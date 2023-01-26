High school basketball roundup: St. Catherine's boys handle Prairie

The St. Catherine’s High School boys basketball team got all it could handle from Prairie Wednesday — for a while, at least.

The Hawks jumped out to a lead over the first eight minutes, but the Angels got their defense on track and turned up their transition game to switch the momentum their way on the way to a 71-54 victory Wednesday in a Metro Classic Conference game at St. Catherine’s.

Prairie (9-6, 4-5 MCC) was on its game early, playing its style of offense and taking a 12-7 lead midway through the first half.

That’s when St. Catherine’s (14-1, 9-0), ranked fourth in Division 3 in the Associated Press state poll, began to take control.

“We had a great first seven or eight minutes,” Hawks coach Jason Atanasoff said. “The boys were executing the game plan beautifully and running good offense until we got a clean look.

“St. Catherine’s began to pick up full court (defense) and sped us up and that’s a great teachable moment for our players.”

The Angels broke the game open leading up to halftime, finishing off the first half on a 32-9 run to take a 39-21 lead. Evan Moherek helped lead the charge by scoring 15 points in the first half.

“Prairie played very hard and gave us all we could handle,” St. Catherine’s coach Ryan Thompson said. “They made some shots early and jumped out to a nice lead. We were able to regroup and mix in some defenses and led at halftime.”

The Angels couldn’t make it a runaway in the second half, however, as the Hawks kept pace thanks to Ben Fiegel, who scored 10 points, and Carson Eeg, Kaleb Shannon and LaTrevion Fenderson, who combined for 20 points.

“Prairie came out and did not let us close the game out early after halftime and made some shots and played well,” Thompson said. “Credit coach Atanasoff and his team for playing hard and sticking together.”

Moherek finished with a game-high 21 points, freshman Lamont Hamilton had 19 points and five steals, and Domonic Pitts added 12 points for St. Catherine’s. Isaiah Wray (nine) and Davion Thomas (eight) combined for 17 rebounds.

Thompson said the Angels could have played even better.

“We did not have our best showing and did not share the ball as effectively as we do when we play at a high level,” Thompson said. “We had 14 assists and we really want to see that number near or over 20 per game.

“However, our defense was aggressive and made some plays to help us control the pace and close out the game. Our hustle defensively was the difference maker.”

Fiegel finished with a career-high 16 points, Fenderson had 14 points and 12 rebounds, Shannon had 11 points and Eeg had 10.

“I loved the effort tonight, just have to sharpen up our decision making,” Atanasoff said. “Against that team in that gym, we needed to play well for 36 minutes. We showed flashes, but ultimately weren’t consistent enough and have to be able to knock down open looks.”

Wednesday’s contest was the middle game of a brutal three-game MCC stretch that began last Friday with a 101-47 loss to Whitefish Bay Dominican and concludes Saturday when the Hawks host sixth-ranked (Division 3) Milwaukee Saint Thomas More.

“We told the boys we get to play these teams, not we have to,” Atanasoff said. “It’s an opportunity to grow and improve. That didn’t happen Friday night, but it certainly did (Wednesday).”

Girls basketball

RACINE LUTHERAN 57, CATHOLIC CENTRAL 37: The Crusaders jumped out to a 12-0 lead over the Lady Toppers to open the game and maintained a double-digit lead for most of a Metro Classic Conference game Wednesday at Lutheran.

One of the keys for Lutheran (10-7, 7-3 MCC), which has won three of its last four games, was the play of junior guard Madi Mandujano, who committed two early fouls, but also made a pair of 3-point baskets in the first half to help the Crusaders build a 32-13 halftime lead.

Mandujano finished with a season- and career-high 13 points.

“She had one of her best games of year,” Crusaders coach Steve Shaffer. “Her decision-making has been better in her last two games and she shot well tonight.”

Senior Ellie Jaramillo led Lutheran with a season-high 23 points, two points off her career best, and made four 3-pointers to extend her school record. Senior Sarah Strande matched Mandujano with 13 points, 10 of them in the first half.

Despite the big win, Shaffer said his team wasn’t as consistent as it should have been.

“We played well at times and we struggled at times,” Shaffer said. “It was like a roller coaster.”

Jayden Garratt led Catholic Central (3-12, 0-10) with 15 points. Defensively, the Lady Toppers effectively shut down Lutheran sophomore center Julia Kellner and held her to two points by double-teaming her every time she got the ball, Shaffer said.