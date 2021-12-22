High school basketball roundup: Union Grove boys ride Skalecki's hot hand in win

Tyson Skalecki was feeling it Wednesday night.

The Union Grove High School senior forward scored 15 points during a 19-4 run midway through the first half, all on 3-point baskets, and he finished with a game-high 25 points in the Broncos 71-47 victory over Wilmot in a Southern Lakes Conference game at Wilmot.

The game was the nightcap of a girls-boys doubleheader and the boys followed the lead of the Union Grove girls, who had a season high in points in an 82-41 SLC win.

Broncos boys coach Dave Pettit said the victory was a team effort, but Skalecki was a major factor in the victory, even though he played just about half the game.

With Union Grove (6-2, 2-1 SLC) leading 13-10 with 11:48 left, Skelecki, who had scored four points, started the run innocently enough with a 3-pointer.

He left the game a minute later and Jack Waters kept the run going with a basket to make it 18-10. When Skalecki came back in the game with 8:40 left, the barrage started despite a Wilmot zone defense designed to cover the perimeter.

Skalecki made two 3-pointers, sandwiched around a basket by Adam Ross, then Skalecki made two more 3s on back-to-back possessions for a 32-14 lead.

Meanwhile, the Broncos’ defense kept the Panthers (1-7, 0-4) scoreless for five minutes during the streak.

“When he hit the first ‘3,’ I knew he was feeling it,” Pettit said. “When they went to the zone (2-1-2 or 2-3), the corner was wide open and he buried three in a row.”

The Broncos led 42-22 at halftime and Skalecki still wasn’t done. He scored seven of Union Grove’s first nine points of the second half, including a pair of free throws, to push the lead to 51-24 with 13:46 left. Three minutes later, he was done for the night.

The rest of the Broncos did their part and kept the offense going. All but one of their 11 players scored at least one basket.

“We played well as a team,” Pettit said. “We opened things up (in the second half) — we moved the ball well and started executing the things I’ve been waiting for us to execute. All 11 who played brought a ton of energy.”

Skalecki went 9 of 11 from the field and 5 of 6 from 3-point range and junior Owen Nowak had 10 points, making both of his 3-point attempts.

“Nowak played well,” Pettit said. “He was 2 for 2 from 3 and it was nice to get him going.”

Union Grove also went 14 of 17 from the free-throw line and had 29 rebounds, with 10 players grabbing at least one.

Jackson Ticha led Wilmot with 13 points.

BURLINGTON 50, WALWORTH BIG FOOT 41: Both teams struggled to score in the first half, but the Demons found their range in the second half and gradually pulled way for a nonconference victory Wednesday at Burlington.

Playing its second game in two days, Burlington (4-2) led 19-16 at halftime, then picked up the pace in the second half, outscoring the Chiefs 14-7 over the first eight minutes of the half for a 33-23 lead.

The difference in the game was free throws. Each team had 16 baskets, five from 3-point range, but the Demons made 13 of 18 foul shots to Big Foot’s 4 of 6.

Sophomore guard Connor Roffers led Burlington with 19 points, going 6 of 7 at the line. Junior guard JR Lukenbill added 14 points and seven rebounds, and sophomore forward Carsen Skiles had nine points (two 3-pointers) and six rebounds.

The Chiefs (5-3), who have lost two straight games after a five-game winning streak, were led by senior center Tyler Wilson with 14 points. The Demons held senior forward Gus Foster, who entered the game averaging 23.3 points per game, to a season-low 11. His previous low was 12 on Dec. 7 in a 53-47 victory over Delavan-Darien, another SLC school.

Girls

UNION GROVE 82, WILMOT 41: Going by the score, you wouldn’t guess the Broncos trailed 12-5 in the first few minutes of this Southern Lakes Conference game Wednesday at Wilmot.

Union Grove outscored the Panthers 32-8 over the rest of the first half and continued the onslaught in the second half.

“We came out flat and I think we were too comfortable going into this game,” Broncos coach Rob Domagalski said. “That caught our attention and we ended up 17 at halftime.”

Union Grove (8-2, 4-0 SLC), ranked ninth in Division 2 in the WBCA/wissports.net coaches poll, spread the wealth around in the first half, with senior guard Payton Calouette scoring eight points, senior guard Emmy Pettit scoring seven and junior forwards Sophia Rampulla and Sydney Ludvigsen each adding six.

