-28 and were down by 10 points with 5:30 remaining in regulation. The team called a timeout and surged to a 6-0 run before the Spartans answered back with transition baskets to maintain and then build upon their lead.

"It was a fun atmosphere and competitive game until the final minute or two," Prairie coach Jason Atanasoff said. "I thought we played incredibly hard, but our decision making wasn’t sharp early and that’s on me not having our boys fully prepared.

"There is a lot to learn from this game film and we're looking forward to getting back to work tomorrow.”

Senior guard Kaleb Shannon led the Hawks with 18 points to go with five rebounds, four assists and a steal. Junior guard Ben Fiegel scored 13 of his 16 points in the second half and provided eight rebounds, two steals and an assist. Sophomore guard LaTrevion Fenderson finished with a double-double of 15 points and 11 rebounds.

The Spartans had three players scored at least 18 points — Demerius Shakur scored a game-high 21 points, Perry Dorris had 20 and Jalen Haynes had 18.