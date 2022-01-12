High school basketball roundup: Strong second half propels Horlick boys to win

The Horlick High School boys basketball team is beginning to find its flow.

The Rebels improved their offensive efficiency in the second half of their Southeast Conference game against Kenosha Indian Trail, and also played solid defense, for a 63-48 victory at Horlick.

The victory was the third for Horlick (3-8, 2-4 SEC) in its last four games. The Hawks (4-7, 1-4) have lost four straight.

The first half was a struggle offensively for the Rebels, as they had trouble scoring within their offensive set. The rebounding and inside presence of forwards Darrien Long and Blake Fletcher helped keep them in the game in the first half.

“Those two guys were very effective,” Horlick coach Jason Treutelaar said. “Our defense disrupted them just enough — deflections and turnovers led us to scoring opportunities — and that kept us in the game when we weren’t making any shots.

“We just found a way to get it done.”

Long had nine points and Jadin Dombrowski had eight in the first half, mostly in transition, and Horlick trailed 29-28 at halftime.

The shots started to fall in the second half and Zamarion Dyess was the catalyst for the Rebels. Horlick took the lead early in the second half and never lost it, thanks to the senior guard.

Treutelaar said every time Indian Trail got close, Dyess made a 3-point basket to push the lead back up. He had three 3s in the second half and scored all of his 13 points in the final 18 minutes.

“He had that answer for us to stretch the lead,” Treutelaar said. “We would get a five- or six-point lead and they would pull close. The third time he hit (a 3-pointer), we didn’t let them back into it and were able to extend the lead.”

Long and Dombrowski (three 3s) each finished with 13 points to match Dyess and Matt Burnette added nine points for the Rebels, who outscored the Hawks 35-19 in the second half.

“The guys were more aware of where the scorers were,” Treutelaar said of the second-half defense. “(Indian Trail) distributes the ball and no one averages more than 10 points. Defensively, we stuck with what we had to do to get deflections and turnovers.”

Bryce Wallace and Jackson Wilhelmson combined for 20 points for Indian Trail in the first half, but just nine in the second. Wallace finished with 17 points and Wilhelmson had 12.

Girls

INDIAN TRAIL 85, HORLICK 33: The Rebels had 53 rebounds, but most of those came on their own missed shots in a Southeast Conference loss at Kenosha.

Horlick (2-10, 1-4 SEC) faced a relentless press by Indian Trail (7-5, 2-3) for most of the game and were forced into 22 turnovers.

When the Rebels did get good looks, they couldn’t get a shot to fall, even with multiple offensive rebounds.

“We had a hard time recovering (from the press),” Horlick coach Ambrial Sanders said. “It was like a gut punch.

“I told (the Rebels) there’s another half to go and crazy things can happen and I tried to motivate them, but we couldn’t hit a basket. We had a lot of rebounds and had trouble finishing.”

Horlick was within 43-24 at halftime, but the Hawks completely took over in the second half and outscored the Rebels 42-9.

One positive from the game was the Rebels' free-throw shooting, where they were 8 of 10.

Indian Trail was led by sophomore guard Adrianna Gonzalez, who singlehandedly outscored Horlick by scoring 34 points and also getting her teammates involved.

“We sat back in a zone and tried to overload on her side,” Sanders said. “Only one other player had double figures (Lauren Andrews with 11 points), but everyone in the book scored for them.”

Senior guard Vantaya Johnson had a double-double for the Rebels with 12 points and 12 rebounds. Senior forward Kambria Harrell had eight points and eight rebounds, and freshman forward Ameri Lawson also had eight rebounds.

It doesn’t get any easier for the Rebels as they face Kenosha Bradford and the standout junior duo of Neveah Thomas and Syderah Farmer on Friday.

“We have to start playing with more confidence and get ready for Friday,” Miller said.