Calouette, who averages 5.8 points per game, continued her night by adding nine points in the second half and finishing with a career-high 17 points.

“She was on the back end of a lot of good passes from her teammates,” Domagalski said. “She created some turnovers (four deflections, two steals) and had some good looks at the hoop.”

Pettit matched her season and career high with 13 points, including 6 of 9 free-throw shooting in the second half, and Rampulla and Ludvigsen each finished with 12 points. Rampulla, who has verbally committed to UW-Milwaukee, continued her well-rounded season with 11 rebounds, a season-high eight assists and four steals.

Wilmot standout sophomore McKenna Johnson caused problems early for the Broncos, Domagalski said, but a change in defense kept her in relative check, at least in the first half.

“She is a legit player,” Domagalski said. “We didn’t stay in front of her and she took advantage. She had only six points in the first half, but she was running downhill and making good decisions.”

Johnson finished with 19 points and Jade Klahs added eight.

Union Grove’s 82 points is the most it has scored in a game since scoring 88 against Waukesha Catholic Memorial in its 2019-20 season opener. The last time the Broncos scored at least 80 points against an SLC opponent was on Feb. 10, 2017 in an 82-41 victory over Elkhorn.

STOUGHTON 57, WATERFORD 45: The Wolverines led early and trailed by just one point at halftime, but they hit a wall midway through the second half in their nonconference loss Wednesday at Stoughton.

Waterford (4-8) was playing well early, leading 11-3 before hitting a scoring drought, one of many it has had this season. The Wolverines recovered to make it 25-24 at halftime.

The teams played evenly in the first half of the second half and were tied at 37-37 with about eight minutes left.

“Then the wheels fell off,” Waterford coach Dena Brechtl said. “We had a stretch of three or four turnovers that led to buckets for them. We just ran out of gas.”

Junior guard Megan Cornell led the Wolverines with 13 points and added five steals and five rebounds. Senior 5-foot-10 forward Emma Henningfeld had eight points, a team-high 10 rebounds and two blocks, and junior guard Madison Krueger had eight points and five assists.

“We attacked the rim tonight and Megan was more assertive with the ball in her hand,” Brechtl said. “Emma had to play big minutes because Stoughton has a 6-1 girl (Annie Tangemann) and she worked her tail off.”

Ava Loftus had 17 points and Maddie Reott had 13 for the Vikings, who had lost three of their previous four games.

WAUKESHA SOUTH 45, BURLINGTON 38: Missed opportunities at the free-throw line proved costly for the Demons as they shot just 8 of 20 at the line in a nonconference loss Wednesday at Burlington.

“We came out playing well and took a lead into halftime,” Burlington coach Kyle Foulke said. We controlled loose balls and dominated the boards.

“That completely flipped in the second half and it really changed the outcome,”

Anika Preusker had eight points to lead Burlington (4-6), but she was just 2 of 8 at the line. Graelen Kwiatkowski had seven points and Brinley Clapp added six points (6 of 10 from the line) for the Demons.

“We are learning how not to lose and working on how to win,” Foulke said.

Karlie Johnson, who averages 10.1 points per game, doubled her output with 21 points, 16 in the second half, to lead the Blackshirts (5-6).

ST. JOSEPH 57, CATHOLIC CENTRAL 45: The Lady Toppers repeated a familiar pattern in the first half Wednesday, coach David Beebe said, in their Metro Classic Conference loss to the Lancers at Burlington.

Catholic Central (6-3, 2-3 MCC) trailed 28-13 at halftime, something that has happened four times this season. The Lady Toppers are 2-2 in those games.

“We have a tendency of putting ourselves behind the eight-ball early (in games),” Beebe said. “We put ourselves in a hole and I thought we did a good job of closing the gap in the second half.”

Catholic Central, which outscored the Lancers 32-29 in the second half, got within 48-42 before St. Joseph (5-3, 2-2) finished the game on a 9-3 run.

Senior guard Maddy Von Rabeneau had 13 points to lead the Lady Toppers, junior center Kayla Loos had 10 points and senior guard Julia Klein and sophomore guard Jayden Garratt each had nine. Von Rabenau had 10 of her points and Garratt had all of her points in the second half.

Jayden Hill scored a season-high 21 points, seven over her average, along with 13 rebounds and eight steals to lead the Lancers.

